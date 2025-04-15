News
‘This Is a Big Deal’: Top Hegseth Advisor ‘Escorted’ Out of the Pentagon Amid Leak Probe
A top advisor to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reportedly was escorted out of the Pentagon after being identified in a leak investigation into an “unauthorized disclosure.”
Reuters, which exclusively reported the development, named the advisor as Dan Caldwell and stated that he has been placed on administrative leave.
Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin added that Caldwell is being “investigated for ‘unauthorized disclosure’ of classified information.”
Reuters noted that a “March 21 memo signed by Hegseth’s chief of staff, Joe Kasper, requested an investigation into ‘recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information involving sensitive communications.'”
“Kasper’s memo left open the possibility of a polygraph, although it was unclear if Caldwell was subjected to one.”
Meanwhile, Military.com’s Pentagon reporter Konstantin Toropin provides more context.
“Caldwell was a low key but vital official,” he wrote, noting that Secretary Hegseth “said he was the best point of contact for the National Security Council in the Signalgate chat regarding the strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.”
Experts are weighing in.
“Maybe overdue accountability is finally starting after SignalGate. Dan Caldwell is well-known in Washington as the former head of Hegseth’s former partisan political group, Concerned Veterans of America,” wrote Paul Rieckhoff, a veteran and veterans’ activist. “He also has loved to troll me on this platform over the years. A lapse of discipline or judgement would not be surprising. They are not just radical. They are sloppy and incompetent. That puts our national security at risk. And has our enemies celebrating.”
“This is a big deal,” adds Eric Bianco, Reuters National security correspondent focusing on intelligence. “Caldwell was integral to the Pentagon/admin’s Ukraine policy, especially when it came to discussions around continued military support for Kyiv.”
Developing…
Marjorie Taylor Greene to Constituents: ‘Sit and Listen’ at Town Hall or Be ‘Thrown Out’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has declared her Tuesday night town hall is for constituents only, who must submit questions only in advance, must sign up, and then “sit and listen.” The Georgia Republican declared protesters, whom she alleged would only be “paid” Democrats, will be ejected.
In a social media video, Congresswoman Greene stated, “this is a town hall that’s strictly for constituents. That means you have to live in my district, and you had to sign up on the sign up link. That’s important. Make sure you bring your ID, as we will be verifying that you actually live in the district and have signed up to be in the town hall.”
Greene, under scrutiny over recent stock purchases she allegedly made, is holding the town hall in a county Vice President Kamala Harris carried in November by 15 percentage points, according to Fox News. The GOP Congresswoman established additional rules, namely, no protesting—despite First Amendment protections.
“Also, this is important for everyone attending the town hall,” she said. “You need to understand this is not a place to protest. This isn’t a place to stand up and scream and yell. This is a place to sit and listen, and we have your questions if you signed up.”
Then she served up “one word of warning for you: If you’re planning to act up scream and protest, you’re going to be thrown out. And that’s the way it goes. We know how the Democrat Party is organizing and funding these protests for Republican town halls, all across America. And I’m just going to tell you, I don’t tolerate it.”
“America voted for President Trump, they voted for Republicans to be in charge of Congress and the Senate, and they voted to put America first, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” she concluded
Speaking to Fox News, Greene added she expects her constituents to “behave well. And we expect them to be, you know, respectful.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
I’m so excited for my Town Hall in Cobb County tonight!
To my constituents who have registered and are planning to attend this evening, regardless of your political party, I’m excited to see you and answer your questions.
To the paid Democrat protestors planning to show up from… pic.twitter.com/aT6GGV3bpY
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 15, 2025
Trump Agenda Mirrors Founders’ Grievances Against ‘Mad King’: Legal Experts
President Donald Trump’s key signature policies—the ones that will define his second administration’s early and perhaps entire tenure—echo the very abuses America’s founders listed in the Declaration of Independence as grievances against King George III, legal experts are warning.
“On Thomas Jefferson’s birthday, let’s recall the grievances he wrote in the Declaration of Independence against the abuses of the Mad King,” wrote George Mason University Professor of Economics Alex Tabarrok on Sunday.
