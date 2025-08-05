Trump Rages About ‘Rigged’ as CNBC Host Struggles to Reel Him In

President Donald Trump ranted and raged about the 2020 election he lost while discussing his Justice Department’s new investigation into allegations—dismissed by some experts—that the Obama administration engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy” against him during the 2016 election.

CNBC’s Joe Kernen asked Trump on Tuesday if he had directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the 2016 election, and the President professed he had “nothing to do with it,” before launching into a rant about the 2020 election.

“Pam’s doing a great job. I have nothing to do with it. I will tell you this. They deserve it. I was happy to hear it. I actually read it just like you did. I have nothing to do with it. But what they did in the election, what they did and even the last election—but it was too big to rig,” Trump rambled.

“But what they did in the 2020 election is… grotesque. I mean, that was a rigged election—” Trump said before Kernen stopped him.

“We can’t litigate that. We can’t relitigate that,” the CNBC host insisted nervously.

“No, no, we’re back to rigging again. Well, you can use it because everyone knows it,” Trump continued. “Yeah, You know, a year ago, you would have been upset if I said it. Today, it’s different. I say it all the time. It’s a rigged election. 100 percent rigged.”

“We can’t relitigate,” Kernen said again. “Independent sources, even your Justice Department—but then I’m bringing up Bill Barr—but even they decided that, there wasn’t, there were you know, things that happened, but nothing that would have swayed it.”

“Well, they were wrong, and Bill Barr was wrong, and Bill Barr didn’t investigate, and he should have,” Trump continued. “And why didn’t Bill Barr give the—why didn’t he give the Durham report? Why didn’t he give that report the stuff that’s in there that’s all this stuff is coming out of it? Why didn’t he give it earlier? I mean, you know, why did it take so long to do it, and why didn’t he give it why didn’t they announce it earlier?

Because it morphed. What happened is it morphed into the Biden administration, and the Biden administration buried it. So, you know.”

KERNEN: You’ve talked how you want success, not retribution. The DOJ is now tapping a grand jury to look into the intelligence community’s assessment of what was happening with Russia. You have nothing to do with directing that? TRUMP: Nope. I have nothing to do with it. I will… pic.twitter.com/JZfiKW2JtO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 5, 2025

