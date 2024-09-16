News
‘Remigration’: Trump Continues Attacks on Immigrants With New Vow of Forced Deportations
Donald Trump is continuing to target immigrants, and focusing his attacks on swing states in which he is struggling in the polls – and he’s getting support for his efforts from some top names in the GOP. Five days after his lie migrants from Haiti are “eating the dogs” and “eating the cats” of the residents of Springfield, Ohio, Trump, apparently for the first time, invoked language used by the far-right in Europe to vow he will forcibly deport millions of immigrants from those swing states and the rest of the country if elected President in November.
Saturday night Trump called for “remigration,” the forceful deportation of immigrants, including those in the U.S. under lawful and unlawful circumstances. He vowed to “end the migrant invasion of America,” and falsely characterized some programs that allow legal entry to the U.S. under law.
“As President I will immediately end the migrant invasion of America,” Trump posted on his Truth Social website. “We will stop all migrant flights, end all illegal entries, terminate the Kamala phone app for smuggling illegals (CBP One App), revoke deportation immunity, suspend refugee resettlement, and return Kamala’s illegal migrants to their home countries (also known as remigration).”
He also promised to “save our cities and towns in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and all across America.”
Trump is losing in four of those five battleground states, according to FiveThirtyEight’s current polling average: Minnesota (Harris +6.2%), Wisconsin (Harris +2.6%), Michigan (Harris +1.5%), Pennsylvania (Harris +0.6%), and North Carolina (Trump +0.5%).
Remigration is advocated by some in the European far-right, nationalist, and fascist movements.
Marine Le Pen, the French far-right nationalist who promotes anti-immigration and anti-Islam positions, viewed remigration as so extreme she broke with her allies over it. Earlier this year Politico Europe reported Le Pen said “that she was in ‘total disagreement’ with the reported discussions on ‘remigration.'” Those discussions included the forced deportation of some French citizens, who were described as “unassimilated citizens.”
Le Pen is supported by Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, a far-right Christian nationalist and extremist. Trump frequently praises Orbán, and during last week’s presidential debate held him up as a top supporter.
Trump’s use of the term “remigration” caught the eye of experts, including attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council.
Pointing to the ex-president’s use of the phrase “remigration,” Reichlin-Melnick writes: “Wikipedia describes it as a ‘far-right and Identitarian political concept’ largely used to describe the mass deportation of non-white immigrants and their descendants from Europe.”
Noted professor of history Ruth Ben-Ghiat, an expert on authoritarians, fascism, and propaganda, responded that Trump “knows what he is doing. He chooses his words carefully.”
Trump’s call for “remigration” also caught the eye of some top Republicans.
“I think his immigration policies to repatriate the illegals and close the border will also help because that’s going to make it less likely that those folks will be able to vote,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told Fox News on Sunday, as Florida Politics reported.
And Trump’s architect of migrant child separation, Stephen Miller, hailed his former boss’s “remigration” vision:
THE TRUMP PLAN TO END THE INVASION OF SMALL TOWN AMERICA: REMIGRATION! pic.twitter.com/D2bRTyVaPL
— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 15, 2024
‘Huge Problem for Trump’: Joe Rogan Gushes Over Kamala Harris
Populist podcaster Joe Rogan, the highly-influential commentator whose audience reflects a strong segment of Donald Trump’s MAGA base gushed over Vice President Kamala Harris in his latest episode.
“She’s nailing it,” exclaimed Rogan, who has 14.5 million followers on Spotify.
A “dudebro” with a predominantly male audience in the 25-44 range that spans the partisan divide, Rogan heaped praise on Harris’s team.
“They did an amazing job from the moment Biden drops out, forcing Biden to drop out, whatever they’re doing, whoever’s writing those speeches, getting her to deliver them, coaching her, she’s nailing it,” Rogan said.
“Whoever’s helping her. Whoever’s coaching her. Whoever’s the puppet master running the strings…” he said, serving up a “chef’s kiss” gesture, as NJ.com reported.
“The difference in that debate was not a difference in who’s going to have better policies, who’s going to be better for the country,” Rogan observed. “The difference in the debate, in my opinion, was who was better prepared.”
