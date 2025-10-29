News
GOP Leader Erupts Over Democrat’s Effort to Fund SNAP — Then Blocks Bill
Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune launched into a diatribe attacking Democrats when one — Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico — asked unanimous consent to pass legislation to pay the 42 million Americans who use SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Later, Thune apologized — to reporters, not Senator Luján, for his remarks.
Despite having about $5 to $6 billion in emergency funds for SNAP, the Trump administration decided to reverse its previous policy to pay recipients during a shutdown. That policy, which was removed from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website, had stated the “Congressional intent” was to make the funds available.
Experts have said there is a legal requirement to fund SNAP via its contingency reserves during the shutdown.
“Senate Republicans blocked legislation on Wednesday that would help low-income households afford groceries during the government shutdown, despite bipartisan support for providing nutrition aid to tens of millions of Americans,” Bloomberg News reported.
Punchbowl News’ Andrew Desiderio described Thune’s remarks as a “blowup,” and said he went “nuclear.”
“The senator from New Mexico was absolutely right,” Leader Thune said on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon. “SNAP recipients shouldn’t go without food.”
Republicans’ position is that Democrats are to blame for the shutdown, now in its 29th day. But polling shows that more Americans blame Republicans and President Trump for the shutdown than Democrats, whom they believe are trying to reopen the government more than Republicans.
“People should be getting paid in this country. And we’ve tried to do that 13 times. And you voted no, 13 times,” he said, pointing to Democrats who have refused to vote to reopen the federal government until Republicans agree to reinstate the Affordable Care Act subsidies that expire at the end of the year. Obamacare premiums are expected to skyrocket without the subsidies.
“This isn’t a political game,” Thune said, angrily. “These are real people’s lives that we’re talking about. And you all just figured that out?”
“29 days and, ‘Oh, there might be some consequences.’ There are people who are running out of money. Yeah, we’re 29 days in.”
“13 times, people over here voted to fund SNAP. 13 times, they voted to fund WIC,” he said of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.
“My aching back,” Thune said, expressing frustration.
The Majority Leader then went on to charge that Democrats want the shutdown to continue, long term.
“So are they making plans to end the shutdown and reopen the government?” he asked. “Nope. They’re gonna propose a bill to fund food stamps during their shutdown.”
“This bill is a cynical attempt to provide political cover for Democrats to allow them to carry on their government shutdown for the long term.”
After his remarks, and after leaving the floor, Politico reported that Thune told reporters, “Sorry I channeled a little bit of anger there.”
News
‘No Moral Compass’: Cuomo Condemned for ‘Odious’ and ‘Racist’ Remarks on Mamdani
Andrew Cuomo, the Democrat running as an independent in the New York City mayoral race, is under fire for remarks he made in an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.
Describing the Democratic nominee, State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani, as “totally out of sync with New Yorkers” and “how New Yorkers feel,” Cuomo — who has been trailing by double-digits in most polls — told Bartiromo that Mamdani “is dual citizenship” and “was a citizen of Uganda.”
Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, and moved to New York City when he was seven.
“He just doesn’t understand the New York culture, the New York values, what 9/11 meant, what entrepreneurial growth means, opportunity means, why people came here,” Cuomo alleged.
“Well, this is very important, because next year, we’ll be 25 years since 9/11, I believe,” Bartiromo told Cuomo. “And if he’s the mayor, how is he going to treat all of those people who are still in mourning, from losing their lives, 3,000 people?”
“I mean, all of the first responders that we lost on 9/11, I was there at the New York Stock Exchange,” she noted. “I guess I’m wondering if you’re expecting New York to look more like London? You go to London right now, and it is largely Muslim. Women are completely covered up. I don’t know if you expect, if Mamdani were to be in charge, him to change the look of New York as well.”
“Look,” said Cuomo, the former New York State governor who was forced to resign amid sexual harassment allegations and a damning report released by the Office of State Attorney General Letitia James, “he is out of sync with how New Yorkers feel.”
“I just think he doesn’t get it, you know?”
“His parents owned a mansion in Uganda,” Cuomo continued. “He spent a lot of time there. He just doesn’t understand the New York culture, the New York values, what 9/11 meant, what entrepreneurial growth means, opportunity means, why people came here.”
Critics blasted the former governor.
“What an odious thing to say,” remarked author Rebecca Fishbein, who has written for The New York Times. “I hope New York Jews understand that the dual loyalty trope is used against them, too. If Cuomo feels comfortable attacking Mamdani in this way, what’s to stop him from turning on NY’s Jewish pop[ulation] when it stops being politically advantageous for him to support?”
“Politician who resigned last position in disgrace is desperate for comeback so using religious bigotry,” commented Brian Kaylor, author of “The Bible According to Christian Nationalists.”
“Cuomo and Bartiromo, two Italian Americans, repurposing the same type of xenophobia, bigotry, and religious prejudice that was used to discriminate against Italian Catholic immigrants,” observed Ron Cassie, a senior editor at Baltimore magazine.
