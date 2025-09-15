News
Vance Hosts Stephen Miller on Kirk’s Show to Preach ‘Real Unity’ — While Blaming the Left
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was Vice President JD Vance’s guest on Monday’s edition of “The Charlie Kirk Show,” just days after the right-wing political commentator was assassinated. The suspected gunman’s motives and political beliefs remain unclear, but the vice president pinned the blame for Kirk’s murder on “left-wing extremism.”
“While our side of the aisle certainly has its crazies,” Vance declared, “it is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far-left.”
The vice president did not define “lunatics,” but statistics from the Cato Institute show that the vast majority of political violence comes from the far-right.
Guest-hosting for the late organizer and activist, Vice President Vance told viewers, “I wanted to zoom out and talk with Stephen [Miller] a little bit, and talk about all of the ways that we’re trying to figure out how to prevent this festering violence that you see on the far-left from becoming even more and more mainstream.”
The vice president—who placed blame at least in part on the left for Kirk’s death—said, “we have to talk about this incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism that has grown up over the last few years, and I believe is part of the reason why Charlie was killed by an assassin’s bullet.”
“We’re gonna talk about how to dismantle that,” he continued, “and how to bring real unity, real unity that can only come when we tell the truth and everybody knows that they can speak their mind about the issues of the day without being cut down by a murderer’s gun.”
Miller, who is considered by many—including some highly respected conservatives—a skilled propagandist, on Friday spoke out against what he called left-wing violent extremism.
“I’ve not shared with anybody, but the last message that Charlie Kirk gave to me before he joined his Creator in heaven was, he said that we have to dismantle and take on the radical left organizations in this country that are fomenting violence.”
“That was the last message that he sent me before that assassin stole him from all of us.”
“And we are gonna do that,” Miller vowed. “Under President Trump’s leadership, I don’t care how—it could be a RICO charge, a conspiracy charge, conspiracy against the United States, insurrection—but we are going to do what it takes to dismantle the organizations and the entities that are fomenting riots, that are doxing, that are trying to inspire terrorism, and that are committing acts of wanton violence.”
“It has to stop,” he declared, “and my message is to all of the domestic terrorists in this country spreading this evil hate? You want us to live in fear? We will not live in fear, but you will live in exile. Because the power of law enforcement under President Trump’s leadership will be used to find you, will be used to take away your money, take away your power, and if you’ve broken the law, to take away your freedom.”
Stephen Miller: “The last message that Charlie Kirk gave to me before he joined his creator in heaven was he said that we have to dismantle and take on the radical left organizations in this country that are fomenting violence. That was the last message that he sent me … we are… pic.twitter.com/j0Gumd9V5i
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2025
Greene Says Kirk Killing Sparked ‘Spiritual Revival’ for Christ — Urges ‘National Divorce’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) revived her call for a “national divorce” in a lengthy social media statement where she declares the assassination of Charlie Kirk has sparked a “spiritual revival building the kingdom for Christ.”
“There is nothing left to talk about with the left,” Greene’s missive begins. “They hate us.”
“They assassinated our nice guy who actually talked to them peacefully debating ideas,” she added, despite a lack of definitive evidence of the shooter’s motives or beliefs.
“Then millions on the left celebrated and made clear they want all of us dead,” she wrote, also without definitive evidence.
After calling for a “national divorce,” Greene declared that the “country is too far gone and too far divided, and it’s no longer safe for any of us.”
Earlier this year, Greene was labeled “one of the most polarizing figures in American politics” by a Fox affiliate in Atlanta.
“What will come from Charlie Kirk being martyred is already happening,” the Georgia lawmaker continued. “It is a spiritual revival building the kingdom for Christ.”
After lashing out at an upcoming vote on legislation she claimed funds transgender policies, Greene declared, “Government is not [the] answer, God is. Turn your full faith and trust to our Almighty God and our Savior Jesus. Tighten your circle around your family and protect them at all times. I will pray for the left, but personally I want nothing to do with them.”
The Hill reported that at least one national poll found the idea of a national divorce “was overwhelmingly unpopular with the majority of Americans, though.”
The media outlet added that “dozens of people not directly linked to the assassination have faced backlash and, in some cases, lost their jobs over comments they have made about Kirk’s political beliefs following his death.”
As part of what he called an effort to promote “unity,” Vice President JD Vance on Monday said, “When you see someone celebrating Charlie’s murder, call them out. And hell, call their employer.”