Rogan did not quite endorse Donald Trump in 2020, although he did tell listeners he would rather vote for Trump than Joe Biden.
“There’s a moment here when Rogan imitates Trump in the most cartoonish way imaginable, and that, I think, tells you a lot. For many people, Trump made them laugh at politics. But now they’re laughing at him,” remarked John Stoehr of the Editorial Board.
“This is a huge problem for Donald Trump,” commented digital marketing strategist and Obama campaign operative Tim Fullerton. “If Joe Rogan turns on him and starts praising Kamala Harris like he is here – Trump is toast.”
Watch below or at this link.
“She’s nailing it.” Joe Rogan raves about Kamala Harris’ campaign and debate performance, and he mocks Donald Trump. (Video: The Joe Rogan Experience) pic.twitter.com/tnAWPnZlFM
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 17, 2024
33 Bomb Threats in Springfield Shuttered 22 Facilities in Days After Trump’s Immigrant Lie
It’s been just under a week since Donald Trump uttered his lies about Haitian immigrants stealing pets from the residents of Springfield, Ohio, and eating them. Now, according to the Republican governor, Mike DeWine, the city of Springfield has been hit with 33 bomb threats that have forced the evacuation or shuttering of 22 facilities, among them reportedly two hospitals, six elementary schools, a middle school, two colleges, at least two courts, and city hall.
Spectrum News national political reporter Taylor Popielarz posted a list of the facilities that have been subjected to lockdown, evacuation, closure, or search. This is a list of facilities, not the number of times they have been forced to evacuate or shut down.
(Click to view the full list)
Ongoing list of facilities in Springfield, Ohio, that have either been placed on lockdown, evacuated, closed, or searched at some point over the last week due to threats.
It coincides with Ohio Sen. @JDVance and former President Trump amplifying what local and state officials…
— Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) September 16, 2024
Gov. DeWine in a Monday afternoon press conference declared all 33 bomb threats to be “hoaxes,” but also claimed they came from foreign countries.
“We have people, unfortunately overseas, who are taking these actions. Some of them are coming from one particular country. We think that this is one more opportunity to mess with the United States,” DeWine said, as The Columbus Dispatch reported. “We cannot let the bad guys win. Our schools must remain open. They’re going to remain open.”
DeWine, while repeatedly declaring the claims that immigrants in Springfield are stealing and eating cats and dogs are false, on Monday also repeatedly refused to pin any blame on Donald Trump or his running mate, JD Vance.
“There’s been no evidence at all of anyone eating a dog or any Haitians doing any of that,” DeWine told CNN Monday (video below). “These Haitians that are there are legal, and they work very, very hard.”
“The mayor tells us and the chief of police tells us there’s been no evidence at all of anyone eating a dog or any Haitians doing any of that. These Haitians that are there are legal, they work very, very hard.”
Those comments echoed DeWine’s remarks on Sunday to ABC News: “What we know is that the Haitians who are in Springfield are legal. They came to Springfield to work. Ohio is on the move, and Springfield has really made a great resurgence with a lot of companies coming in. These Haitians came in to work for these companies.”
“What the companies tell us is that they are very good workers. They’re very happy to have them there, and frankly, that’s helped the economy. Now, are there problems connected? Well, sure. When you go from a population of 58,000 and add 15,000 people onto that, you’re going to have some challenges and some problems. And we’re addressing those,” DeWine also said.
He also denounced the hate groups that have used the opportunity to descend onto Springfield.
“There are hate groups coming into Springfield. We don’t need these hate groups. I saw a piece of literature yesterday that the mayor told me about from purportedly the KKK. Look, Springfield is a good city. They are good people. They are welcoming people. We have challenges every day. We are working on those challenges,” DeWine said. “This idea that we have hate groups coming in, this discussion just has to stop. We need to focus on moving forward and not dogs and cats being eaten. It’s just ridiculous.”
Despite calling the pet-eating claims “ridiculous,” despite acknowledging the hate groups have come to town as a result, despite stating the immigrants – contrary to Donald Trump’s claims – are there legally and have been called “essential” by local businesses, and despite the 33 bomb threats and the effect they have had on school children and medical care, the governor would not hold Donald Trump or JD Vance accountable.
