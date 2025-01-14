News
Torture? Shoot Protesters? Greenland? Question After Question, Hegseth Refused to Answer
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial and, many say, unqualified nominee to lead the millions of people serving in the U.S. Armed Forces and oversee the Pentagon’s $842 billion budget, refused to give straight answers to numerous questions posed by U.S. Senators during his short, four-hour-and-fifteen-minute confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.
Democrats on the committee had requested multiple rounds of questions so they could follow up with the nominee, a former Fox News weekend host who has been accused of sexual assault, “aggressive drunkenness,” sexism, mismanaging two veterans’ non-profits, and an apparent embrace of Christian nationalism. Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS) refused, despite precedent with multiple nominees before the committee over many years. Wicker also refused to allow the FBI’s report on Hegseth to be made available to all members of the committee.
Hegseth, at times combative, frequently battled Democratic Senators, talking over them and refusing to answer numerous questions, while often praising Donald Trump — and invoking his name as a shield. Questions he did answer often came from Republicans on the committee. They included questions like, How many genders are there? How many pushups can you do? What do you love about your wife?
But Hegseth refused to give straight answers to a large number of basic questions, such as: Would you submit to an expanded FBI background check? Agree to use the military to seize Greenland or the Panama Canal? In each of your weddings you’ve pledged to be faithful to your wife? Should allegations of spousal abuse be disqualifying?
One question Hegseth initially refused to answer was what his use of the apparent slur, “jag off” means.
“I don’t think I need to, sir,” he told the Ranking Member, Jack Reed, when politely asked.
“Why not?” Reed, surprised, asked.
“Because the men and women watching understand,” Hegseth replied.
He only explained it when Reed reminded him that “perhaps some of my colleagues don’t understand.”
READ MORE: ‘Loyalty to a Tyrant’: Cheney Invokes Jack Smith’s Report to Warn Senate on Trump Nominees
“It would be a JAG officer who puts his or her own priorities in front of the war fighters,” Hegseth finally said. (JAG is Judge Advocate General, a military attorney.)
Hegseth’s history of comments against women and LGBTQ service members is well-documented. U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) repeatedly pressed him on his beliefs on women in the military.
“Will you commit to preserving the Women, Peace, and Security Law at DOD and including in your budget the requisite funding to continue to restore and resource these programs throughout the DOD?” Senator Shaheen asked, referring to this law.
“I, Senator, I will commit to reviewing that program and ensuring it aligns with America First, national security priorities, meritocracy, lethality and readiness. And if it advances American interests, it’s something we would advance,” Hegseth smugly replied. “If it doesn’t, it’s something we would look at.”
“Well since former President Trump signed it into the law, I hope that he agrees with you,” Shaheen responded.
SHAHEEN: Will you commit to preserving the women, peace, and security law at the DoD?
HEGSETH: I will commit to reviewing it
SHAHEEN: Well since former President Trump signed the law, I hope he agrees with you pic.twitter.com/zPyrCYdkJJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2025
At one point, when Hegseth grew combative, he talked over U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI), forcing her to repeatedly say, “I’m not hearing the answer to my question.” He then refused to answer if he would “resign if you drink on the job, which is a 24/7 position?”
Wow — Hegseth steamrolls Hirono as she tries to ask him about accusations of being drunk on the job. He then dodges a question about if he’ll commit to resign as sec def if he drinks on the job pic.twitter.com/bd6uo5QQPY
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2025
Senator Hirono also asked Hegseth if he would comply with an order from the Commander-in-Chief, who will be Donald Trump, to shoot protestors. He refused to give a straight answer.
“In 2020, then President Trump directed former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to shoot protesters in the legs in downtown D.C., an order Secretary Esper refused to comply with. Would you carry out such an order from President Trump?” she asked.
Hegseth launched into what appeared to be a defense of Trump’s order, but would not answer, leading Hirono to say, “Sounds to me that you would comply with such an order, you will shoot protesters in the leg.”
Asked, again by Hirono, if he would “carry out an order from President Trump to seize Greenland, a territory of our NATO ally Denmark, and, “comply with an order to take over the Panama Canal,” Hegseth again refused to give a straight answer.
“Senator, I will emphasize that President Trump received 77 million votes to be the lawful Commander-in-Chief —” Hegseth replied.
“We’re not talking about the election,” Hirono reminded him.
