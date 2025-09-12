Death Penalty to Prayer: Nancy Mace’s Shifting Positions on Kirk’s Alleged Killer

Over the course of two days, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has taken starkly shifting positions on the alleged assassin of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk—repeatedly blaming Democrats, calling for the death penalty, then urging prayer for the suspect to find Jesus Christ.

When news broke on Wednesday that Kirk—who had a large following on the right, and was close with President Donald Trump and his family—had been shot and had died, Mace declared, “They killed Charlie Kirk.” She did not specify who she thought “they” were.

Two hours later, Mace wrote, “It’s time to bring back the death penalty.” By late Thursday morning, she charged, “The Left owns what happened yesterday.”

She also posted video of herself from Wednesday, before Kirk had been pronounced dead, saying she was “devastated.”

Using a slur for transgender people, she said that Kirk, when he was shot, was talking about mass violence.

“I hope that every single Democrat across the country will stand up and acknowledge that they have a problem within their party,” she urged. “So when are my colleagues on the left side of the aisle, the Democrats, going to own the violence that’s happening in this country against Republicans and against conservatives?”

“It’s only going to get better if Democrats step up to the plate and take responsibility for what’s happening in this country—the threats that are happening—and come together.”

“Democrats own this. Democrats own this,” she said. “Democrats own this 100%.”

Less than two hours after that post, echoing her earlier claim, she added: “Let me say this as nice as I can: DEMOCRATS OWN THIS.”

On Thursday, responding to now-retracted reports that the alleged shooter might have been transgender, or pro-transgender, Mace posted video of her telling reporters, “Enough is enough.”

Again using a slur for transgender people, she said it “sounds like” the shooter was transgender or pro-transgender.

“The left, the Democrat Party, has allowed this stuff to happen,” she also charged.

Late Friday morning, Mace posted an image of the alleged assassin, about whom little was known, and wrote: “Bring back the death penalty.”

Also on Friday, amid reports that the alleged shooter, identified as Tyler Robinson, had turned himself in to law enforcement, Congresswoman Mace wrote: “We know Charlie Kirk would want us to pray for such an evil, and lost individual like Tyler Robinson to find Jesus Christ. We will try to do the same.”

Less than one hour later, she added, “We truly believe if Tyler Robinson had ever sat down across from Charlie, the great debater, the man of faith and grace he was, Tyler wouldn’t have pulled the trigger.”

Friday afternoon, she concluded, “Some crimes are so evil, the only just punishment is the death penalty.”

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license