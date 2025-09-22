‘Fight Like Hell Not to Take It’: Trump Tells Pregnant Women to Abstain From Tylenol

President Donald Trump advised pregnant women to abstain from using Tylenol after the administration made an unproven claim about the pain reliever’s key ingredient, acetaminophen, and autism. No study has demonstrably shown a link. The president also made unproven and false claims about childhood vaccines, admitting at one point that his vaccine recommendation is “based on what I feel.”

“The bulk of scientific literature suggests no causal link between autism and exposure to acetaminophen in the womb, and Tylenol is widely considered the safest treatment for pain and fever during pregnancy,” CNBC reported.

Trump in a press conference told pregnant women, “if you can’t tough it out, if you can’t do it… That’s what you’re gonna have to do. You take a Tylenol, but it’ll be very sparingly.”

The President suggested that “ideally,” the decision to take Tylenol should be “a doctor’s decision, ’cause I think you shouldn’t take it, and you shouldn’t take it during the entire pregnancy.”

“I just recommend strongly that you don’t use Tylenol, unless it’s absolutely necessary,” he said, adding that it should be taken only if “you can’t tough it out.”

“I just want to say it like it is. Don’t take Tylenol. Don’t take it,” Trump insisted. “Fight like hell not to take it.”

The President also “raised unfounded concerns about vaccines,” the Associated Press reported. “Any concern that vaccines could be linked to autism has been long debunked, stress scientists and leading advocacy groups for people with autism.”

“So, ideally, a woman won’t take Tylenol, and on the vaccines, it would be good instead of one visit where they pump the baby loaded up with stuff,” Trump continued. “You do it over a period of four times or five times.”

Trump described the childhood vaccines process, which is a series of shots taken over a period of years, as “it looks like they’re pumping into a horse. You have a little child, a little fragile child, and you get a vat of 80 different vaccines, I guess, 80 different blends, and they pump it in,” he said, falsely.

“The MMR,” Trump added, referring to the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine, “I think should be taken separately. This is based on what I feel.”

“The three should be taken separately,” he added. “It seems to be that when you mix them, there could be a problem,” he added, without citing any evidence.

Public health experts point to two reasons why childhood vaccines should be taken together. First, to ensure a child gets all the vaccines necessary with no missed doses due to miss appointments, and two, to ensure a child is protected as early as possible.

Critics blasted the President.

“Medical advice from the president who urged Americans to inject disinfectant,” wrote The Atlantic’s David Frum.

Trump: “Asceda — well, let’s see how we say that. Ascenem — enophin. Acetaminophen. Is that okay?” pic.twitter.com/EVp7IGSksk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2025

Image via Reuters