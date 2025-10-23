‘Racist on Its Face’: Top Democrat Blasts Trump’s ‘Truly Vile’ New Policy

A prominent Senate Democrat is blasting President Donald Trump’s new refugee policy, calling it “racist” and “truly vile.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) pointed to a New York Times article that reported the president’s “proposals would transform a program aimed at helping the most vulnerable people in the world into one that gives preference to mostly white people who say they are being persecuted.”

“We began formally accepting refugees in the aftermath of WWII,” wrote Senator Murphy, who serves on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “Since then, we’ve provided lifesaving shelter for millions displaced by persecution and war, many targeted for their faith. In modern times, President Reagan saved the most refugees, admitting around 210,000.”

He explained that this new proposal would “drastically slash the numbers of refugees admitted.”

“But it gets worse,” he said. “The new policy reportedly will effectively allow only white foreigners to qualify. If you’re not white, you get turned away. It’s unreal – like we’re back in Jim Crow days.”

“How is he going to do this?” Murphy asked. “Reporting suggests Trump will give almost all of the refugee slots to white South African Afrikaners who he says are facing a genocide. But that’s made up – there’s zero reason to give preference to Afrikaners.”

According to The Washington Post, Trump’s “plan to overhaul the U.S. refugee resettlement process, including a drastic reduction in overall annual admissions, coincides with a concerted effort to prepare thousands of White South Africans to relocate to the United States through the system.”

“If the administration succeeds,” the Post reported, “almost all people admitted to the U.S. as refugees — as many as 7,000 from a maximum potential pool of 7,500 — could be Afrikaners, a group not traditionally eligible for the program but one that President Donald Trump says has been tyrannized by South Africa’s Black majority.”

Strikingly, Murphy adds, the “other group Trump is prioritizing? Members of the German political party AfD, who the White House says are being ‘targeted’ for their views. This is a neo-Nazi party that defended the SS. You think I’m making this up? I’m not.”

AfD, or Alternative for Germany, is a growing far-right nationalist political party.

Germany’s “main intelligence service has labelled some branches of the AfD as extremist groups and placed several of its leaders under surveillance,” TIME magazine reported earlier this year. “In the European Parliament, an alliance of right-wing groups expelled the party last spring for being too radical. One AfD official had suggested the Nazi SS were ‘not all criminals.’ Another has called the Holocaust a mere speck of ‘bird s–‘ on the glorious sweep of German history.”

Murphy, continuing with his warning, wrote, “Trump and the white nationalists that surround him aren’t even hiding their racist aims any longer. This proposal is a gross betrayal of the refugee program’s intent and will be an indelible stain on America’s reputation. We won’t easily recover from this.”

Promoting Senator Murphy’s remarks, Dr. Craig Spencer, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, warned: “This isn’t *just* racism.”

“It’s eugenics,” he charged. “Look further back, before WWII, to the 1924 Johnson Reed Act that slashed immigration into the U.S. Pushed by eugenicists, it prioritized resettling white immigrants from Northern and Western Europe.”

“Eugenics,” Spencer added, “also explains why members of the AfD—an extremist party whose leaders frequently use Nazi slogans—are reportedly prioritized for refugee slots in this administration’s plans.”

Image via Shutterstock<