“Look, I’m not here to place blame,” DeWine said.
After DeWine’s appearance, the Trump campaign wrongly claimed that because the origin of the bomb threats is allegedly overseas, they deserve an apology.
“Where do President Trump and JD Vance go to get their apology from the media who claimed they incited them?” the campaign’s War Room account asked.
Watch the video below or at this link.
On CNN, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) is asked and refuses thrice to put blame on Donald Trump and JD Vance for the dozens of bomb threats in Springfield, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/oa8I9SIHpN
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) September 16, 2024
Ohio GOP AG Smacked Down on CNN After Downplaying Bomb Threats Targeting Springfield
Dave Yost, the Republican Attorney General of Ohio, took a shellacking Monday afternoon after a CNN host debunked some of his claims made in support of Donald Trump’s lies that Haitian immigrants in Springfield are eating residents’ pets, including cats and dogs, as well as geese. Yost also downplayed the bomb threats in Springfield that have closed public schools for days, saying he has no information on who is responsible, and suggesting it could be someone from anywhere in the world.
Donald Trump’s lie that Haitian immigrants are stealing and eating pets has been refuted and debunked by the Republican Governor of Ohio, and the city’s mayor and city manager, along with local law enforcement.
But Yost wrongly insisted that there are credible reports that have been called in to city officials, claims he made days ago on social media that were quickly also debunked.
“There’s a recorded police call from a witness who saw immigrants capturing geese for food in Springfield. Citizens testified to City Council. These people would be competent witnesses in court. Why does the media find a carefully worded City Hall press release better evidence?” Yost asked on X last Wednesday.
AG Yost over the weekend also weighed in on the alleged 20,000 Haitian immigrants (city officials estimate 12,000 to 15,000) who now live in Springfield.
“There’s not a town in America that could absorb a quarter to a third of its population of new immigrants. Don’t buy the shrill ‘debunking’ by the leftist media outlets that desperately want to shut down this debate just weeks before voting starts,” he wrote on X, appearing to use his office to make a political statement.
Yost is perhaps most well–known for falsely denying that 10-year old rape victim who wanted an abortion had been raped. He also tried to block President Joe Biden from appearing on the November 2024 ballot, and has published 28 statements attacking President Biden or his administration on a wide variety of issues. Among them: COVID and vaccines, abortion, the Supreme Court, the teaching of history in public schools, and election laws. Yost also signed an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to disenfranchise the votes of thousands of Pennsylvania voters.
On Monday, CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked Yost how concerned is he about the bomb threats that have shuttered schools and other government facilities, including city hall and a motor vehicle office.
“Look, in Ohio, a bomb threat, particularly one that disrupts something like a school, is very serious crime. It’s felony, and my message is, whoever is responsible, knock it off,” Yost replied. “So let’s understand what there really is no evidence of, which is that these bomb threats are coming domestically. They might, they might not. That’s why we have investigations.”
Keilar also told Yost, “So you’ve been tweeting about this controversy, giving credence to what is so far and after quite a lot of investigation and unsubstantiated allegation that Haitian migrants are eating people’s pets in Springfield as well as waterfowl in public places there, and local authorities have investigated both, and they have found nothing to support that. The mayor says this is the case. Do you think the mayor is lying?”
“No, my comment, and by the way, most of my tweets have been about the impact, the real impacts on this town, but my tweet was about the media’s disregard of citizen interactions, citizen reports with their government,” Yost replied, despite the citizen reports having been debunked.
Yost went on to complain about the increase in the number of school children in Springfield needing translators.
Later, he complained, “I’m trying desperately to bring attention to the very serious issues, that’s mostly what I’ve been talking about. You’re the one that’s taking one tweet and trying to make a national news story out of it. How much time have we spent on this? In this interview?” he asked.
“It’s not my tweets, sir, it’s your tweets,” Keilar replied.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Ohio AG David Yost @OhioAG who helped promulgate the Haitians eating pets narrative
CNN Anchor @brikeilarcnn grills him well 9.16.24 140 pm ET (11 minutes) pic.twitter.com/Y2itQTYjRy
— Jeff Storobinsky (@jeffstorobinsky) September 16, 2024
