News
Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Attempt to Deport Head of Anti-Hate Group
The CEO of a anti-hate group is allowed to stay in the United States after a federal judge stopped his deportation.
Imran Ahmed, the CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, sued Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons among other Trump administration officials. Ahmed requested a restraining order so he can fight the administration in court.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Trump administration announced an order to revoke his visa, along with the visas of four other Europeans, over claims of digital censorship. Following the announcement of the government’s intent to deport him, Ahmed alleged that the government was targeting him “as punishment for the research and public reporting carried out by the nonprofit organization that Mr. Ahmed founded and runs, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (“CCDH”), which studies the content moderation policies of major social media companies, including Elon Musk’s company, X Corp.,” the lawsuit read.
“In other words, Mr. Ahmed faces the imminent prospect of unconstitutional arrest, punitive detention, and expulsion for exercising his basic First Amendment rights.”
District Court Judge Vernon S. Broderick ruled in favor of Ahmed; in addition, Broderick also ruled that Ahmed cannot be arrested and detained before his case can be heard, according to the BBC.
“The federal government can’t deport a green card holder like Imran Ahmed, with a wife and young child who are American, simply because it doesn’t like what he has to say,” Roberta Kaplan, Ahmed’s lawyer, told the BBC.
Ahmed’s anti-hate group was formed to combat disinformation and antisemitism online. In the past it’s collected evidence of racist and extremist content on X since Elon Musk bought the platform. X previously filed suit against CCDH in 2023 over its reporting, alleging the data collected by the group was based on “incorrect, misleading and outdated metrics,” according to the Straits Times.
The anti-hate group has recently criticised ChatGPT amid reports of the program being linked to suicides, murders and self-harm.
On Friday, Ahmed accused the tech industry of urging the administration to retaliate against him.
“This has never been about politics,” he told The Guardian. “What it has been about is companies that simply do not want to be held accountable and, because of the influence of big money in Washington, are corrupting the system and trying to bend it to their will, and their will is to be unable to be held accountable.”
“There is no other industry, that acts with such arrogance, indifference and a lack of humility and sociopathic greed at the expense of people,” he added.
The visa bans announced on Tuesday also targeted former EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, Global Disinformation Index CEO Clare Melford and Anna Lena von Hodenberg and Josephine Ballon of HateAid, according to The Hill.
“For far too long, ideologues in Europe have led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose. The Trump Administration will no longer tolerate these egregious acts of extraterritorial censorship,” Rubio tweeted Tuesday. “Today, @StateDept will take steps to bar leading figures of the global censorship-industrial complex from entering the United States. We stand ready and willing to expand this list if others do not reverse course.”
Of the five, Ahmed is the only one who actually lives in the United States. The others, as of this writing, remain barred from entering the United States.
Image via Reuters
News
More Than Half of Americans Disapprove of Chief Justice John Roberts: Poll
Over half of Americans disapprove of the job Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts is doing, according to a new Gallup poll.
In a poll taken this month by Gallup, 53% of American adults disapprove of the job Roberts is doing, compared to 38% who approve and 9% with no opinion. This is the highest disapproval rating since Gallup started asking the question.
It’s also the first time his disapproval rating has been higher than his approval rating. The last time the question was asked was in December 2023, where 46% disapproved compared to 48% approval. Even that was a huge step down from December 2021 when 60% approved and 34% approved.
When broken out by demographics, 67% of Republicans approved of the job Roberts was doing, compared to 21% disapproval. Only 16% of Democrats approved while 78% disapproved, and among Independents, 35% approved while 57% disapproved.
The poll was conducted via telephone between December 1-15, and had a sample size of 1,016 adults across America. The margin of error was 4%.
The Supreme Court under Roberts has frequently come under fire, particularly when it comes to cases involving President Donald Trump. While the court has not always sided with the president—on Tuesday, it ruled against him in the case about deploying the national guard to Chicago—public perception is that the Court is in Trump’s pocket.
In June 2024, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called the Roberts Court the “most corrupt in American history.” A September 2021 Gallup poll saw the full Court’s approval rating hit a record low of 40%.
A month after Ocasio-Cortez made her comments, the Court made one of its most controversial rulings—deciding that Trump had immunity from prosecution for any acts made in an “official” capacity as president. The Court ruled 6-3 in that case along ideological lines, with Roberts himself writing the court’s opinion.
