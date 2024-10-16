News
‘Threat to Democracy’: Allred Demolishes ‘All Hat No Cattle’ Cruz in ‘Combative’ Debate
The stakes were high Tuesday night as U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, and Republican Senator Ted Cruz, seeking re-election to a third term, met for their first and only debate. Allred, 41, a civil rights attorney and former NFL linebacker repeatedly knocked down Cruz, 53, running for a third term in office. The U.S. Senate majority is expected to be decided by possibly just two seats.
“WFAA issued a new poll for the more than 40,000 viewers on the YouTube livestream asking who won the debate,” MySanAntonio.com reported. “More than 25,000 viewers voted with 67 percent saying Allred while 33 percent said Cruz won the debate.”
Cruz is leading Allred in the latest polls by two to five points, according to FiveThirtyEight.
The Dallas Morning News called the debate “combative,” saying the candidates “attacked each other’s positions and character as they sparred over hot-button issues that included abortion, immigration and the economy.”
Congressman Allred accused Senator Cruz, whose podcast deal allegedly may have violated campaign finance laws, with having “introduced this new kind of angertainment, where you just get people upset and then you podcast about it and you write a book about it and you make some money on it, but you’re not actually there when people need you.”
READ MORE: ‘He’s Not Ok’: Questions of Trump’s ‘Cognitive Decline’ Explode Amid ‘Bizarre Behavior’
“Like when the lights went out, when 30 million Texans were relying on a senator to spring into action, he went to Cancun. That’s who he is.”
Allred: If you don’t like how things are going in Washington, he’s responsible for it. He’s introduced this type of angertainment where you just get people upset and then you podcast about it and write a book about it and make some money on it pic.twitter.com/AXoCeuKjM4
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2024
Allred attacked Cruz on abortion, one of the top issues for voters.
“I want to be very clear to the people of Texas. I support the protections and the restrictions under Roe,” Congressman Allred said. “But Senator Cruz just called himself pro-life. You’re not. You’re not pro-life. It’s not pro-life to deny women care so long that they can’t have children anymore. It’s not pro-life to force a victim of rape to carry their rapist’s baby. It’s not pro-life that our maternal mortality rate has skyrocketed up by 56%. That’s not pro-life, Senator.”
“So to every Texas woman at home and every Texas family watching this, understand that when Ted Cruz says he’s pro-life, he doesn’t mean yours.”
That line flew across social media countless times, with people posting and reposting the quote and videos of that moment.
Allred: Senator Cruz just called himself pro-life. You’re not. It’s not pro-life to deny women care so long that they can’t have children anymore… To every Texas woman at home.. when he says he’s pro-life, he doesn’t mean yours pic.twitter.com/gDQsCeIJFr
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2024
Another line that went viral across social media was Allred prosecuting Cruz over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, declaring the Texas Senator a “threat to democracy.”
“I have to say, you can’t be for the mob on January 6th and for the officers. You can’t,” Allred declared, as Cruz nervously chuckled. “And it’s not funny. ’cause you’re a threat to democracy.”
“Sure,” Cruz replied, and he began to laugh.
“I was on the House floor when we went through the votes. I remember when you objected to the results in Arizona. Y’all at home might remember where you were on January 6th, what you were doing. I know where I was and I know where he was.”
“I remember when they told us to reach under our seats for these gas masks, I didn’t know we had because they had deployed tear gas in the rotunda. The officers locked all the doors, we barred the doors,” Allred said. “And I texted my wife, Ali, who was seven months pregnant with our son, Cameron, and at home with our son Jordan, who wasn’t yet two. ‘Whatever happens, I love you.'”
“I took off my suit jacket and I was prepared to defend the House floor from the mob. At the same time after he’d gone around the country lying about the election, after he’d been the architect of the attempt to overthrow that election, when that mob came, Senator Cruz was hiding in a supply closet.”
Cruz, again chuckling, shook his head.