“Senator, one of the things that President Trump is so good at is never strategically tipping his hand,” Hegseth, again lavishing praise on Trump, replied, again not giving a straight answer.
In a similar vein, Hegseth refused to give a straight answer to U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who asked if there are any orders a Commander-in-Chief could give that would be unlawful and violate the Constitution.
“I reject the premise that President Trump is going to be giving illegal orders,” he exclaimed.
SLOTKIN: Do you agree that there are some orders that could be given by the commander in chief that could violate the US Constitution?
HEGSETH: I reject the premise that President Trump is gonna be giving illegal orders pic.twitter.com/dn6OJEIuAV
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2025
He also refused to give a straight answer when asked if he has been in conversations about using active duty military within the U.S., and using active duty military in U.S.-based detention camps.
RELATED: FBI Report on Hegseth ‘Insufficient’ Says Top Dem: ‘I Do Not Believe You Are Qualified’
Hegseth’s back-and-forth with U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) however were among the most damaging, as veterans’ advocate Paul Rieckhoff noted.
That was damaging from Kaine. Adultery is a criminal offense under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) Article 134. And that’s established.
But Kaine also knows Trump is watching. If Hegseth lied to his wives it’s obviously contemptible. If he lies to Trump it might be…
— Paul Rieckhoff🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PaulRieckhoff) January 14, 2025
At one point, Hegseth refused to answer if spousal abuse would be disqualifying for someone to be Secretary of Defense, after refusing to say he would release his former wives from NDAs if there were any.
“Did you ever engage in any acts of physical violence against any of your wives?” Kaine asked.
“Senator, absolutely not,” Hegseth replied.
“But you would agree with me that if someone had committed physical violence against the spouse, that would be disqualifying to serve as Secretary of Defense, correct?” Kaine continued.
“Senator, absolutely not have I ever done that,” Hegseth stressed.
“You would agree that would be a disqualifying offense, would you not?” Kaine pressed.
“Senator, you’re talking about a hypothetical,” Hegseth responded, again refusing to answer.
“I don’t think it’s a hypothetical. Violence against spouses occurs every day,” Kaine insisted. And if you as a leader are not capable of saying that physical violence against a spouse should be a disqualifying fact, for being Secretary [of Defense] of the most powerful nation in the world, you demonstrating an astonishing lack of judgment.”
Hegseth refuses to say whether allegations of beating your spouse should be disqualifying to serve as secretary of defense. Kaine says this demonstrates “an astonishing lack of judgement” pic.twitter.com/BBLJPmjPHN
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2025
The liberal Super PAC American Bridge put out this clip, saying, “Pete Hegseth refuses to say he doesn’t support waterboarding, torture, or abandoning the Geneva Conventions. This guy has dangerous ideas that have no place at the Department of Defense.”
Pete Hegseth refuses to say he doesn’t support waterboarding, torture, or abandoning the Geneva Conventions. This guy has dangerous ideas that have no place at the Department of Defense. pic.twitter.com/KFHI2ORQEb
— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) January 14, 2025
In that exchange with Senator Angus King (I-VT), Hegseth also declared, “what an America First national security policy is not going to do is hand decisions over to international bodies.”
And when asked to give just true or false answers to questions about numerous alleged instances of intoxication, Hegseth repeatedly replied, “anonymous smears.”
KELLY: You needed to be carried out of the event for being intoxicated. True or false?
HEGSETH: Anonymous smears.
KELLY: You were noticably intoxicated and had to be carried up to your room. True or false?
HEGSETH: Anonymous smears. pic.twitter.com/QT0ON8111R
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
RELATED: ‘Marxist’ Agenda: Hegseth Says Gay Troops ‘Erode Standards’ in ‘Social Engineering’ Push
Image via Reuters
‘Concerns From Mar-a-Lago’: Speaker Johnson Boots Pro-Ukraine Intel Chair in ‘Big Shakeup’
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has taken the unusual step of removing U.S. Representative Mike Turner (R-OH) as Chair of the House Intelligence Committee. Turner, a center-right lawmaker, is well-regarded on both sides of the aisle for his strong commitment to traditional Republican principles, particularly in matters of national security and defense.
Punchbowl News first reported the move, which CNN’s Annie Grayer is calling a “big shakeup.” Punchbowl’s Andrew Desiderio adds that “Turner is one of the biggest Ukraine supporters among Republicans on the Hill and is also very involved with NATO. Much more hawkish than Trump-aligned R’s would like.”