Experts were shocked that the Court even took up that particular case, as there had been no contradiction in lower court rulings about the limits of presidential immunity.
“Let’s not beat around the bush, decision by the Supreme Court to hear the Trump immunity case is outrageous and, at its heart, fundamentally corrupt,” author and legal expert David Rothkopf wrote at the time the Court decided to hear the case. “The Appeals Court decision was bullet proof and there is no case Trump has any sort of immunity. The decision not to hear it until late April makes further significant trial delays likely. They are deliberately delaying the trial without any reasonable legal reason to do so. This is a political decision and, in my estimation, an ugly one.”
News
Stephen Miller Shares Bizarre Anti-Immigration Tweet Referencing Frank Sinatra
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller shared a bizarre tweet Friday using an old Christmas special as an excuse to slam migrants.
“Watched the Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra Family Christmas with my kids,” Miller wrote. Imagine watching that and thinking America needed infinity migrants from the third world.”
Watched the Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra Family Christmas with my kids.
Imagine watching that and thinking America needed infinity migrants from the third world.
— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) December 26, 2025
The 1967 Christmas special can be seen on YouTube. The show is a variety show featuring not just the two famous crooners, but their semi-famous offspring, including Deana, Ricci and Dino on the Martin side, along with Nancy and Frank Junior on the Sinatra side.
READ MORE: ‘Red Flag’: Stephen Miller Accused of ‘Reviving Fascist Rhetoric’ at Kirk Memorial
It’s not clear what in the special would have made Miller think about “infinity migrants” coming to America, but both Martin and Sinatra were first-generation Americans with parents who came to the U.S. from Italy.
Miller is an anti-immigration hardliner, and has been called the “architect” of the Trump administration’s immigration policy by Reuters. Earlier this month, he condemned the children of migrants—people like Sinatra and Martin—on Fox News.
“With a lot of these immigrant groups, not only is the first generation unsuccessful. Again, Somalia is a clear example here,” Miller said, according to the New York Times, “You see persistent issues in every subsequent generation. So you see consistent high rates of welfare use, consistent high rates of criminal activity, consistent failures to assimilate.”
Miller is in favor of more ICE raids, and called the protests in California this summer an “insurrection” and “all the proof you need that mass migration unravels societies,” according to Forbes. In his role as an adviser to the Department of Homeland Security, he set a quota of 3,000 arrests a day for ICE.
Image via Reuters
News
GOP Congressman Mocks Trump’s ‘4D Chess’ in Christmas Post
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), an ally-turned-critic of President Donald Trump, made a sarcastic reference to claims the president is playing “4D chess” in a Christmas Day post.
“Merry Christmas to you too Mr. President! So… I’ve teamed up with radical left democrats to expose… Democrats. This 4D chess is fun!” Massie wrote Thursday afternoon.
Massie’s reference to “4D chess” is about a popular meme pushed by Trump’s allies that the president’s plans—even when they appear to be in error—are actually part of a masterplan calculated to completely fulfill his goals and “save” America.
READ MORE: MTG, Thomas Massie Join Gaetz’s Call to Release ‘Congressional Sexual Slush Fund List’
Massie’s tweet also included screenshots of Trump’s Truth Social post that wished a Merry Christmas to “the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein.”
Merry Christmas to you too Mr. President!
So… I’ve teamed up with radical left democrats to expose… Democrats. This 4D chess is fun! pic.twitter.com/81obgnur30
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 25, 2025
“Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to ‘drop him like a dog’ when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so,” Trump wrote “When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife ‘Republican,’ Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do.”
Massie used to back Trump, but earned the president’s ire this year by co-authoring with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) the bill compelling the Department of Justice to release all its files on sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Massie and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), another long-time Trump ally, are the most outspoken on the Epstein files among House Republicans. After Trump turned on Greene, she announced earlier this month that she would be stepping down from her congressional seat on January 5.
Though the DOJ has not released the entire cache of Epstein files as it was directed to do by December 19, a number of files have come out in the week following the deadline. Though the DOJ was compelled to redact only victims’ names, the released files have many additional redactions—including of entire pages—which critics say is intended to protect Epstein’s co-conspirators and his powerful friends rather than the girls he abused.
Even in that redacted form, Trump’s name has appeared many times in the files. The DOJ, however, warned Americans Tuesday on X that not everything in the files could be accurate.
“Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the Department of Justice’s warning read. “Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims.”
The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.
Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be…
— U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025
Image via Reuters