READ MORE: ‘Petulant Toddler’ Trump Smacked Down by British Journalist at Chicago Economic Club
“And that’s okay. I don’t want him to get hurt by the mob. I really don’t. This election is his accountability. You cannot be just be patriotic when your side wins,” Allred said. “If, for the first time in 250 years, this project of ours, this shared American project, that we did not have a peaceful transfer of power, the folks responsible have to be held accountable. That’s why Liz Cheney has endorsed me, has got involved in this campaign, is saying to Texans everywhere, ‘Do not put Ted Cruz back in a position of authority.’ Because he’s done it once, he’ll do it again.”
“You can’t be for the mob on January 6th and for the officers. You can’t,” Rep. Colin Allred declared, as Sen. Ted Cruz nervously chuckled. “And it’s not funny, ’cause you’re a threat to democracy.”pic.twitter.com/VpFZS1r7Gc
— David Badash (@davidbadash) October 16, 2024
The focus on reproductive healthcare continued, with Allred slamming Cruz for supporting Texas’s abortion ban.
“Listen, it’s time to finally tell the truth here. Senator Cruz just looked into a camera and lied to Texans about my position,” Allred told voters, as Cruz chuckled. “Let’s be very clear, you should look into the camera and speak to Kate Cox, who’s watching right now and explain to her why you said that this law that you said is perfectly reasonable, why she was forced to leave her two children behind and flee our state to get the care that she needed, or look into the camera and talk to the Amanda Zurawski, who’s watching right now, and explain to her why it’s perfectly reasonable that because she had a complication in her pregnancy and was denied care so long that she may never be able to have children of her own, or to the 26,000 Texas women who have been forced to give birth to their rapist’s child under this law that you call perfectly reasonable.”
“It’s not. This is not freedom. I trust Texas women to make their own health care decisions,” Allred continued. “You know, Allie and I had two baby boys here in Dallas in the last five years. You’re scared the entire time. You don’t know what they’re gonna say, but I can’t imagine if the doctor would come in so there’s a problem with the baby or a problem with Allie, but there’s nothing I can do because Ted Cruz thinks he knows better.”
Allred: He just looked into a camera and lied to Texans.. you should look into camera and speak to Kate Cox and explain to her why you said it’s perfectly reasonable why she was forced to leave her two children behind and flee our state to receive care pic.twitter.com/yVYKMk61f3
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2024
Allred also blasted Cruz over in-vitro fertilization (IVF), an issue that has also dogged—and split—Republicans.
“IVF didn’t need protecting until he got his way of going after it,” the Texas Democrat charged. “No one was thinking that we need to protect IVF until he was singularly responsible for pursuing, by putting place in place judges at the district court level, the circuit court level and the supreme court level, folks who would put at risk, this miracle technology. And you know what? It’s not just that. When he ran for President in 2016, he supported the personhood amendment. You know what that means? That would make something like IVF illegal, but also ban certain forms of birth control. You did. You did.”
Cruz interjected: “No, fundamentally false.”
“When you ran for president in 2016, you could look it up, folks,” Allred replied. “You don’t have to believe me. Again. You’ve been seeing him lie to you for 12 years. Let’s have a senator who doesn’t.”
Allred: IVF didn’t need protecting until he got his way.. When he ran for President in 2016, he supported the personhood amendment, that would make IVF illegal but would also ban certain forms of birth control pic.twitter.com/e5ceYkSiOZ
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2024
Ultimately, Allred branded Cruz with a Texas saying, calling him “all hat and no cattle,” meaning, “all show and no substance.”
Allred: This is a pattern. He talks tough but he never shows up. We have a phrase for this in Texas. All hat and no cattle. That’s what Cruz is. Six more years of this? Come on. He’s had 12 years to do it already pic.twitter.com/mOi7FnvN0O
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Harris Goes All in With Fox News, Charlamagne, and Possibly Rogan Interviews
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Take Some Deep Breaths and Calm Down’: Fani Willis’ Lawyer Scorches ‘Skunk’ Jim Jordan
The attorney representing Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is telling Jim Jordan to “calm down,” while reminding the Republican House Judiciary Chairman he ignored a lawfully issued subpoena from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and likening him to “a skunk telling a possum his breath stinks.”
Roy E. Barnes, the former and most recent Democratic governor of Georgia, is representing Willis. He is a recipient of The John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, and his no-holds-barred response to a letter Chairman Jordan sent led MSNBC/NBC News legal contributor Katie Phang to call him her “new hero.”
