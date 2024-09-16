‘Remigration’: Trump Continues Attacks on Immigrants With New Vow of Forced Deportations

It’s been just under a week since Donald Trump uttered his lies about Haitian immigrants stealing pets from the residents of Springfield, Ohio, and eating them. Now, according to the Republican governor, Mike DeWine, the city of Springfield has been hit with 33 bomb threats that have forced the evacuation or shuttering of 22 facilities, among them reportedly two hospitals, six elementary schools, a middle school, two colleges, at least two courts, and city hall.

Spectrum News national political reporter Taylor Popielarz posted a list of the facilities that have been subjected to lockdown, evacuation, closure, or search. This is a list of facilities, not the number of times they have been forced to evacuate or shut down.

(Click to view the full list)

Ongoing list of facilities in Springfield, Ohio, that have either been placed on lockdown, evacuated, closed, or searched at some point over the last week due to threats. It coincides with Ohio Sen. @JDVance and former President Trump amplifying what local and state officials… — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) September 16, 2024

Gov. DeWine in a Monday afternoon press conference declared all 33 bomb threats to be “hoaxes,” but also claimed they came from foreign countries.

“We have people, unfortunately overseas, who are taking these actions. Some of them are coming from one particular country. We think that this is one more opportunity to mess with the United States,” DeWine said, as The Columbus Dispatch reported. “We cannot let the bad guys win. Our schools must remain open. They’re going to remain open.”

READ MORE: Ohio GOP AG Smacked Down on CNN After Downplaying Bomb Threats Targeting Springfield

DeWine, while repeatedly declaring the claims that immigrants in Springfield are stealing and eating cats and dogs are false, on Monday also repeatedly refused to pin any blame on Donald Trump or his running mate, JD Vance.

“There’s been no evidence at all of anyone eating a dog or any Haitians doing any of that,” DeWine told CNN Monday (video below). “These Haitians that are there are legal, and they work very, very hard.”

“The mayor tells us and the chief of police tells us there’s been no evidence at all of anyone eating a dog or any Haitians doing any of that. These Haitians that are there are legal, they work very, very hard.”

Those comments echoed DeWine’s remarks on Sunday to ABC News: “What we know is that the Haitians who are in Springfield are legal. They came to Springfield to work. Ohio is on the move, and Springfield has really made a great resurgence with a lot of companies coming in. These Haitians came in to work for these companies.”

“What the companies tell us is that they are very good workers. They’re very happy to have them there, and frankly, that’s helped the economy. Now, are there problems connected? Well, sure. When you go from a population of 58,000 and add 15,000 people onto that, you’re going to have some challenges and some problems. And we’re addressing those,” DeWine also said.

He also denounced the hate groups that have used the opportunity to descend onto Springfield.

“There are hate groups coming into Springfield. We don’t need these hate groups. I saw a piece of literature yesterday that the mayor told me about from purportedly the KKK. Look, Springfield is a good city. They are good people. They are welcoming people. We have challenges every day. We are working on those challenges,” DeWine said. “This idea that we have hate groups coming in, this discussion just has to stop. We need to focus on moving forward and not dogs and cats being eaten. It’s just ridiculous.”

READ MORE: Trump Repeatedly Blames Biden, Harris for Assassination Attempt Allegedly by Another GOPer

Despite calling the pet-eating claims “ridiculous,” despite acknowledging the hate groups have come to town as a result, despite stating the immigrants – contrary to Donald Trump’s claims – are there legally and have been called “essential” by local businesses, and despite the 33 bomb threats and the effect they have had on school children and medical care, the governor would not hold Donald Trump or JD Vance accountable.

“Look, I’m not here to place blame,” DeWine said.

After DeWine’s appearance, the Trump campaign wrongly claimed that because the origin of the bomb threats is allegedly overseas, they deserve an apology.

“Where do President Trump and JD Vance go to get their apology from the media who claimed they incited them?” the campaign’s War Room account asked.

Watch the video below or at this link.

On CNN, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) is asked and refuses thrice to put blame on Donald Trump and JD Vance for the dozens of bomb threats in Springfield, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/oa8I9SIHpN — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) September 16, 2024

READ MORE: ‘Remigration’: Trump Continues Attacks on Immigrants With New Vow of Forced Deportations