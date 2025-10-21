Not a ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Problem: Ron Johnson Shrugs Off Millions Losing Subsidies

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, sought to downplay the impact that losing Affordable Care Act subsidies would have on millions of Americans, calling it not a “gut-wrenching” problem.

Health care premiums for about 20 million Americans are expected to more than double next year, according to the Harvard Kennedy School‘s Mark Shepard. The Urban Institute says about five million could lose coverage.

“I don’t think this is gonna be any kind of gut wrenching problem if these enhanced subsidies just go away,” Senator Johnson told CNBC on Tuesday. “We’ll probably have to weather the lies told by the Democrats. But again, we’re happy to work with Democrats and fix the broken Obamacare system.”

“Millions of people are gonna die,” CNBC’s Joe Kernen replied. “They said millions of people will die if these subsidies aren’t renewed — the enhanced subsidies.”

“Democrats say all kinds of things that aren’t true,” Johnson charged. “I mean, I got that, and it does scare people because a lot of people in the legacy media carry their water, amplify their falsehoods. I got that.”

“That scares a lot of Republicans as well,” Johnson continued. “Doesn’t scare me. I’m just looking at the reality of the situation. We need to describe the reality.”

Polls show that 78 percent of Americans — including majorities across all political parties — want the subsidies renewed, according to KFF.

The 78% “is more than three times the share of the public (22%) who say Congress should let the credits expire,” KFF reported earlier this month. “Notably, majorities across political [parties] want Congress to extend the tax credits including nine in ten (92%) Democrats, eight in ten (82%) independents, and six in ten (59%) Republicans. A majority of Republicans who align with the MAGA movement (57%) also say Congress should extend these subsidies.”

Three-quarters of Americans (76%) would blame President Donald Trump or Republicans if the subsidies are not renewed,” KFF reported. Just 22% would blame Democrats.

Ron Johnson: "I don't think this is going to be any kind of gut-wrenching problem if these enhanced subsidies just go away. We'll probably have the weather the lies told by the Democrats. Democrats say all sorts of things that are untrue."

