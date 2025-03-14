News
‘Sounds Like Putin’: Trump Blasted for Declaring Top News Organizations ‘Illegal’
President Donald Trump, just 54 days into his second term, declared himself “the chief law enforcement officer in our country” and labeled two major news organizations, CNN and MSNBC, as “illegal,” while further denouncing their coverage as “illegal.” His remarks Thursday afternoon were delivered to officials at the U.S. Department of Justice, in an appearance that shattered a decades-old norm designed to insulate the department from political interference—a safeguard established in response to President Richard Nixon’s abuses of power. Trump’s statements have drawn sharp criticism for their authoritarian tone and direct attack on press freedom, sparking alarm.
“I believe that CNN and MSNDC,” said Trump (video below), using his own derogatory twist on MSNBC’s name, “who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat Party. And in my opinion, they’re really corrupt and they’re illegal. What they do is illegal.”
Trump also “rallied against the press,” in general, “claiming they are influencing judges and, without any evidence, claiming the media works in coordination with political campaigns, which is not allowed in the news industry,” The Hill reported.
It has been widely reported that during his first term in office, Fox News host Sean Hannity spoke with Trump “nearly every weeknight.”
“These networks and these newspapers are really no different than a highly paid political operative. And it has to stop, it has to be illegal, it’s influencing judges and it’s really, eh, changing law and it just cannot be legal. I don’t believe it’s legal and they do it in total coordination with each other,” the President alleged.
Trump’s remarks were just a part of a speech that lasted more than one hour, during which he “delivered an insult-laden speech that shattered the traditional notion of DOJ independence,” as Politico reported. During those remarks, Trump also “labeled his courtroom opponents ‘scum,’ judges ‘corrupt’ and the prosecutors who investigated him ‘deranged.'”
“With the DOJ logo directly behind him, Trump called for his legal tormentors to be sent to prison.”
It is not the first time the President, who is a convicted felon, has declared MSNBC “illegal.”
Last month, when MSNBC host Joy Reid left the news network, Trump unleashed a torrent of hatred.
“Lowlife Chairman of ‘Concast,’ Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenged NBC and MSDNC, has finally gotten the nerve up to fire one of the least talented people in television, the mentally obnoxious racist, Joy Reid,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform. “Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been ‘canned’ long ago, along with everyone else who works there. Also thrown out was Alex Wagner, the sub on the seriously failing Rachel Maddow show. Rachel rarely shows up because she knows there’s nobody watching, and she also knows that she’s got less television persona than virtually anyone on television except, perhaps, Joy Reid.”
Trump’s Friday afternoon assault on the media was swiftly criticized.
“This is what a dictator sounds like,” wrote U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-RI).
“Journalism is legal,” declared award-winning investigative journalist Lindsay Beyerstein. “Criticizing the president is legal. Being a Democrat is legal. Nothing Donald Trump is ranting about here is a crime and he’s disgracing himself and the Department of Justice by talking this way.”
Journalist Matt O’Brien observed, “Trump wants to get rid of freedom of speech because he wants to be a dictator. And unlike his first term, he now has a government full of fascists who are eager to make that a reality.”
Marlow Stern, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Journalism at Columbia University’s Columbia Journalism School wrote: “sounds like putin.”
Pulitzer Prize-winning political columnist Kyle Whitmire wrote simply: “Enemy of the Constitution.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump at the DOJ: “I believe that CNN and MSNDC, who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat Party. And in my opinion, they are really corrupt and they are illegal. What they do is illegal.” pic.twitter.com/kiVyZBWs3r
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 14, 2025
Image via Reuters
White House Caught Admitting Real Reason for Mass Firings: Experts
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is “basically admitting” the White House “lied” about the mass firings of tens of thousands of federal government employees, a legal expert is alleging, based on her remarks on Friday. Many of not most of the terminated government workers were ordered to be reinstated by two separate federal courts on Thursday. Judges ruled the terminations were likely unlawful.
According to The New York Times, one judge “said in his lengthy ruling that the government’s contention that the firings of the probationary employees had been for cause, and not a mass layoff, ‘borders on the frivolous.'” Another judge “concluded much the same and made it clear that he thought the manner in which the Trump administration had fired the probationary workers was a ‘sham.'”
Leavitt previously has been criticized for having exhibited “a fundamental misunderstanding of the separation of powers enumerated in the U.S. Constitution since 1789,” and for making false claims in general.
On Friday, having been asked to clarify a previous statement, Leavitt told reporters that the Trump administration will be “fighting back” against those two rulings “by appealing, fighting back by using the full weight of the White House Counsel’s office and our lawyers at the federal government who believed that this injunction is entirely unconstitutional.”
Leavitt insisted that the injunction — presumably both injunctions blocking the administration from additional mass firings and requiring that the fired probational employees be reinstated — are unconstitutional.
She claimed that, “for anybody who has a basic understanding of the law, you cannot have a low level district court judge filing an injunction to usurp the executive authority of the president of the United States.”
