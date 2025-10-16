‘I Don’t Like Being Mad Mike’: Johnson ‘Upset’ Over Dems’ Health Care Demands

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, expressing frustration over House and Senate Democrats demanding an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies to vote to reopen the government, stormed off the stage at the end of his Thursday press conference.

The Louisiana Republican lawmaker accused Democrats of playing “ridiculous political games” in their quest to halt impending massive increases in Obamacare premiums should the subsidies not be renewed. An estimated four to five million Americans are expected to lose healthcare without the subsidies, according to the BBC.

He told reporters that “there are debates and discussions happening on both sides of the aisle, but bringing everyone together and building consensus isn’t possible until we get the government operating again — until we stop,” he said, pausing in visible frustration.

READ MORE: ‘I Don’t Accept Pinky Promises’: AOC Sets Hard Line on Ending the Shutdown

“I get very upset about that,” he said, interrupting himself.

“We stop holding the American people hostage for these ridiculous political games,” Johnson declared, speaking of Democrats demanding the subsidies as part of an agreement to reopen the government.

“People see what’s going on here. We should not have border patrol agents not paid right now because Chuck Schumer wants to pay political games to cover his tail,” he claimed. “I don’t know how much more simply to say that,” he said angrily, “and every single one of you know that’s exactly what’s going on.”

“I don’t like being mad Mike,” he charged in frustration. I want to be happy Mike. I wanna be the Happy Warrior, but I am so upset about this.”

“God bless America.”

Mike Johnson: “I don’t like being mad Mike. I want to be happy Mike. I want to be the happy warrior. But I am so upset about all this. God bless America.” pic.twitter.com/IHVHatOx98 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2025

READ MORE: Johnson Wavers After Agreeing to Debate Jeffries ‘Anywhere Anytime’