CBS News’s Margaret Brennan reports Turner told her that Speaker Johnson “cited ‘concerns from Mar a Lago’ as justification for the removal.”
Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Jim Himes (D-CT) weighed in with concern on the removal of his colleague: “I have confidence that Mike Turner would do the right thing. The fact that he may have been removed just sends a shiver down my spine,” he said, as Semafor’s Kadia Goba reported.
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Targets Former Biden Official’s Religious Faith in House Hearing
Politico called Turner “an outspoken advocate for Ukraine funding and other hawkish national security stances.”
Axios noted that Turner “has at times broken with party leadership in a way that angered his GOP colleagues.”
“Most notably, he put out a jarring but cryptic statement last February warning of a ‘serious national security threat’ that turned out to be about Russian nuclear anti-satellite weapons.”
Last year, then-Chairman Turner agreed that Russian propaganda was a problem in the GOP, and that some Republican members of Congress had even spread it on the House floor.
“There are members of Congress today, who still incorrectly say that this conflict between Russia and Ukraine is over NATO, which of course it is not,” Turner told CNN’s Jake Tapper.
President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly made that same false claim.
Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), chair of house intel committee, agreeing that Russian propaganda has infected parts of the GOP base, and saying that some colleagues have even repeated this propaganda on the House floor pic.twitter.com/3NQj6VDIPX
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) April 7, 2024
Turner was one of the few Republicans to oppose then-Congressman Adam Schiff’s censure. He also did not sign Johnson’s U.S. Supreme Court amicus brief challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.
READ MORE: Pam Bondi Refuses to Say Trump Legitimately Lost the 2020 Election in Confirmation Hearing
In 2022, Turner was one of just 47 House Republicans who voted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, protecting existing same-sex and interracial marriages.
Heath Mayo, founder of the pro-democracy center-right group Principles First observed, “Demoting some of the few serious and competent people the House GOP conference has to offer. That’s Trumpism, though. Intelligence and expertise are threats. As a result, American leadership gets dumber and weaker.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: Trump Vowed ‘100%’ to End Ukraine War Before Inauguration — Now He Says It’s ‘Up to Putin’
This article has been updated to add reporting from CBS News.
Image: U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams via Wikimedia Commons/public domain
Marjorie Taylor Greene Targets Former Biden Official’s Religious Faith in House Hearing
During a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) invoked God and religion to harshly question Martin O’Malley, the former Commissioner of the Social Security Administration and a former Governor of Maryland, about his personal views on abortion and his Catholic faith.
In her highly confrontational interrogation of O’Malley, a longtime Democrat who also served as Governor of Maryland for eight years and ran for president in 2016, Congresswoman Greene, a self-avowed Christian nationalist, invoked his Catholic faith to attack his beliefs about abortion.
“Since you’re very interested in being DNC chair, you are after all a lifelong Democrat politician — I don’t even know if you had a job in the real world, but you have been an elected politician for years,” Greene accused (video below). “Mr. O’Malley you’re also a Catholic, are you not?”
“I am,” O’Malley confirmed.
READ MORE: Trump Vowed ‘100%’ to End Ukraine War Before Inauguration — Now He Says It’s ‘Up to Putin’
“Do you serve God or do you serve the Democrat Party?” Greene asked.
“I serve God,” O’Malley responded.
An off-camera committee member interjected: “Mr. Chairman, as a Roman Catholic, I take offense at the suggestion that somebody has [inaudible] to God and their service as a Catholic.”
Greene tried to talk over the objection, which went unaddressed by the Republican majority chair.
“Mr. O’Malley, will you be supporting the murder of the unborn up until the day of birth like your party does? As DNC chair, will you be supporting the murder of innocent unborn people? Is that in line with your faith in God and the Catholic Church?” Greene said, appearing to grandstand.
“I trust the judgment of women and doctors over the judgment of government,” O’Malley patiently replied.
“Now, do you trust God’s judgment?” Greene continued. “Do you trust God that he loves and has created every single human being? Do you support the murder of unborn children and are you going to uphold that evil practice that the Democrat Party wants to continue? You see, abortions over 95% of them are unintended pregnancies. They use abortions as birth control. So are you going to continue the birth control practice of murdering the unborn children as chair of the DNC? Will that be, that be a policy?”
