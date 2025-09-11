‘Pathetic’: Trump Pummeled for ‘Making Excuses for Putin’ Over Poland

In what many experts have been calling a test of NATO’s strength and resolve, Russia flew nearly two dozen drones into Poland on Tuesday. President Donald Trump, who has barely acknowledged the incursion, late Thursday afternoon appeared to offer Russia his own defense.

“A continent already on edge over the Ukraine war sees a Russian challenge to NATO readiness and to an America that wants to disengage from Europe,” is how The New York Times described Russia’s launch of drones into Poland in an analysis on Thursday. The paper of record called it “a test for NATO, and the U.S.”

“Polish, Ukrainian and many Western officials believe the Russian drone barrage was intentional,” the Times added, noting that the top general of Russia’s ally, Belarus, “said the drones had veered off course.”

President Trump appeared to latch on to that defense.

“It could’ve been a mistake,” Trump told reporters asking for his reaction nearly two days later. “It could’ve been a mistake,” he repeated.

“But regardless, I’m not happy about anything having to do with the whole situation,” he declared. “But hopefully it’s going to come to an end.”

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly vowed to end Russia’s war against Ukraine on day one.

On Thursday, Trump removed some sanctions on Belarus, the Associated Press reported, in exchange for the freeing of some political prisoners.

Veteran foreign policy journalist Laura Rozen called Trump’s remarks, “Pathetic, wishful thinking.”

Describing the President’s remarks as “baffling,” security policy expert Robert Pszczel of the Centre for Eastern Studies, Poland, wrote: “Mistake?! A group of drones entering Polish/NATO airspace at the same time? It was a provocation testing Polish and Allied resolve, prepared in advance, including a well-rehearsed and quickly activated disinformation campaign by #Russia.”

Marc Polymeropoulos, a retired senior Intelligence Service officer, called the President’s remarks the “most predictable response, perhaps ever?…. Inability to blame Russia is just so deeply embedded….extraordinary.”

“He is never NOT making excuses for Putin,” noted John O’Brennan, a professor of European politics.

“Trump continues to give Russia break after break and benefit of the doubt,” observed the Financial Times’ Christopher Miller. “Here he does not condemn the latest and largest Russian aerial attack of the war days ago or the Russian drones that flew deep into NATO territory.”

REPORTER: What’s your reaction to Russia’s drone incursion into Poland? TRUMP: It could’ve been a mistake pic.twitter.com/lPNIHHnEjE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2025