Barnes wastes no time going after Jordan, who went to law school but never took the bar exam, by chastising him for not following proper procedures: “Though my client and I were discussed in the letter, I was not sent a copy. I thus obtained the same through public sources.”
“I find the tone of your letter to be filled with vitriol and anger,” Barnes declares. “I would suggest you take some deep breaths and calm down so this matter may be discussed without emotion. An anger management course might also help.”
READ MORE: ‘Modern-Day Enemies Lists’: Harris Campaign Warns How Trump Could Have ‘Unchecked Power’
Barnes goes on to call himself “just a country lawyer, unaware of the ways of Washington, D.C.,” before noting he “must comment on your statements regarding obedience to subpoenas lawfully issued by committees of Congress.”
“I notice you were served with a duly issued subpoena of the committee of Congress which investigated the January 6 insurrection against the government of the United States of America,” the Georgia Democrat continues. “You failed to appear before that committee. I therefore find your protestations regarding a normal citizen obeying subpoenas to be somewhat hollow. It reminds me of what Jesus said in Matthew 7:3: ‘Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye?’ In the South we have a similar saying: ‘That is like a skunk telling a possum his breath stinks.'”
“When you have calmed down and attended the anger management class, I will be glad to discuss this matter with you in a logical, dispassionate manner. I wish you and the other Members of Congress the very best in undertaking the work of the people.”
READ MORE: ‘Threat to Democracy’: Allred Demolishes ‘All Hat No Cattle’ Cruz in ‘Combative’ Debate
Barnes doesn’t end his missive there.
“By the way, since we in Georgia just experienced a great tragedy – a school shooting by a young man with a machine gun – do you think you could take a short break and solve that problem?”
CNN contributor John Dean, the former Nixon White House Counsel, called it “a wonderful ‘f**k you’ letter to Gym Jordan regarding his abuse of power in trying to influence the prosecution by GA DA Fani Willis.”
Phang’s post with Barnes’ letter went viral, with nearly a half-million views in just 18 hours.
See it below or at this link.
I’ve got a new hero: Roy E. Barnes
Only he can write a letter like this to Jim Jordan, telling him that he is “like a skunk”. pic.twitter.com/VUsDnmXGri
— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) October 16, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Safe Space’: Trump Again Pushes Some of His Most Divisive Claims in Fox’s Women Town Hall
News
‘Modern-Day Enemies Lists’: Harris Campaign Warns How Trump Could Have ‘Unchecked Power’
The Harris-Walz campaign is warning if Donald Trump becomes president again, he will have “unchecked power,” thanks in part to plans made by his transition team that include “modern-day enemies lists.”
“Trump is literally preparing modern-day enemies lists, at the same time he’s under fire for calling other Americans ‘the enemy within’,” Harris Campaign spokesperson Ian Sams wrote Wednesday. “It’s all making it very clear: Trump will have no one to restrain his worst instincts in another term. Unchecked power. No guardrails.”
Sams also pointed to a Politico report that says, “Trump team preps list of banned staffers.”
“The lists of undesirable staffers include people linked to the Project 2025 policy blueprint; officials who resigned in protest of Trump’s response to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol; and others perceived as disloyal to the former president, said two former Trump officials familiar with the discussions.”
READ MORE: ‘Safe Space’: Trump Again Pushes Some of His Most Divisive Claims in Fox’s Women Town Hall
The claim anyone linked to Project 2025 would be banned is questionable, given many of Trump’s White House top officials are deeply embedded in the operation.
CNN reported in July that “at least 140 people who worked in the Trump administration had a hand in Project 2025, a CNN review found, including more than half of the people listed as authors, editors and contributors to ‘Mandate for Leadership,’ the project’s extensive manifesto for overhauling the executive branch.”
“Overall, CNN found nearly 240 people with ties to both Project 2025 and to Trump, covering nearly every aspect of his time in politics and the White House – from day-to-day foot soldiers in Washington to the highest levels of his government. The number is likely higher because many individuals’ online résumés were not available.”