READ MORE: Pam Bondi Refuses to Say Trump Legitimately Lost the 2020 Election in Confirmation Hearing
O’Malley, appearing to near the end of his patience, replied, “I am pro-choice, and I trust the judgment of women and their doctors over judgments of government.`
“Well, thank you for letting God know where you stand with the murder of —” Greene snapped back before O’Malley interjected.
“I talk to God every day,” he declared.
“Yeah, well you might want to talk to him a little bit more, Mr. O’Malley, because you’re definitely in the wrong,” Greene charged.
The Republican from Georgia was not finished.
Minutes later she posted a short clip of her attack on O’Malley to social media, and wrote: “WATCH: ‘Catholic’ Martin O’Malley confirms abortion is the sacrament of the Democrat Party.”
O’Malley has been called “a Pope Francis Democrat” and a “a pray-every-morning, church-every-Sunday” believer, according to a 2015 Religion News Service article.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Greene: You’re also a Catholic are you not? Do you serve God or do you serve the Democrat Party? As DNC chair, will you be supporting the deaths of innocent unborn people?
O’Malley: I trust the judgement of women and doctors over the judgement of government
Greene: No, do you… pic.twitter.com/m5SMwzV4Ga
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 15, 2025
RELATED: ‘Antisemitism Is Wrong, But’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Pilloried for Promoting Antisemitic Claim
Image via Shutterstock
Trump Vowed ‘100%’ to End Ukraine War Before Inauguration — Now He Says It’s ‘Up to Putin’
On the campaign trail last year, candidate Donald Trump, time after time, not only suggested he could swiftly bring an end to Russia’s unlawful war against Ukraine, but at times even insisted he could—and would—do it before being sworn into office. But with Inauguration Day fast approaching, President-elect Donald Trump has washed his hands of a peace settlement, instead declaring that any resolution is now entirely in the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I would fix that within 24 hours, and if I win, before I get into the office, I will have that war settled. 100% sure,” Trump said on Fox News in March 2024, HuffPost reported.
“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled — we’re going to get it settled and stop the death,” Trump adamantly told supporters in June 2024.
READ MORE: Pam Bondi Refuses to Say Trump Legitimately Lost the 2020 Election in Confirmation Hearing
“I would fix that within 24 hours, and, if I win, before I get into the office, I will have that war settled. 100% sure,” Trump vowed as far back as March 2023.
“If I’m president, I will have that war settled in one day, 24 hours,” Trump said again just months later, at a CNN town hall in May 2023, as TIME reported. “It will be over. It will be absolutely over.”
These are just a few of the many times Trump promised to personally end Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Now, he has an entirely different set of promises.
Sunday night, during an interview with Newsmax, Trump was asked, “You’ve said you want the Ukraine war ended in 6 months. What is the strategy to do that?”
“Well, there’s only one strategy,” Trump replied, “and it’s up to Putin. And I can’t imagine he’s too thrilled with the way it’s gone, because it hasn’t got exactly well for him either. And I know he wants to meet and I’m gonna meet very quickly.”
READ MORE: Torture? Shoot Protesters? Greenland? Question After Question, Hegseth Refused to Answer
“I would’ve done it sooner but…you have to get into the office. For some of the things, you do have to be there,” Trump conceded, Reuters reported.
Q: You’ve said you want the Ukraine war ended in 6 months. What is the strategy to do that?
TRUMP: “There’s only one strategy and it’s up to Putin. And I can’t imagine he’s too thrilled with the way it’s gone” pic.twitter.com/ZCVUIgvTgQ
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 14, 2025
At a press conference last week, Trump went from promising peace before he took office, to six months after.
“I hope to have six months,” Trump told reporters, USA Today reported, before adding, “I hope long before six months.”
Trump has named Keith Kellogg to be his Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia.
Kellogg, appearing to attempt to split the difference, settled on a timeline for peace of just over three months.
“Let’s set it at 100 days and move all the way back and figure a way we can do this in the near-term to make sure that the solution is solid, it’s sustainable, and that this war ends so that we stop the carnage,” he said, HuffPost reported.
Trump’s Ukraine/Russia envoy Keith Kellogg says he’s aiming for a “solvable solution” in Ukraine within 100 days of Jan 20. pic.twitter.com/nsl3BU837f
— Alex Marquardt (@MarquardtA) January 8, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Loyalty to a Tyrant’: Cheney Invokes Jack Smith’s Report to Warn Senate on Trump Nominees
Image via Reuters
