‘Just Like a Dictator’: White House Slammed Over Defense of CDC Director’s Firing

The Trump administration is being sharply criticized after President Donald Trump fired the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who had been confirmed by the Senate just one month earlier. But White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is facing condemnation over her stated reason for the abrupt termination.

When asked during Thursday’s White House press briefing what Dr. Susan Monarez did wrong to be fired, Leavitt claimed that the microbiologist and public health official did not share President Trump’s mission.

Dr. Monarez, who previously worked at the Department of Homeland Security, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and on the National Security Council, was installed at the CDC on January 23, as the acting Director. She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on July 29.

In announcing her nomination in March, President Trump praised Monarez’s “decades of experience championing Innovation, Transparency, and strong Public Health Systems.” He touted her “Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, and PostDoctoral training in Microbiology and Immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine,” and called her “an incredible mother and dedicated public servant.”

Trump said she “understands the importance of protecting our children, our communities, and our future.”

“Look, what I will say about this individual,” Leavitt told reporters, “is that her lawyer’s statement made it abundantly clear themselves that she was not aligned with the President’s mission to make America healthy again.”

“This woman has never received a vote in her life, and the President has the authority to fire those who are not aligned with his mission,” she added.

Monarez was confirmed by the Senate in a 51-47 vote.

Critics blasted the press secretary.

Responding to her remark that she “never received a vote in her life and the President has the authority to fire those who are not aligned with his mission,” Fred Wellman, host of the “On Democracy” podcast, wrote: “You know…just like a dictator.”

“Apparently what Dr Monarez did wrong was to refuse to rubber stamp vaccine policy written by a non physician who doesn’t believe in vaccines,” wrote Professor of Medicine and Surgery, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst.

“The WH’s line here is that Susan Monarez didn’t align with the president’s mission, which is probably something they would have checked on when Trump nominated her,” noted The Bulwark’s Sam Stein.

“So the President’s mission includes killing children with preventable diseases?” asked Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a noted virologist.

“Firing your own pick after a few months on the job is always a great move!” snarked Fox News host Jessica Tarlov.

“Donald Trump is directly gutting the public health apparatus in the United States. Dangerous is an understatement,” warned U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI).

Reporter: On the firing of the CDC director.. What specifically did she do wrong? Leavitt: This woman has never received a vote in her life and the president has the authority to fire those who are not aligned with his mission pic.twitter.com/nEyicRHGbN — Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2025

Image via Reuters