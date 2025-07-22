‘Certainly’ Running Again, Says Norton, 88 — But Office Says No Final Decision

U.S. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) of Washington, D.C. is 88. She has been asked repeatedly if she plans to run for re-election. While she says yes, her office has said maybe.

She “keeps personally telling reporters she will run for re-election — only for her staff to walk it back,” Axios reported on Tuesday.

“I’m certainly going to run for reelection,” Norton told Axios’ Andrew Solender Tuesday morning.

Norton also told an NBC News reporter last week, “Yeah, I’m gonna run for re-election.”

“An hour-and-a-half-later, Norton’s spokesperson Sharon Nichols told Axios: ‘No decision has been made. She wants to run but is still discussing it with people closest to her.'”

Axios’ report details a pattern of declarations and walkbacks.

“On June 10, Norton said, ‘I’m gonna run. I don’t know why anybody would even ask me.’ Her office walked it back a few hours later, saying ‘she’s in conversations with her family, friends, and closest advisors to decide what’s best.’ Norton also told Axios in April that she was considering a run for Oversight Committee ranking member only for her office to walk it back hours later.”

The New York Times last month reported that Norton’s colleagues and friends say she “is struggling to do her job.”

For example, as she “attended a recent gala to accept an award honoring her decades-long career in Congress, she appeared to be struggling to read her brief remarks.”

“A pall fell over the audience as Ms. Norton stumbled through her speech, according to an attendee,” the Times reported, citing an article by Washingtonian magazine.

The Times also described Norton as “the oldest member of the House,” and said she “has become frail” and “sometimes does not seem to recognize people she has known for years.”

By the end of this year, 77 House Democrats and 58 House Republicans will be 65 years or older, according to The Washington Post.

There are four vacancies in the U.S. House of Representatives for seats that were held by three Democrats and one Republican.

Currently, there are 212 Democrats and 219 Republicans. Were all 435 seats full, there would be 215 Democrats and 220 Republicans, making Speaker Johnson’s margin one of the closest in nearly a century. While Norton is a non-voting member of Congress, the District of Columbia is represented only through her role.

