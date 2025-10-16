Trump Focused on Bailout for Farmers Loyal to Him ‘For a Really Long Time’ Says Official

President Donald Trump has for weeks been talking about providing a bailout for America’s farmers harmed by his tariff policies, especially soybean farmers whose top buyer, China, hasn’t bought any U.S. soybeans since at least May.

Multiple figures have been tossed around for the bailout, possibly between $10 billion and $14 billion, but no firm plans reportedly have been set.

Wondering who and which farming sectors would benefit from the bailout, Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on Thursday, “Will every farmer get some money in this bailout? All of them? Or is it targeted to one group of farmers?”

Her answer reflected politics more than policy.

“Obviously,” Secretary Rollins replied, “the president remains very focused on, as he has said, all along — he calls them ‘his farmers,’ but those who have been with him for a really long time, from the very beginning.”

Rollins went on to say that “we’ve been very clear all along, while we’re working on what that package looks like, we’re not even entirely sure what the damage is yet, so it’s hard to craft the confirmed solution as every day goes on, and we’re working to sell more of our soybeans and sorghum and wheat across the world.”

Asked about the $20 billion to $40 billion bailout President Trump has reportedly decided to give to Argentina, a direct competitor of America’s soybean farmers, Secretary Rollins said: “The president’s focus remains 100% on America first.”

CNN on Wednesday called it “$20 billion to save the political career of a foreign ally of President Donald Trump. The US is putting up $20 billion for a currency swap to prop up the Argentinian peso ahead of elections there this month, with the aim of bolstering Argentine President Javier Milei, a Trump ally.”

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) on Wednesday blasted the Argentina bailout.

“While family farmers in Minnesota and Maine are losing business to Argentina, the Trump Admin is organizing a $40 billion bailout to Argentina — because who needs to reopen the government when you could just spend all your time and energy finding taxpayer dollars to give to our top agricultural competitors?”

