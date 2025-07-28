News
Ghislaine Maxwell Files SCOTUS Appeal as Trump Again Leaves Door Open to Possible Pardon
Convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell—the longtime associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein—has filed an appeal of her conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court, just days after meeting for two days with the Deputy Attorney General in a Tallahassee courthouse.
Maxwell is citing a plea agreement negotiated by a former Trump Cabinet official, Alex Acosta, who at the time served as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.
Axios reported that the plea agreement was for Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted child sex offender. It stated that the United States “agrees that it will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein, including but not limited to” four other suspects.
“Maxwell was not listed as one of those suspects — but her lawyers argue she didn’t need to be,” Axios added.
Maxwell’s attorney, David Markus, on Friday made clear that while he has not spoken with President Donald Trump or anyone in the White House about a pardon, he hopes Trump “exercises that power in the right and just way.”
On Monday, speaking to reporters, Trump once again (video below) left the door open for a possible pardon.
“Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon,” Trump stated once again, echoing remarks he made last week, before adding, “Nobody’s approached me with it, nobody’s asked me about it.”
In court documents on Monday, Markus called it “a straightforward and important question about the government’s obligation to honor its promises in plea and non-prosecution agreements,” and argued that the federal government is “effectively admitting that defendants’ rights hinge on the happenstance of geography.”
Markus in a statement later made clear he is appealing not only to the U.S. Supreme Court but to President Trump as well:
“President Trump built his legacy in part on the power of a deal—and surely he would agree that when the United States gives its word, it must stand by it. We are appealing not only to the Supreme Court but to the President himself to recognize how profoundly unjust it is to scapegoat Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s crimes, especially when the government promised she would not be prosecuted.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
REPORTER: Is a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell something you would consider?
TRUMP: Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon pic.twitter.com/0bsbXatC4V
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2025
Image via Reuters
News
Ex-Pence Chief Scorches Tariff Rebates—Likens Them to Soviet-Style Central Planning
Marc Short, who served in the first Trump administration as White House Director of Legislative Affairs and then as Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff, is blasting not only President Donald Trump’s tariffs but also U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) plan—supported by Trump—to hand out tariff rebate checks to every person in America.
On Monday, NBC News described Hawley’s plan to “provide tariff rebate checks of at least $600 per adult and child to American families,” as “similar to the stimulus checks the government distributed during the Covid pandemic.”
Short, a conservative Republican who got his start in politics in the 1990s, has an MBA from the University of Virginia.
In a social media post Monday, he scorched the Trump tariff agenda—slamming both the tariffs themselves and the proposed rebates (which he acknowledges are paid by U.S. consumers)—and likened it all to Soviet-style, communist, or socialist economies, where government “central planners” dictate prices and decide who gets what.
“Why do we need rebates if foreign nations are paying the tariffs?” Short asked. “And how bout Congress exercises its constitutional authority and eliminates [the] tariff tax rather than trying to be central planners redistributing $. ?”
Last week, Short also blasted the tariff system, the proposed rebates — and the Trump administration.
“I’ve never seen a Republican administration with this many central planners,” he wrote on social media. “Rebating tariff revenue sounds like a Democrat idea. If you really want to help working families, don’t send checks—cut the tariffs. It’s Americans paying them, not foreign governments.”
Those remarks came alongside an interview (video below) of him speaking with Bloomberg News.
“I’ve never seen a Republican administration with so many central planners in their economics department,” he said.
“This is basically the policy of the Democrats, which you’ve seen in the last couple of years, the Republicans advanced legislation to raise a federal minimum wage,” Short said. “You’ve seen Republicans embrace more regulations. And so I think it reflects the dramatic shift [economically] in the Republican Party.”
“I think rather than saying ‘rebate checks,’ it’s important to remind people that the money rolling into the Treasury is a tax on the American people. It’s not a foreign government paying the tariff. It’s American citizens paying the tariff. So rather than giving a rebate check, one thing to do would actually be to lower the tariffs, if that’s what they want to do to provide help to working families.”
