GOP Congressman Mocks Trump’s ‘4D Chess’ in Christmas Post

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), an ally-turned-critic of President Donald Trump, made a sarcastic reference to claims the president is playing “4D chess” in a Christmas Day post.

“Merry Christmas to you too Mr. President! So… I’ve teamed up with radical left democrats to expose… Democrats. This 4D chess is fun!” Massie wrote Thursday afternoon.

Massie’s reference to “4D chess” is about a popular meme pushed by Trump’s allies that the president’s plans—even when they appear to be in error—are actually part of a masterplan calculated to completely fulfill his goals and “save” America.

Massie’s tweet also included screenshots of Trump’s Truth Social post that wished a Merry Christmas to “the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein.”

“Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to ‘drop him like a dog’ when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so,” Trump wrote “When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife ‘Republican,’ Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do.”

Massie used to back Trump, but earned the president’s ire this year by co-authoring with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) the bill compelling the Department of Justice to release all its files on sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Massie and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), another long-time Trump ally, are the most outspoken on the Epstein files among House Republicans. After Trump turned on Greene, she announced earlier this month that she would be stepping down from her congressional seat on January 5.

Though the DOJ has not released the entire cache of Epstein files as it was directed to do by December 19, a number of files have come out in the week following the deadline. Though the DOJ was compelled to redact only victims’ names, the released files have many additional redactions—including of entire pages—which critics say is intended to protect Epstein’s co-conspirators and his powerful friends rather than the girls he abused.

Even in that redacted form, Trump’s name has appeared many times in the files. The DOJ, however, warned Americans Tuesday on X that not everything in the files could be accurate.

“Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the Department of Justice’s warning read. “Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims.”

