News
How Megachurches Use the Bible to Defend and Promote Wealth Inequality: Report
Does religion drive Americans to support or oppose economic inequality? That’s a question explored by a Ph.D. candidate at The Ohio State University who recently examined ten years of a megachurch’s sermons in a published paper: “‘I Thank God We’re Rich’: Justifying Economic Inequality in an Evangelical Congregation.”
“To investigate how evangelical leaders confront the conflict between inequality and egalitarian passages of the Bible, I conducted a sermon analysis study of New River, a Midwestern suburban megachurch,” wrote Dawson P. R. Vosburg.
“New River’s approach to inequality was one of clear justification of the status quo, centered on the justification of wealth accumulation and the minimization of inequality’s moral importance,” Vosburg added.
The church’s pastors, he found, “justified economic inequality in several ways: proclaiming that God did not condemn ownership of vast wealth; minimizing domestic inequality in comparison to global inequality; selectively spiritualizing economic passages of the Bible; and saying that God owns everything and thus the status quo distribution is justified.”
READ MORE: Not a ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Problem: Ron Johnson Shrugs Off Millions Losing Subsidies
Hemant Mehta of The Friendly Atheist examined the paper. He writes that Vosburg found sermons “that discussed anything financial—by searching for terms like ‘rich,’ ‘tithe,’ ‘debt,’ ‘billionaire,’ etc.—and analyzed the results to see how this typical white evangelical megachurch minimized the wealth gap.” He also noted that Vosburg anonymized the name of the church.
Mehta looked at the four ways New River downplayed wealth inequality:
“They condemned ‘rich shaming’ anyone”
The pastor, Mehta found, “delivered an anecdote about a rich couple that left another church and came to his because they felt personally attacked when their previous pastor condemned wealth from the pulpit. (At their new home, of course, their tithes would go into New River’s coffers.)”
“They downplayed U.S. inequality by focusing on global inequality”
Essentially, pastors told congregants that compared to the world’s poor, they were doing quite well.
“They re-interpreted Bible verses about poverty—even the direct ones”
When it comes to preaching about the poor, Mehta wrote, the pastor was “not talking about financially poor people, he’s talking about spiritually impoverished people.”
READ MORE: ‘Sick’: Jeffries Torches Trump’s ‘Out of Control’ Press Secretary
Vosburg told Mehta that pastors stressed tithing “over 150 times across 16 separate sermons.”
“They said God owns everything, anyway”
Ultimately, Mehta explained, the pastor’s point was to not be mad “at people with private jets and yachts and multiple summer homes.”
“The takeaway from all this,” Mehta wrote, “is that conservative policies that benefit the ultra-wealthy at the expense of everyone else in society are going to be supported by congregations like this one that are being brainwashed into thinking God loves the rich and the poor deserve their lot in life.”
Mehta also blasted the New River pastor.
“Pastors like this one hollow out Christ’s teachings until all that’s left is a gilded throne for the wealthy. In their hands, Scripture is a weapon to shame the poor, a shield to protect billionaires, and a drug to keep their congregations quiet while the cancer of inequality grows around them.”
READ MORE: ‘Existential Threat’: U.S. on Path to Authoritarianism Warn Ex-Intelligence Officials
Image by Mor via Flickr and a Creative Commons License
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Civic Emergency’: Why Trump’s $230 Million DOJ Payout Push Raises New Red Flags
The New York Times’ bombshell report that President Donald Trump is seeking a $230 million payout from the U.S. Department of Justice as compensation for the DOJ’s investigations into him could be even worse than first reported.
According to The New Republic‘s Greg Sargent, in an interview with U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, the payout could be made confidentially — at least at first.
Congressman Raskin — who sees this as a “civic emergency” — and Judiciary Democrats are investigating the Trump demand.
“Our reading is that, even though this is a private settlement, it doesn’t have to be disclosed anywhere until there is an accounting of where all the money has gone at the end of the year,” Raskin told Sargent.
READ MORE: ‘Amateur Historian’ Mike Johnson Hails Trump’s Ballroom as ‘Greatest’ White House Upgrade
But according to Raskin, the “domestic Emoluments Clause says the president may not receive any compensation at all from the U.S. government or the states beyond his official salary.”
“This means he cannot be ordering government officials to write checks to the president.”
“Are we going to have presidents from here on in just shaking down the Department of Justice or other parts of the U.S. government for money to put in their pockets?” Raskin asked.
Trump has acknowledged that ultimately he would likely be the one making the final decision on whether to pay himself the $230 million — although his former personal attorney, Todd Blanche, now the Deputy Attorney General, would be among those also involved in the determination.
Sargent alleges that “for Trump to continue seeking these payments as president is even more wildly corrupt. The conflict-of-interest issues involved in Blanche making this decision are obvious. This is probably unconstitutional, too.”
READ MORE: Not a ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Problem: Ron Johnson Shrugs Off Millions Losing Subsidies
He adds, “It’s hard to fathom how bad this is,” and explains that Trump “sought damages from DOJ from the Russia investigation,” and “in 2024, Trump sought damages related to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago.”
Raskin says he wants the internal communications between Trump and the DOJ, including any with Blanche.
“We want the entire paper trail,” Raskin told Sargent. “We’re looking for any correspondence, memoranda, or records of conversations between the White House and the Department of Justice. If we had subpoena power, we would be going after that.”
Democrats would need the House majority to obtain subpoena power.
“It goes without saying that anybody in the Trump administration who violates the law is now expecting a pardon from Donald Trump,” Raskin told Sargent, while not specifically mentioning Blanche. “If you want the protection of the president, you need to comply with his every wish.”
