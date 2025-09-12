Trump Declares Inflation ‘Solved’ as Americans Pay More for Gas and Groceries

Eric Trump railed against “radical left lunatics” in a tirade of grievances—parroting the same rhetoric his father used in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk—as he hawked his new memoir, “Under Siege.”

“As to what the radical left lunatics were trying to do to our family, what the movement that we created, and it’s a movement of good. It’s exactly what Charlie epitomized,” the President’s son declared to podcaster Benny Johnson.

“You know, we’re all watching, and we see exactly what happened to Charlie,” he explained.

“That is us being under siege,” he told Johnson. “That is that is our party, that is our movement.”

“That is God being under siege,” he declared. “That’s our Constitution being under siege. That’s our American flag being under siege . That’s our family unit in this country being under siege. That’s our democracy being under siege. Everything that we love, everything that we fought for.”

“It’s every one of those college kids that’s indoctrinated,” he complained. “It’s all of them being under siege. It’s a revisionist history that they teach in our schools.”

Trump said he will donate part of the proceeds of the book to Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA, “because here’s what you and I and all the other people can never allow happen: We cannot allow his mission, you know, to ever die, it won’t.”

He also claimed that “the bullets are only going one way,” suggesting that the left, not the right, is responsible for violence.

Trump went on to describe where he was when his father’s attempted assassination took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. He also invoked the 2017 shooting of Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, and “what almost happened to [Brett] Kavanaugh. And then we see what happens to Charlie Kirk.”

“I mean, the bullets are only flying one way, and yet I get to hear the nonsense, and I get to watch all these networks every night,” he said.

“I mean, how is it that you know, the decorum is only going one way in this country, and yet we’re the ones that are labeled as the ‘fascist’? Isn’t that kind of ironic?”

“You know, hey, the Republicans in this country are generally the ones that have the guns. We’re the ones that believe in the Second Amendment. You know, they’re not doing this shooting.”

On Friday morning in a social media post with a photo of his book, Trump wrote, “Like all of you, I have been deeply impacted by Charlie’s life. His story is not over. This movement is not over, and there is still so much more to be done. In honor of Charlie’s life and his incredible legacy, I will be donating a portion of the proceeds from Under Siege to Turning Point USA to continue their amazing work.”

Pointing to that post, The Daily Beast wrote that Trump was using Kirk’s death “to sell his book.”

