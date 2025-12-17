GOP Crack-Up Continues as Another House Republican Calls It Quits

Ahead of what some are predicting to be an onslaught of retirement announcements after Congress’ winter break, one more House Republican has just called it quits.

25 House Republicans have now announced they are either retiring or seeking another office, according to the U.S. House of Representatives’ “Casualty List.” Among them, eleven are running for governor and six for the U.S. Senate.

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) announced he will be retiring, Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported.

READ MORE: White House Teases Out What Trump Will Say in Rare Oval Office Address

Why so many?

“The House G.O.P. is staring down a slow-motion crack-up, and the people inside the Capitol Building know it,” Puck reported last week. “With as many as 20 Republicans expected to call it quits in the coming weeks—not flame-outs like Marjorie Taylor Greene, but planned retirements at the end of their terms—the party’s governing majority seems to be breaking under the pressures of dysfunction, infighting, and, of course, Donald Trump.”

“Even in power, Republicans feel powerless: They have no agenda, little to legislate, and no independence from a White House that treats the preeminent branch of government as a nuisance.”

Last month, Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported that several “GOP members messaged us over the weekend saying that they, too, are considering retiring in the middle of the term.”

READ MORE: ‘Warning Sign’: Unemployment Jumps as Experts Sound Alarm on ‘Hiring Recession’

One “senior House Republican” told Sherman: “This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage. ALL. And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen.”

“That is the sentiment of nearly all — appropriators, authorizers, hawks, doves, rank and file. The arrogance of this White House team is off putting to members who are run roughshod and threatened,” the GOP lawmaker continued. “They don’t even allow little wins like announcing small grants or even responding from agencies. Not even the high profile, the regular rank and file random members are more upset than ever. Members know they are going into the minority after the midterms.”

The Republican also predicted Speaker Johnson will lose his speakership.

“More explosive early resignations are coming. It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel and they will lose the majority before this term is out.”

READ MORE: ‘Intraparty Brawl’: Johnson Driving Moderate Republicans ‘Into the Arms of Democrats’

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC License