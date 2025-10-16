News
‘Needs an Intervention’: Newsom Scorches ‘Unhinged’ Trump Over San Francisco Threat
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom blasted President Donald Trump over his seemingly arbitrary threat to deploy the U.S. military to San Francisco. The president pointed to what he called out-of-control crime and described the city as a “mess,” but state and local leaders — vowing to “resist” his efforts — say his allegations are baseless.
The Guardian on Thursday characterized the president’s claims as “hyperbolic,” and reported that San Francisco “is on track to have the lowest number of homicides in more than 70 years, according to a recent San Francisco Chronicle analysis.”
“The president,” Newsom said to reporters at a press conference announcing state-sponsored $11 insulin, “his latest assertion that he was going to come to San Francisco — on what basis? He didn’t even claim — there’s no pretext anymore. Let’s disabuse ourselves that there has to be a pretext with Donald Trump, that there’s anything that would justify that.”
“There’s no existing protest in a federal building,” the governor explained. “There’s no operation that’s being impeded. I guess it’s just a ‘training ground’ for the President of the United States,” he said, invoking Trump’s earlier words suggesting how the military should look at American cities.
California Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener on Wednesday said, “Contrary to Trump’s lie, no ‘government officials’ here have requested federal occupation. We don’t need Trump’s authoritarian crackdown in our city. Bottom line: stay the h– out of San Francisco.”
Newsom called Trump’s threat to militarize San Francisco “grossly illegal” and “immoral.”
State Attorney General Rob Bonta threatened to take the Trump administration to court if the President sends the National Guard to San Francisco.
“It’s rather delusional,” Newsom said of Trump’s threat.
“And increasingly, this president appears unhinged, unmoored by reality and facts, seems listless,” he charged. “He seems, dare I say, in decline — cognitively — and, dare I say, forgive me? Perhaps unfair, physically.”
“These are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention,” Newsom added. “Needs some help. Needs to be stabilized, dare I say?”
Newsom: This president appears unhinged… seems listless… he seems, dare I say, in decline—cognitively, and… physically. These are just the rantings of someone who needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized. pic.twitter.com/RL2qnhB9Ov
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2025
Image via Reuters
‘Deliberate Incitement’: Outrage as White House Claims Dems Cater to ‘Hamas Terrorists’
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is under fire after alleging that Democrats are catering to “Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals.”
“The Democrat Party’s main constituency are made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals,” Leavitt said on Fox News on Thursday afternoon.
“That is who the Democrat Party is catering to — not the Trump administration, and not the White House, and not the Republican Party, who is standing up for law abiding Americans, not just across the country, but around the world.”
Leavitt did not explain why the Democratic Party should be catering to the Republican Party or to the Trump administration.
Critics blasted the Press Secretary.
Former Obama senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer wrote: “This s– is so f– dangerous and everyone on the Republican side just nods along.”
Human Rights Campaign National Press Secretary Brandon Wolf asked, “Remember when they pretended to want to ‘turn down the temperature’?”
Veteran journalist John Harwood called Leavitt’s remarks “disgusting b–.”
Dylan Williams, Vice President for Government Affairs for the Center for International Policy warned: “How is this anything other than deliberate incitement that risks leading to deadly violence?”
“This is INCREDIBLY dangerous framing,” declared author Carey Lohrenz, the first female F-14 Tomcat pilot, “and should make the hair on the back of your next stand, whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, or Independent. And it’s also patently false.”
Attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick noted that Hillary Clinton’s “‘Deplorables’ was a scandal for years and she wasn’t even in the government yet. This is the White House Press Secretary, whose salary is paid by the American public.”
Journalist Ahmed Baba wrote: “In a sane reality, this insane comment would’ve ended the career of any other press secretary. In this reality, it’s a just another Thursday. But when the Trump fever breaks, and it will break, these people will have to reckon with the digital footprints of their own depravity.”
Leavitt: “The Democrat Party’s main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals.” pic.twitter.com/IcJwhYYV5x
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2025
Image via Reuters
Trump Focused on Bailout for Farmers Loyal to Him ‘For a Really Long Time’ Says Official
President Donald Trump has for weeks been talking about providing a bailout for America’s farmers harmed by his tariff policies, especially soybean farmers whose top buyer, China, hasn’t bought any U.S. soybeans since at least May.
Multiple figures have been tossed around for the bailout, possibly between $10 billion and $14 billion, but no firm plans reportedly have been set.
Wondering who and which farming sectors would benefit from the bailout, Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on Thursday, “Will every farmer get some money in this bailout? All of them? Or is it targeted to one group of farmers?”
Her answer reflected politics more than policy.
“Obviously,” Secretary Rollins replied, “the president remains very focused on, as he has said, all along — he calls them ‘his farmers,’ but those who have been with him for a really long time, from the very beginning.”
Rollins went on to say that “we’ve been very clear all along, while we’re working on what that package looks like, we’re not even entirely sure what the damage is yet, so it’s hard to craft the confirmed solution as every day goes on, and we’re working to sell more of our soybeans and sorghum and wheat across the world.”
Asked about the $20 billion to $40 billion bailout President Trump has reportedly decided to give to Argentina, a direct competitor of America’s soybean farmers, Secretary Rollins said: “The president’s focus remains 100% on America first.”
CNN on Wednesday called it “$20 billion to save the political career of a foreign ally of President Donald Trump. The US is putting up $20 billion for a currency swap to prop up the Argentinian peso ahead of elections there this month, with the aim of bolstering Argentine President Javier Milei, a Trump ally.”
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) on Wednesday blasted the Argentina bailout.
“While family farmers in Minnesota and Maine are losing business to Argentina, the Trump Admin is organizing a $40 billion bailout to Argentina — because who needs to reopen the government when you could just spend all your time and energy finding taxpayer dollars to give to our top agricultural competitors?”
VARNEY: Would every farmer get some money in this bailout? Or is it targeted to one group?
BROOKE ROLLINS: The president remains very focused on as he calls them ‘his farmers,’ but those have been with him for a very long time, since the very beginning. We’re really looking at… pic.twitter.com/o8uNOjnCmE
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2025
Image via Reuters
‘I Don’t Like Being Mad Mike’: Johnson ‘Upset’ Over Dems’ Health Care Demands
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, expressing frustration over House and Senate Democrats demanding an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies to vote to reopen the government, stormed off the stage at the end of his Thursday press conference.
The Louisiana Republican lawmaker accused Democrats of playing “ridiculous political games” in their quest to halt impending massive increases in Obamacare premiums should the subsidies not be renewed. An estimated four to five million Americans are expected to lose healthcare without the subsidies, according to the BBC.
He told reporters that “there are debates and discussions happening on both sides of the aisle, but bringing everyone together and building consensus isn’t possible until we get the government operating again — until we stop,” he said, pausing in visible frustration.
“I get very upset about that,” he said, interrupting himself.
“We stop holding the American people hostage for these ridiculous political games,” Johnson declared, speaking of Democrats demanding the subsidies as part of an agreement to reopen the government.
“People see what’s going on here. We should not have border patrol agents not paid right now because Chuck Schumer wants to pay political games to cover his tail,” he claimed. “I don’t know how much more simply to say that,” he said angrily, “and every single one of you know that’s exactly what’s going on.”
“I don’t like being mad Mike,” he charged in frustration. I want to be happy Mike. I wanna be the Happy Warrior, but I am so upset about this.”
“God bless America.”
Mike Johnson: “I don’t like being mad Mike. I want to be happy Mike. I want to be the happy warrior. But I am so upset about all this. God bless America.” pic.twitter.com/IHVHatOx98
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2025