President Trump’s tariffs are widely unpopular.
Last week, a YouGov poll found a majority of Americans (56%) disapprove of Trump’s tariffs. Nearly seven in ten Americans (69%) say tariffs are paid by U.S. companies and consumers. A majority (55%) said tariffs do more to hurt rather than help Americans. And nearly half (49%) said Trump does not have a clear U.S. trade policy.
Watch the video below or at this link.
I’ve never seen a Republican administration with this many central planners. Rebating tariff revenue sounds like a Democrat idea. If you really want to help working families, don’t send checks—cut the tariffs. It’s Americans paying them, not foreign governments. pic.twitter.com/VPCpK1CWuw
— Marc Short (@marctshort) July 25, 2025
News
‘Line in the Sand’: Joe Rogan Slams Trump Trying to ‘Gaslight’ on Epstein
Joe Rogan, the influential podcaster who endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2024, now says the Epstein scandal marks a “line in the sand” for him—condemning the President for attempting to “gaslight” the American public by refusing to release the files or provide transparency.
During the 2024 campaign, Trump promised to release the Epstein files, saying he would have “no problem” in doing so. But since taking office, he has flip-flopped, refusing to release the documents—especially the so-called “client list”—while calling the scandal a hoax. He also has claimed, more recently, the files were created by Democrats to smear him, despite the fact that his own administration controls the release and no Democrats have published them.
“Epstein’s name was mentioned more than 40 times on the most recent episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ which consistently ranks as the most popular podcast in the United States,” CNN reported. “We are now entering week number four of this scandal engulfing President Trump, largely because the outrage is coming from within Trump’s normally steadfast circle of conspiracy-minded media boosters.”
CNN also reported that “Rogan’s criticism suggests Trump’s headache will only grow from here.”
Rogan strongly condemned Trump’s handling of the crisis.
“There’s a line in the sand. This one’s a line in the sand,” Rogan said on his podcast (video below), “because this is one where there’s a lot of stuff about, you know, when we thought Trump was gonna come in and a lot of things are gonna be resolved, gonna drain the swamp, gonna figure everything out, and when you have this one hardcore line in the sand that everybody had been talking about forever, and then they’re trying to gaslight you on that.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Rogan: The Epstein files are a line in the sand. We thought Trump was gonna come in and drain the swamp, we’re gonna figure everything out. And then they’re trying to gaslight you on that pic.twitter.com/0Kd7VSMvdx
— FactPost (@factpostnews) July 28, 2025
News
London Mayor Smacks Down Trump After ‘Nasty’ Attack
Longtime London Mayor Sadiq Khan quickly returned fire on Donald Trump after the American President attacked him as “nasty” while speaking with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
“I’m not a fan of your mayor,” Trump told reporters in Scotland at his golf course during a lengthy sit-down with Starmer. “I think he’s done a terrible job, the mayor of London, but, uh, nasty person.”
“He’s a friend of mine, actually,” the Prime Minister interjected with a laugh.
“No, I think he’s done a terrible job, but, uh, but I would certainly visit London,” Trump added.
The President will be heading to the UK in September for a rare second state visit. He previously called Khan a “stone cold loser,” BBC News reported.
Trump also dangled an interest in addressing Parliament, while lamenting that it is in recess.
In response to the President’s “nasty” comment, a spokesperson for the London Mayor responded, according to The Guardian’s political editor.
“Sadiq is delighted that President Trump wants to come to the greatest city in the world,” the statement read. “He’d see how our diversity makes us stronger not weaker; richer, not poorer.”
“Perhaps these are the reasons why a record number of Americans have applied for British citizenship under his Presidency,” the spokesperson added.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Reporter: Will you go to London?
Trump: I will. I’m not a fan of your mayor. I think he has done a terrible job, the mayor of London. A nasty person.
Starmer: He’s a friend of mine. pic.twitter.com/f11VWvRBqY
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2025
Image via Reuters
