Ghislaine Maxwell Files SCOTUS Appeal as Trump Again Leaves Door Open to Possible Pardon

Convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell—the longtime associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein—has filed an appeal of her conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court, just days after meeting for two days with the Deputy Attorney General in a Tallahassee courthouse.

Maxwell is citing a plea agreement negotiated by a former Trump Cabinet official, Alex Acosta, who at the time served as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Axios reported that the plea agreement was for Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted child sex offender. It stated that the United States “agrees that it will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein, including but not limited to” four other suspects.

“Maxwell was not listed as one of those suspects — but her lawyers argue she didn’t need to be,” Axios added.

Maxwell’s attorney, David Markus, on Friday made clear that while he has not spoken with President Donald Trump or anyone in the White House about a pardon, he hopes Trump “exercises that power in the right and just way.”

On Monday, speaking to reporters, Trump once again (video below) left the door open for a possible pardon.

“Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon,” Trump stated once again, echoing remarks he made last week, before adding, “Nobody’s approached me with it, nobody’s asked me about it.”

In court documents on Monday, Markus called it “a straightforward and important question about the government’s obligation to honor its promises in plea and non-prosecution agreements,” and argued that the federal government is “effectively admitting that defendants’ rights hinge on the happenstance of geography.”

Markus in a statement later made clear he is appealing not only to the U.S. Supreme Court but to President Trump as well:

“President Trump built his legacy in part on the power of a deal—and surely he would agree that when the United States gives its word, it must stand by it. We are appealing not only to the Supreme Court but to the President himself to recognize how profoundly unjust it is to scapegoat Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s crimes, especially when the government promised she would not be prosecuted.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

REPORTER: Is a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell something you would consider? TRUMP: Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon pic.twitter.com/0bsbXatC4V — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2025