Image via Shutterstock
Homeschooling, Religion and Politics Trump Science in Parents’ Vaccine Resistance
Parents who homeschool their children are the largest demographic to delay or reject childhood vaccinations, followed by parents who are white and very religious, according to a new Washington Post-KFF poll. One in six parents now reject the vaccination schedule recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The poll — the most detailed recent look at the childhood vaccination practices and opinions of American parents — shows that 1 in 6 parents have delayed or skipped some vaccines for their children, excluding for coronavirus or flu,” according to The Washington Post. For those two diseases , the compliance rate is far less.
Only about two out of five (41%) of parents vaccinated their children for flu last year. 52 percent did not. And just about 13 percent of children who were eligible received the coronavirus vaccine last year.
Ninety-five percent of a community needs to be vaccinated for herd immunity to take over, but less than that — just 92.5% — of children have received the vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR).
Nearly half (46%) of homeschooling parents skipped or delayed any number of vaccines, the study shows, placing them at the top of the list of those most likely to delay or not vaccinate. That same group of parents was most likely (33%) to delay or skip the MMR or polio vaccine.
White, very religious parents closely followed in both categories. 36% delayed or skipped any number of vaccines, and 23% of them delayed or skipped the MMR vaccine.
Republican parents were the next most likely group: 22% for any vaccine, and 12% for MMR. (12% of white parents also delayed or skipped the MMR vaccine for their children.)
“Democrats and Asian parents are some of the least likely to skip or delay any vaccine for their children besides coronavirus or flu, with 8 percent and 5 percent doing so, respectively,” the Post noted.
Among parents who delay or skip vaccines, the overriding reasons include concerns about side effects (67%), lack of trust in vaccine safety (53%), disagreement with necessity of recommended vaccinations (51%), not wanting multiple shots at once (42%), and a belief they can keep their children healthy in other ways (34%).
With anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. now at the helm of the CDC, “at least 4 in 10 parents say they don’t know enough to say whether” his claims about vaccines causing autism or chronic disease are true or false.
“More than half of Republican parents (54 percent) and 36 percent of parents overall say they trust Kennedy to provide reliable information about vaccines, and of those, 22 percent skipped or delayed a vaccine for their child. Several interviewed by The Post said they felt he was giving them a voice.”
Image via Reuters
Trump Teases Threat to Defund NYC After Governor’s Endorsement for Mayor
Declaring that “he is not a kingmaker,” ten days ago New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul warned President Donald Trump to stay out of the race for mayor of New York City. The President on Monday morning re-entered the fray with a statement that appeared to be a threat to defund the city after the governor overnight endorsed the Democratic Party’s nominee for mayor, Zohran Mamdani.
“President Trump threatened early Monday to withhold federal funds from New York after Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ‘shocking’ endorsement of socialist Zohran Mamdani to be the Big Apple’s mayor,” The New York Post reported.
“Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has Endorsed the ‘Liddle’ Communist,’ Zohran Mamdani, running for Mayor of New York,” Trump wrote on his social media platform. “This is a rather shocking development, and a very bad one for New York City. How can such a thing happen? Washington will be watching this situation very closely. No reason to be sending good money after bad! President DJT”
Mamdani is not a communist.
On Sunday, Governor Hochul explained in a New York Times guest essay why she is endorsing Assemblyman Mamdani.
She said he is “a leader who shares my commitment to a New York where children can grow up safe in their neighborhoods and where opportunity is within reach for every family,” and “a leader who is focused on making New York City affordable — a goal I enthusiastically support.”
Hochul also said he share her priorities for “strong leadership at the helm of the N.Y.P.D.” and “to keep our streets and subways safe.”
The president’s statement was unclear, but it appeared to suggest withholding federal funds from New York City should Mamdani win.
Critics were stunned.
“Trump threatens to withhold federal funding from NY if NYC elects Mamdani. An impeachable offense for any other president in any other era. In this one it’s just another Monday,” warned MeidasTouch editor-in-chief and attorney Ron Filipkowski.
“Trump just threatened to punish an entire city with federal funding cuts because he doesn’t like who New Yorkers might elect as mayor,” noted investment banker Evaristus Odinikaeze. “That’s not just unconstitutional, it’s authoritarian. Weaponizing government money to suppress democracy is exactly the kind of abuse of power the Founders warned about. And yes, it’s impeachable.”
Image via Reuters