They include Stephen Miller, the chief architect of Trump’s “zero tolerance” anti-immigrant child separation policy that stripped over 5000 children from their parents “with no tracking process or records that would allow them to be reunited,” PBS News reported in 2022.
Miller has been a very active surrogate for Trump during this campaign, including speaking at his rallies. PBS News reported last week Miller “is expected to take a senior role in the White House if Trump wins.”
READ MORE: ‘Threat to Democracy’: Allred Demolishes ‘All Hat No Cattle’ Cruz in ‘Combative’ Debate
CNN said Miller is “a key player in forming Trump’s immigration agenda. Another is the Center for Renewing America, founded by Russ Vought, former acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, who wrote for Project 2025 a detailed blueprint for consolidating executive power.”
“Vought recently oversaw the Republican Party committee that drafted the new platform heavily influenced by Trump,” CNN adds. “In addition to Vought, two other former Trump Cabinet secretaries wrote chapters for ‘Mandate for Leadership’: Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller. Three more former department heads – National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe, acting Transportation Secretary Steven Bradbury and acting Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella – are listed as contributors.”
The Harris campaign on Wednesday posted video of several of those victims who spoke at a campaign event Wednesday:
Children ripped away from their parents under Trump speak out for the first time: “I suffered a lot of trauma… I go to a therapist, but I still have the fear of Trump being reelected… I don’t want other kids to go through what I did” pic.twitter.com/O5YTsZfBLs
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 16, 2024
Watch the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘He’s Not Ok’: Questions of Trump’s ‘Cognitive Decline’ Explode Amid ‘Bizarre Behavior’
News
‘Safe Space’: Trump Again Pushes Some of His Most Divisive Claims in Fox’s Women Town Hall
In what is being called a “safe space,” Donald Trump in a Fox News town hall for women voters revisited some of his most divisive claims and lies as host Harris Faulkner presented some selective edits of his highly-controversial remarks. CNN’s fact-checker reported Trump “made at least 19 false claims in his one-hour Fox News women’s town hall.”
“If you want to know why this Fox News town hall focusing on women voters is so over-the-top Trump-friendly, it’s because only Republicans were invited to attend. Fox and Harris Faulkner went out of their way to give him a safe space,” observed Zeteo News media columnist Justin Baragona.
“This is a Trump campaign event with an audience of his supporters and a moderator who is doing everything possible to help him out, which makes sense since Fox News is a Republican propaganda outlet,” noted Media Matters’ senior fellow Matthew Gertz. He added, “Fox’s women voters town hall is very obviously packed with Donald Trump supporters, opens with a standing cheering ovation for him.”
“The hackwork is unbelievably obvious, you’ve got attendees asking questions while wearing Trump merch and talking about how they support him.”
Emily Harris, the vice president of the Republican Women of Forsyth, told The Independent: “We got a personal invitation from Fox News.”
“We were ecstatic,” she said. “We were we were all very, very excited.”
“I feel like when he when he came out, everybody was so excited to see him and his enthusiasm,” Harris added. “It was just great to be in the room with him.”
READ MORE: ‘Threat to Democracy’: Allred Demolishes ‘All Hat No Cattle’ Cruz in ‘Combative’ Debate
The Independent noted that when “Trump arrived in the rustic barn with its wood panels, he received rapturous applause,” and the “questioners seemed enraptured by him.”
Trump appeared unaware of or unconcerned by his recent scandal, threatening the U.S. Armed Forces should be used against Democrats or anyone who does not support him on Election Day.
“Vice President Kamala Harris is playing some comments that you made to Maria Bartiromo on Sunday,” Faulkner told Trump. “I don’t know if you’ve seen this.”
“They’re using your words to say that you are not for crime and keeping particularly women safe in ads,” she said as the highly-edited clip began to play.
“We have to have two enemies, we have the outside enemy, and then we have the enemy from within,” Trump says in the playback video. “And the enemy from within, in my opinion is more dangerous than China, Russia and all these countries, because if you have a smart president, he can handle them pretty easily.”
“But the thing that’s tougher to handle are these lunatics that we have inside, like Adam Schiff, I call him the enemy from within,” Trump says in the clip.