“For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world”
“For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent”
“For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury”
“For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences”
“Sound familiar?” he asked. “Makes me angry. Should make you angry too.”
Similarly, attorney Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted the $25 million Trump University case for the State of New York, wrote that Trump is “literally re-creating the list of grievances from the Declaration of Independence.”
Tabarrok, Snell, and others, including retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling, who served as Commanding General of United States Army Europe, have all listed several of those grievances that they suggest apply to today’s Trump administration.
“One of the complaints that we had in the Declaration of Independence, at the beginning of the American Revolution was that King George was sending criminals to faraway prisons,” Georgetown Law Professor Steve Vladeck told CNN Tuesday morning (video below). “It’s almost like history doesn’t repeat but it rhymes.”
“There’s no legal authority to send a U.S. citizen to serve a U.S. criminal sentence in a foreign prison,” he continued, saying that “it would be pretty striking if there was, because that would mean any of us could be effectively ‘disappeared’ into a prison with no U.S. legal constraints, with no potential human rights limits.”
Those last two grievances in the list were underscored on Monday, when President Trump and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele—appearing to act in a pre-arranged, tag-team fashion in the Oval Office—framed the situation as if returning a U.S. legal resident, whom American courts had explicitly barred the government from deporting, was now impossible. The individual, 38-year old Kilmar Abrego Garcia, had been sent to a Salvadoran maximum-security prison reserved for terrorists, in what legal experts suggest is a direct defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S Senator Chris Murphy, one of the most outspoken anti-Trumpism activists, explained the situation.
“Bone chilling,” the Connecticut Democrat begins. “A court ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia to stay in the United States. The Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that he was illegally removed. Trump is pretending he won the ruling 9-0. You may not think this case means anything to you. But let me tell you why it does.”
Indeed, Trump and his White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, Stephen Miller, falsely claimed the Supreme Court’s unanimous opinion, ordering the administration to “facilitate” the return of Abrego Garcia to the U.S., was in their favor.
RELATED: ‘Dystopian’: Miller Makes ‘Outrageous’ Claim as El Salvador Refuses to Return US Resident
“Abrego Garcia came to the U.S. over 10 years ago. He married a U.S. citizen and has three U.S. citizen children,” Murphy continues. “He denies any gang affiliation.”
Trump and Bukele both said or suggested he is a terrorist, of which they have provided no evidence.
“You can think whatever you want about the merits of him staying (his U.S. family, his steady job) or being deported (the alleged gang affiliation), there’s really only one key fact: A court ruled he CANNOT be deported to El Salvador bc he would face threat of death there,” Murphy continued. ” In the United States, the executive is REQUIRED to follow a court ruling. Trump did not. He put Abrego Garcia on a plane to El Salvador. And worse, despite no allegation of criminal behavior, Abrego Garcia was put in a heinous El Salvador prison.”
He charges Trump’s team with being “engaged in nuclear grade gaslighting.”
“They say it’s up to El Salvador if they want to send him back. Bullshit. We bring people back all the time when we wrongfully remove them. They could get this guy in a hot second if they wanted to.”
“You may not think this case matters to you. But Abrego Garcia was legally in the U.S., just like all the rest of us. His status as an immigrant doesn’t matter as a matter of law. If Trump can lock up or remove ANYONE – no matter what the courts say – we are all at grave risk.”
Senator Murphy warns: “This is a watershed moment, as Trump thumbs his nose at a Supreme Court ruling, gaslighting the public by pretending his won 9-0 when he lost 9-0. If we normalize this, there’s no end. He can lock up or remove anyone. We will no longer exist in a democracy.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
President Trump has “no legal authority” to deport U.S. citizens.@steve_vladeck adds, “One of the complaints that we had in the Declaration of Independence…was that King George was sending criminals to far away prisons. It’s almost like history doesn’t repeat but it rhymes.”… pic.twitter.com/kqafBUnWmg
— CNN News Central (@NewsCentralCNN) April 15, 2025
‘Call It What It Is’: Trump’s Latest Moves Are ‘Full Blown Fascism’ Experts Warn
President Donald Trump’s recent escalating rhetoric and actions across multiple fronts have alarmed political experts, who are now warning that the United States is not just drifting but accelerating toward fascism—and may have already crossed the threshold.