READ MORE: ‘Sick’: Jeffries Torches Trump’s ‘Out of Control’ Press Secretary
Image via Reuters
News
‘Amateur Historian’ Mike Johnson Hails Trump’s Ballroom as ‘Greatest’ White House Upgrade
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is praising President Donald Trump’s highly controversial 90,000-square-foot ballroom, which requires demolition of part or most of the East Wing of the White House.
Johnson, who often has boasted of being a constitutional lawyer, says that as an “amateur historian” he thinks the Trump addition is the “greatest” improvement to the White House in history.
“This whole dust up about the White House, just by way of quick review — ’cause I’m an amateur historian — you’ll understand,” Johnson told reporters on Wednesday. “The White House has been renovated many times over the years, you understand? I mean, it was built between 1792 and 1800, right?”
READ MORE: ‘Travesty’: Trump Reportedly Seeking ‘Bizarre’ $230 Million Payout From DOJ
“The British burned it down, practically, in 1814, and then they rebuilt it in the early 1820s, and ever since, like, we’ve had many presidents, renovate, and add things to the White House,” the Speaker said. “Teddy Roosevelt built the whole West Wing. Um, who was it? FDR, Taft, I think, added the Oval Office. FDR made additions.”
“I mean, Truman put the — ripped everything up to put a bowling alley in. FDR had added the swimming pool, I think. Barack Obama added a basketball court.”
“President Trump’s gonna add the greatest improvement to the White House in the history of the building,” Johnson declared, “since it was originally constructed in 1800. The ballroom is gonna be glorious.”
The Speaker said that if Democrats win back the White House they will “get to use it, too.”
READ MORE: Not a ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Problem: Ron Johnson Shrugs Off Millions Losing Subsidies
“This is for the American people, and he’s using private funds to do it,” Johnson added. “How in the world could they oppose that? The only reason, the only logical reason, is because they have Trump Derangement Syndrome, and that’s what explains a lot of this, too.”
Some Democrats and legal experts have raised legal and ethical concerns.
.@SpeakerJohnson: “The White House has been renovated many times…President Trump’s going to add the greatest improvement to the White House in the history of the building…The ballroom is going to be glorious. It’s gonna be used for everybody. And by the way, hey, Democrats,… pic.twitter.com/8eDm5OKZh7
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 22, 2025
READ MORE: Majority Call Trump a ‘Dangerous Dictator’ Leading Nation Off Course: Report
News
‘Get in the Game’: Greene Rebukes GOP Leadership on Policy Vision
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the once-loyal MAGA soldier whose recent attacks on her own party have led some to wonder if she is the “New Republican Voice of Sanity,” is out with another thrashing of the GOP, this time on health care.
“More of my Republican colleagues are finally talking about the unaffordable health insurance crisis, but yesterday on our GOP conference call Speaker Johnson said he has ideas and pages of policy, but did not say a single policy plan,” she wrote on Wednesday. “I think that is unacceptable.”
Congresswoman Greene did not reserve her criticism for just Republicans.
READ MORE: Majority Call Trump a ‘Dangerous Dictator’ Leading Nation Off Course: Report
Claiming that “Democrats created this nightmare 15 years ago, then made it worse in 2021 by extending the ACA tax credits that are now expiring,” she declared, “I find it unacceptable that Republicans are sitting on the sidelines doing nothing to fix this healthcare disaster that is leading many Americans into financial ruin.”
Numerous reports say some — and including many of Greene’s fellow Georgia residents — will see Obamacare premiums “more than double” unless Congress reinstates the Affordable Care Act subsidies, which Republicans to date have refused to do.
Greene blames Democrats for the expiring subsidies, and alleges that Democrats “are admitting they screwed the whole health insurance system up and they are admitting original Obamacare is now way too expensive.”
Reminding her colleagues that they are the party in power, she called on Republicans “to build the off ramp off of Obamacare in a responsible way, deregulate healthcare and pharmaceuticals and demand price transparency across the board, and incentivize the market in such a way to open up competition which will drive down cost.”
READ MORE: ‘Sick’: Jeffries Torches Trump’s ‘Out of Control’ Press Secretary
“Pick up your bat and ball and get in the game,” she urged, while taking a swipe at MAGA loyalty.
“Our districts voted for us. Our districts sent us to Congress. No one else. No one or any lobby deserves our loyalty and support.”
President Donald Trump, during his first term, promised multiple times he would put out a plan to “repeal and replace” Obamacare. No comprehensive plan ever surfaced. During the 2024 presidential campaign, he said he had the “concepts of a plan.”
Last year in September, KFF reported that “Trump has long talked about making the ACA less expensive, but the question is less expensive for whom. Trump’s past proposals would certainly have made the ACA less expensive for the federal government, but with the trade-off of higher out-of-pocket premiums for people, more uninsured, and higher spending and greater risk for states.”
READ MORE: Not a ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Problem: Ron Johnson Shrugs Off Millions Losing Subsidies
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Not Right in the Head’: Notorious Far Right Leader Fuentes Goes Off on ‘Weird’ Trump
- News2 days ago
Guns and Guided Missile Warheads: Trump Admin Surged Domestic Weapons Spending Report Says
- News2 days ago
Survey Shreds Trump’s Claim Millions of Protesters Don’t Represent America
- News2 days ago
CNN’s Pam Brown Spars With GOP Rep. Blaming High Prices on Biden
- News1 day ago
‘Travesty’: Trump Reportedly Seeking ‘Bizarre’ $230 Million Payout From DOJ
- News1 day ago
How Megachurches Use the Bible to Defend and Promote Wealth Inequality: Report
- News1 day ago
‘Smash-and-Grab’: Trump Torched for ‘Corrupt’ $230 Million Payout Push
- News7 hours ago
Majority Call Trump a ‘Dangerous Dictator’ Leading Nation Off Course: Report