“This is easily as racist as anything Trump has said,” noted attorney Noah Popp.
Historian Paul Cohen, a faculty member at The University of Toronto, wrote, “there is here no moral compass, no human substance, no political commitments, no attachment to virtue, no sense of character, no nagging voice of conscience … there is only the hunger for power, and the readiness to pay whatever price necessary to acquire it.”
News
Trump Suggests He Could Invoke the Insurrection Act — and ‘Courts Wouldn’t Get Involved’
President Donald Trump, who has recently and repeatedly floated invoking the Insurrection Act, implied that the courts would be powerless to prevent it.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he traveled in Asia this week, President Trump on Wednesday was asked about remarks he made on Tuesday — that he could send more than just the National Guard into American cities.
“Sure, I would, I would do that if it was necessary,” Trump replied. “You know, if it was necessary, I’d do that, but it hasn’t been necessary. We’re doing a great job without that, but, yeah, if it was necessary.”
“As you know, I’m allowed to do that,” he said.
“But, you know, if I want to enact a certain act, I’m allowed to do it,” he claimed, appearing to refer to the Insurrection Act while not naming it.
“Routinely, other, about 50% of presidents have used that, as you know, and I’d be allowed to do whatever I want.”
Substantially less than half of U.S. presidents have invoked the Insurrection Act. The last one to do so was President George H. W. Bush, in 1992.
“But I’d be allowed to do that, you understand,” Trump continued.
“And the courts wouldn’t get involved, nobody would get involved, and I could send the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, I could say, send anybody I wanted, but I haven’t done that because we’re doing so well without it.”
On Tuesday, Trump told reporters: “You know, people don’t care if we send in our military, if we send in our National Guard, if we send in Space Command, they don’t care who the hell it is.”
“Really, we could do as we want to do,” he insisted.
Earlier this month, according to Politifact, Trump said: “Don’t forget I can use the Insurrection Act. Fifty percent of the presidents, almost, have used that. And that’s unquestioned power.”
And two weeks ago, again, Trump told reporters, “I could use it. If I wanted to, I could use it … I’m allowed to use the Insurrection Act.”
Just days ago, more than forty members of Congress, including military veterans, urged Trump to not violate the Posse Comitatus Act or the Insurrection Act by using U.S. Armed Forces against Americans on American soil.
During the first Trump presidency, in 2020, he said in a Rose Garden speech, “If a city or a state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”
News
Public Turns on GOP as Shutdown Fallout Deepens: Report
Most Americans know the federal government is shut down — and they’re not shrugging it off. Most expect it to hurt them personally, fear it will damage the country even more, and increasingly blame Republicans and President Donald Trump — whose low approval rating has taken a strong hit — for the crisis.
That’s according to an extensive Navigator poll released on Wednesday.
Overall, Americans blame Trump and the GOP for the shutdown by a 14-point margin — up four points from last week. And Trump and Republicans in Congress are increasingly seen in a negative light over what they’re fighting for in the shutdown.
At the same time, President Trump is now seeing his lowest approval rating since 2018, according to Navigator. Other polls have produced similar results.
READ MORE: ‘We Can Do as We Want’: Trump Boasts He Can Deploy Troops Into U.S. Cities However He Likes
Three out of four Americans have heard some news of the shutdown. And about two-thirds (66%) have heard a lot or some about it.
It’s having a massive impact.
“64 percent believe the shutdown will have a negative impact on them personally, up from half who thought the same last week. Even more (77 percent) believe it will have a negative impact on the country,” Navigator reported.
Nearly half of Americans, 47%, blame President Trump and Republicans for the shutdown, an increase of four points over last week.
“Since last week, independents increasingly blame Trump and Republicans more than Democrats for the government shutdown,” according to Navigator. “When forced to choose between Trump and Republicans or Democrats, a majority say Trump and Republicans have the power to end it (52 percent – 21 percent).”
Americans also see Trump and the GOP as trying to keep the government shut down, and give Democrats “more credit” for trying to keep the government open.
A plurality, 42%, know Democrats are fighting for health care and see that as a positive.
Nearly two-thirds of Americans (64%) want Trump and the GOP to compromise with Democrats, and by a strong margin (39 points).
Overall, according to Navigator’s graphics, when asked about nine issues, Americans’ top concern (76%) currently is the shutdown and it having no clear end in sight.
That’s closely followed by the rising cost of health care and Americans losing coverage without congressional action (74%).
Food stamp funding (SNAP) running out on November 1, leaving about 42 million people without federal nutritional assistance, comes in a close third (73%).
All this appears to be having an impact on President Trump’s popularity.
“As the shutdown continues, President Trump’s overall approval rating (-16) and economic job approval (-21) remain underwater, the lowest point both of these metrics have been since the beginning of our shutdown tracking.”
