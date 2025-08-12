News
‘Top-Secret Democrat Memo’: House GOP Group Mocked for Satirical ‘Leaked’ Project 2026 Plan
The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is being mocked after it posted what it said is a “Top-secret Democrat memo found on DC street” that “reveals their ‘Project 2026′ nightmare agenda.” They claim the document was “leaked.” The “memo” contains the logo for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and reads: “LEAKED MEMO: Democrats’ ‘PROJECT 2026’ AGENDA Internal Strategy Memo – Not for Public Distribution.”
The “memo” goes on to claim that it was prepared by the “DCCC Braintrust.”
In it, it lists eight alleged parts of a “plan to fundamentally remake America.”
They include:
“Repeal the Trump Tax Cuts. Raise Taxes on the Middle Class.”
“Open Borders. Full Stop.”
“End Fossil Fuels, Gas Stoves, Cars, and Common Sense.”
“Nationalize the Grocery Aisle.”
“Impeach President Trump. Again. And Again.”
“Rewrite the Constitution via Executive Order.”
“Bring Back Wasteful Government Spending and High Crime.”
“More Woke, Less Rational.”
At the very bottom of the two-page “memo” it includes an admission it is from the NRCC: “NRCC NOTE: This is the America Democrats want to build.”
No such disclaimer appears on the NRCC’s social media post (below), although a Fox News article the NRCC later linked to calls the memo “satirical.”
Critics slammed House Republicans for the “memo.”
“Everyone hates how we are governing so to keep power we will embrace a new strategy of forging documents,” wrote Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).
“This gives me solace. I’ll never be worse at my job than this,” remarked Monica Venzke of the progressive group American Bridge.
Former Joe Biden and Kamala Harris spokesperson Seth Schuster wrote: “somehow people believe this s— is real.”
“Apparently using your rival’s letterhead/logo without permission is fair game now per NRCC. Get to downloading and copypasta-ing, everybody!” observed journalist Jonathan Nicholson.
“Honey wake up, Republicans are embarrassing themselves again,” commented Marcus W. Robinson, Senior Spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee.
See the NRCC’s post below or at this link.
LEAKED: Top-secret Democrat memo found on DC street reveals their “Project 2026” nightmare agenda
Higher taxes, open borders, skyrocketing gas prices, no more gas cars, crime in the streets, trans sex changes for kids, and no more freedom – this is their deranged blueprint pic.twitter.com/YtETMm6kQW
— NRCC (@NRCC) August 12, 2025
Image: NRCC Chair U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (public domain photo)