That is false, and violates the separation of powers, as legal experts and Supreme Court cases have made clear, although it is a claim the Trump administration has repeatedly asserted.
“That is completely absurd, and as the executive of the executive branch, the president has the ability to fire or hire. And you have these lower level judges who are trying to, uh, block this president’s agenda,” she stated (video below).
That appears to be the remark that drew the attention of attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, an immigration policy expert and senior fellow at the American Immigration Council.
“Pay attention here to how the White House is basically admitting to have lied about why these people were fired,” Reichlin-Melnick wrote. “Now they claim this was the President’s command and must not be overruled. But when the firings were happening, they claimed on paper it was for ‘performance’ reasons.”
Andrew Heineman, legislative director for U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) wrote: “It sounds very much like Leavitt just admitted that the firings were part of Trump’s ‘agenda.'”
Leavitt went on to suggest that there is a conspiracy of activist judges working to “block” President Trump.
“It’s very clear, and as I just cited, I was appalled by the statistic when I saw it this morning in three or, uh, in one month in February, there have been 15 injunctions of this administration in our agenda,” she said.
“In three years under the Biden administration, there were 14 injunctions. So, uh, it’s very clear that there are judicial activists throughout our judicial branch who are trying to block this president’s executive authority.”
She went on to praise President Trump and his legal team, saying that despite being “indicted nearly 200 times,” he was able to become President.
Trump has not been indicted nearly 200 times. He was indicted four times, and faced a total of 91 felony charges.
“We are going to fight back,” she insisted, “and as anyone who saw President Trump up in his legal team fighting back, they know how to do it. He was indicted nearly 200 times, and he’s in the Oval Office now because all of the indictments, all of these injunctions have always been unconstitutional and unfair.”
“They are led by partisan activists, who are trying to usurp the will of this president and we’re not going to stand for it.”
Critics blasted Leavitt’s grasp of the law.
Semafor’s David Weigel posted headlines of federal judges, or, “low level district court” judges, as she said, blocking other President’s actions.
“You sure about that? You sure about that?” he asked, mockingly.
Attorney and Democratic activist Aaron Parnas, responding to Leavitt’s claim that you cannot have a judge block a president’s wishes, responded: “You actually can. That’s why we have three branches of government.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
When asked if the Administration will comply with court orders on fired federal workers, WH Press Secretary Leavitt says the orders are unconstitutional: You cannot have a low level district court judge filing an injunction to usurp the executive authority of the President… pic.twitter.com/XtwBzkkjjo
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 14, 2025
Image via Reuters
‘Basically Underwater on Everything’: Trump in Big Trouble With Majority of Voters Poll Finds
Barely more than 50 days into his second term, President Donald Trump appears to be failing in the eyes of a majority of American voters on nearly every major issue — from the economy to immigration to the war in Ukraine to trade to his handling of the federal workforce and more —according to a new poll released Thursday by the highly-respected Quinnipiac University.
“A noticeable uptick of discontent can be seen over President Trump’s handling of a range of issues: from Ukraine to the economy to the federal workforce,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.
A majority of Americans, 53%, disapprove of the president’s performance overall, with just 42% approving. That’s a significant swing (11 points) on the disapproval side from Quinnipiac’s January 29 poll, which found 46% percent of Americans approved of the new president’s performance, and 42% disapproved.
Fox News host Jessica Tarlov gave an overview of the poll’s results, telling viewers (video below), “So basically, he is underwater on everything.”
READ MORE: ‘Bizarre’: GOP Obsessed With Me Instead of Governing, Says Transgender Congresswoman
On one of the most strongly-negative questions, 60% of voters oppose President Trump’s plan to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education. Just one in three support it. Another major negative is Trump’s position on trade with Canada: 58 percent of voters disapprove of his handling of that issue, just 36 percent approve. That is closely followed by trade with Mexico (56% disapprove).
Historically, the economy has been one of Trump’s strongest approval areas. That is no longer the case.
A majority of voters, 54%, disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy — just 41% approve.
“In the Quinnipiac poll released today, 1 percent of voters describe the state of the America’s economy as excellent. That’s not a typo,” observed Democratic strategist Matt McDermott.
On that topic, Quinnipiac reported, a whopping “76 percent describe it as either not so good (45 percent) or poor (31 percent).”
According to Quinnipiac’s numbers, voters thought President J0e Biden’s economy was better in his last full month (December) than they think President Trump’s is now.
Quinnipiac University’s December 2024 poll found 34 percent described the economy “as either excellent (3 percent) or good (31 percent) and 64 percent described it as either not so good (31 percent) or poor (33 percent).”
Immigration, also once a strong area for Trump, no longer is.
Nearly half of voters, 49%, disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration issues. 46% approve.
Other negatives include his handling of the Russia – Ukraine war (55% disapprove), the federal workforce (also 55% disapprove), foreign policy (53% disapprove,) and the military (48% disapprove).
Trump’s Oval Office dressing down of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not go over well with the American voter.
“Fifty-eight percent of voters disapprove of the way President Trump handled the recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, while 35 percent approve.”