“Mr. President,” Faulkner began, “Kamala Harris has said you sounded unhinged and unchecked power is in our future. What what what do you say?”
“I thought it was a nice presentation, I wasn’t, I wasn’t unhinged,” Trump insisted. “Know you know what they are? They’re a party of sound bites. They’re — somebody asked me, can they be brought together, you know, it was very, I never thought really, I wasn’t thinking like they could, because they are they’re very very different, and it is the enemy from within, and they’re very dangerous.”
“They’re Marxists and communists and fascists, and they say, I use a guy like Adam Schiff because they made up the Russia Russia Russia hoax. It took two years to solve the problem, absolutely nothing was done wrong, et cetera, etc. They’re dangerous for our country. We have China, we have Russia, we have all these countries.”
“If you have a smart president, they can all be handled, the more difficult are, you know, the Pelosis, these people, they’re so sick and they’re so evil, if they would spend their time trying to make America great again, we would have it would be so easy to make this country great. But when I heard about that they were saying, I was like threatening. I’m not threatening anybody. They’re the ones doing they’re threatening. They do phony investigations. I’ve been investigated more than Alphonse Capone was the greatest guy.”
As Faulkner tried to bring Trump back, he insisted on continuing.
READ MORE: ‘He’s Not Ok’: Questions of Trump’s ‘Cognitive Decline’ Explode Amid ‘Bizarre Behavior’
“No, it’s true. We don’t think of it. It’s called weaponization of government. It’s a terrible thing. They’re the threat to democracy. This is a question. I’m glad I got that out.”
Check out how Harris Faulkner frames Trump’s “enemy from within” comments in this town hall.
“They’re using your words to say that you are not for crime and keeping particularly women safe in ads.”
Trump: “They are dangerous for our country… they are a threat to democracy.” pic.twitter.com/FKG5aYOPp3
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 16, 2024
Trump also walked right into his disastrous and highly-criticized remarks falsely claiming Haitian immigrants were eating the cats and dogs of residents in Springfield, Ohio.
“You know the word is ‘probation’,” Trump told Faulkner.
The discussion had been about immigrants using a federal program called “humanitarian parole” to pay their own way to enter into the United States, where they must have a sponsor. These immigrants are fleeing violence and other threatening situations in countries including Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, and are here under temporary, not permanent, status.
Trump falsely suggested they were prisoners, before once again making false and dangerous claims about the Haitian community and Springfield.
“They use a word, ‘probation’,” Trump said. “In order to get the people in, legally, they call them probation. Probation is for prisoners. So they use this in Springfield, Ohio. So you have 32,000 people coming into a 50,000 community. You can’t get into the hospitals, you can’t get your kids into school. They’re taking over the school, and they’re looking for interpreters cause the people that came in don’t speak the language. I mean, other than that, it’s a wonderful situation, it’s it’s — they’re destroying our country.”
Trump: The word is probation. In order to get the people in legally, they call them probation. That’s for prisoners. They use this in Springfield.. You can’t get into the hospitals. You can’t get your kids in to school. They’re taking over the school pic.twitter.com/leDSxhryhI
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2024
Watch the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Petulant Toddler’ Trump Smacked Down by British Journalist at Chicago Economic Club
This article has been updated to include the statement from CNN’s fact checker.
Trending
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Is He OK?’: Trump’s Dark of Night Rage Posting Backfires
- News2 days ago
MAGA Furious After Kamala Harris Agrees to Fox News Interview
- News2 days ago
Trump Campaign Furious Walz Using Trump’s Own ‘Reckless, Dangerous Rhetoric’ Against Him
- News2 days ago
‘Violently Authoritarian’: Alarm Over Trump’s Threat to Use Military Against Americans
- OPINION1 day ago
‘He’s Not Ok’: Questions of Trump’s ‘Cognitive Decline’ Explode Amid ‘Bizarre Behavior’
- News1 day ago
‘Petulant Toddler’ Trump Smacked Down by British Journalist at Chicago Economic Club
- News1 day ago
Trump Abruptly Cancels Another Interview, This Time With a Trump-Friendly CNBC Host
- News1 day ago
Harris Goes All in With Fox News, Charlamagne, and Possibly Rogan Interviews