“He’s threatening media companies who are critical of him,” warned Republican Sarah Longwell, a political strategist and publisher of The Bulwark. “He’s talking about sending Americans to foreign prisons. He’s signing executive orders to investigate former staff members who spoke out against him. Don’t you see what’s happening here?”
Trump on Sunday night attacked CBS and its “60 Minutes” newsmagazine, a top-rated and esteemed broadcast for more than five decades. The President, apparently angered by its reporting, called for CBS’s broadcast license to be revoked. He also called on his hand-picked head of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to “impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their unlawful and illegal behavior,” namely, reporting facts he did not like.
On Monday, Trump told reporters he has asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate sending U.S. citizens to foreign gulags, as The New Republic reported, without due process, something he floated last week, which experts say is illegal.
“Trump is denying due process to foreign nationals here legally — ripping them from their families and deporting them. Do we really believe this regime will follow any sort of due process for American citizens before he tries to deport them? Call it what it is: fascism,” declared U.C. Berkeley Professor of Public Policy and former Cabinet secretary Robert Reich.
“If Trump can claim a ‘national emergency’ to disappear legal residents without due process, what’s to stop him from doing the same to U.S. citizens who oppose him?” asked Professor Reich. He warned: “No one is safe — not even people legally in the country, possibly not even American citizens. Fascism is here.”
Reich pointed to a conversation (video below) between Trump and Bukele, caught on camera, where the U.S. president says, “Home-growns are next. The home-growns. You gotta build about five more places.”
Also sounding the alarm, The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer on Monday warned: “The Constitutional Crisis Is Here.”
“Between the path of outright defiance of the Supreme Court and following its order to ‘facilitate’ the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador’s infamous Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT), the Trump administration has chosen a third way: pretending it is complying while refusing to do so.”
Abrego Garcia is the legal U.S. resident the Trump administration admits it wrongly “deported” to the notorious El Salvador mega-prison. Trump officials have made clear, through word and deed, they have no desire to right that wrong.
“That’s up to El Salvador if they want to return him. That’s not up to us,” Attorney General Bondi told reporters. “That’s not up to us. If they want to return him, we would facilitate it, meaning provide a plane.”
RELATED: ‘Dystopian’: Miller Makes ‘Outrageous’ Claim as El Salvador Refuses to Return US Resident
El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, backing up the Trump administration, declared on Monday he has no intention of returning the 38-year old Abrego Garcia to the United States.
“This morning, however,” Serwer wrote, “Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller claimed on Fox News that the acknowledgement that Abrego Garcia was wrongly deported had been made by a ‘saboteur,’ in the Department of Justice and that ‘he was not mistakenly sent to El Salvador’; he added that ‘this was the right person sent to the right place.’ This is a lie—the admission of error was made by an ICE official in a court filing.”
The Atlantic’s Dr. Norman Ornstein, a well-known political scientist, warned: “Defying the Supreme Court, planning to spirit American citizens to El Salvador and saying that the courts have no role since it is a foreign country and the president has all foreign policy powers. We have entered the realm of fullblown fascism.”
Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee, wrote: “Disappearing people without any due process is fascism — full stop. I’m sick to my stomach and we all should be.”
Thomas Kennedy, who works with the Florida Immigrant Coalition, responded to the video of Trump and Bukele.
“Referring to citizens as ‘home-growns’ while asking a foreign country known for prisons that operate like black sites to build more of those prisons so he can send those ‘home-growns’ is fascist stuff and it needs to be called as such.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump to Bukele: “Home-growns are next. The home-growns. You gotta build about five more places. It’s not big enough.” pic.twitter.com/o20thGNK9e
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2025