Trump’s overall approval rating (42%) is actually one point below what voters gave President Zelenskyy (43%).
Meanwhile, six in ten voters (61%) think Trump is not hard enough on Russia, while half (50%) think he is too tough on Ukraine.
In fact, the only issue where Trump’s overall favorable outweighed his unfavorable rating is trade with China, which has not made many headlines recently. On that issue, 46% approve, 44% approve, a narrow margin.
But even in areas not directly tied to Trump’s approval rating, voters oppose the President’s position, at least in part.
“More than half of voters (57 percent) think that children who have not received standard vaccinations should not be allowed to attend schools and childcare facilities, while 35 percent think that children who have not received standard vaccinations should be allowed to attend schools and childcare facilities,” Quinnipiac found.
On the President’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), 60% of voters “disapprove of the way Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency,” Quinnipiac found, “are dealing with workers employed by the federal government, while 36 percent approve.”
Republicans (77 – 16 percent) approve, while Democrats (96 – 2 percent) and independents (68 – 28 percent) disapprove.
Fifty-four percent of voters think Elon Musk and DOGE are hurting the country, while 40 percent think they are helping the country.
President Trump has ordered that any school that requires vaccinations for COVID-19 will be defunded.
“TIMBER!” exclaimed SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah, who wrote that the poll shows, “Trump’s approval rating falling as fast as he’s killing stock market.”
“ONLY 42% approve of Trump’s presidency. That is LOWEST EVER for 2nd term President at 50 days,” he noted.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Jessica: If you look at the latest Quinnipiac poll, over 50% disapproval of trump himself, how he is handling the economy, how he is handling the federal workforce, how he is handling Ukraine-Russia, how he is handling trade with Mexico, how he is handing trade with Canada. So… pic.twitter.com/4R5pnCoz6m
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 13, 2025
Image via Reuters
‘Bizarre’: GOP Obsessed With Me Instead of Governing, Says Transgender Congresswoman
U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) is calling out House Republicans for their “weird” and “bizarre” fixation on culture war issues—and particularly their obsession with her. As the first openly transgender member of Congress and the highest-ranking transgender elected official in the U.S., McBride is urging Republican lawmakers to focus on governing instead of their divisive rhetoric and tactics.
Congresswoman McBride has been attacked by House Republicans since before she was sworn in to office in January, particularly by U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). But now some behavior has become so disruptive it is affecting the ability of Congress to do the people’s work.
On Tuesday, a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee chairman, U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) abruptly ended his own committee’s hearing after being chastised for addressing Congresswoman McBride as “Mr. McBride.” McBride responded by saying, “Thank you, Madam Chair.”
When U.S. Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA) challenged Self for misgendering McBride, the chairman repeated his remarks, leading Keating to angrily criticize him.
“Mr. Chairman, you are out of order,” Congressman Keating declared, as USA Today reported. “Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I’ve come to know you a little bit. But this is not decent.”
Self: I now recognize the representative from Delaware Mr. McBride
McBride: Thank you Madam chair
Keating: Mr. Chairman can you repeat your instruction?
Self: We have set the standard on the floor of the House.
Keating: You are out of order. Have you no decency?
Self: We… pic.twitter.com/8ODn3kBvad
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 11, 2025
Chairman Self, reposting a MAGA influencer post, defended his actions by declaring, “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.” That “policy” comes from a Trump executive order, which applies to the executive branch but is not law. It is also, as Doctors for America noted, “medically inaccurate and fueled by transphobia.”
In support of Chairman Self, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) posted on social media, “Tim ‘Sarah’ McBride is a biological man and always will be.” That post received tremendous outrage.
Thursday morning at a press conference, Rep. McBride slammed House Republicans, while urging them to fulfill the responsibilities they were elected to perform.
“We will not take a lecture on decorum from a party that incited an insurrection,” McBride declared.
NOTUS reports that statement came “after a group of female lawmakers was asked about Republican criticism of Democratic antics during Donald Trump’s recent joint address and the episode on Tuesday involving McBride’s pronouns.”
“I appear to live rent free in the minds of some of my Republican colleagues,” McBride continued.
“I wish that they would spend even a fraction of the time that they spend thinking about me thinking about how to lower the costs for American families,” she added. “I wish they would spend a fraction of the time that they spend thinking about me, figuring out how to make government actually work better rather than making it work worse in order to prove that government can’t work.”
“They are obsessed with culture war issues,” McBridge charged. “The Republican party is obsessed with culture war issues. It is weird and it is bizarre, and the American people deserve serious legislators, serious elected officials who are focused on bringing people together to deliver real results for the American people, not to play games and not to engage in school yard taunts.”
NOTUS also reported that “Republicans have repeatedly misgendered McBride since the start of her term. During her maiden floor speech, Republican Rep. Mary Miller — who was presiding over the chamber at the time — introduced McBride as the “gentleman from Delaware.”
.@Rep_McBride (D-DE): “The Republican Party is obsessed with culture war issues. It is weird and it is bizarre.” pic.twitter.com/OKMX32yZFF
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 13, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
