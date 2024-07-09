Fetterman Has Some Novel Advice for Biden as Top Dems Move to Support the President

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) knows how to win an election when you’re getting hit, and he has some advice for President Joe Biden, who is working to repair the confidence some Democrats have in his ability to get re-elected in November.

A small number of notable Democrats reportedly have voiced strong concerns about President Biden, whose debate performance nearly two weeks ago stunned and scared many.

On a private call Sunday with top House Democrats, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, the 77-year old New Yorker who has served in Congress since 1992, became the most-senior Democrat in the country to “forcefully” voice concern about Biden, calling for him to quit the campaign, according to Politico.

On Tuesday Nadler, the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, rescinded his call and announced he is backing President Biden’s re-election: “We have to support him.”

““I’m fully supportive of him. I plan to campaign for him. And it’s essential that he wins,” Nadler also said, CNBC’s Emily Wilkins reported.

Latino GOP political consultant and Lincoln Project co-founder Mike Madrid called Nadler’s renewed support a “Big momentum shift.”

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also forcefully came out for President Biden on Tuesday.

“As I’ve said before, I’m with Joe,” Schumer said about Biden serving another four years, Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen reported.

Cohen notes Schumer repeated “the same answer to another q[uestion] on Biden’s viability. Top Dems sticking with Biden.”

On Monday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), who many speculated would run as a third party candidate against the President this year, called the election “winnable” for Biden.

Reporter: Do you think the election is winnable for President Biden at this point? Manchin: I think it’s winnable. I have always said Trump is a threat to democracy. You can’t call the race now. I mean, this is ridiculous… pic.twitter.com/iIHAs15uCs — Acyn (@Acyn) July 8, 2024

The Congressional Black Caucus also announced support for Biden:

We are not playing around with this election! https://t.co/Sz1aN6tKZF — Sheila Jackson Lee (@SJacksonLee) July 9, 2024

As did U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

BREAKING: AOC has just come out fully supporting President Biden. Democrats are united to defeat Donald Trump. Retweet so all Americans see this powerful message. pic.twitter.com/WAYrQwAAB5 — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) July 9, 2024

But of all the Democrats who have publicly confirmed their support for President Biden, none have done so quite like Senator John Fetterman.

Punchbowl News’ Andrew Desiderio reports before Tuesday’s Senate Democrats’ lunch meeting, he asked Fetterman if he planed on speaking up for Biden.

“I’m gonna suggest maybe we can encourage Joe Biden to bang a porn star or maybe he could become consumed with revenge and say crazy things and have a plan for 2025…” Fetterman replied.

“Maybe we can encourage Joe Biden to bang a porn star,” said Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) when asked if he plans on speaking up to support President Biden. He adds that he doesn’t know why the media is more preoccupied with a 90-minute debate than with Trump. pic.twitter.com/AwdS5GBf7J — Brendan Scanland (@b_scanlandTV) July 9, 2024

HuffPost’s Igor Boric adds that after the meeting he asked Senator Fetterman “if any senator spoke up to say Biden should withdraw.”

“Fuck no. No. That’s wild.”

Reporter Jamie Dupree reports Fetterman also said, “Nothing’s changed. Joe Biden is our guy. He’s my guy, and he’s the only guy ever to kick Trump’s ass.”

Even last week, on Friday, Senator Fetterman had strong words of support for Biden – and a strong warning for those who aren’t now, and weren’t before the debate.

Saying “we have to support Joe Biden,” Fetterman told MSNBC, “I want to address all the other crazy stuff that was happening even before this, the debate, ‘we’re going to abandon Biden,’ or, ‘we’re gonna walk away,’ or, ‘I’m going to be uncommitted,'” he mocked. “Well, congratulations. If you’re panicking now after the debate, you were willing to dick around with this, before all that, because we’re going to need all in on this.”

“And if you think you’re going to send a message as a Democrat, or voting for someone else, or throwing away your vote, well guess what: the message was in 2000, that was tanking [Vice President Al] Gore. And that’s two terms of Bush. And if you thought you were gonna be clever, and send a message 2016, and piss your vote away for somebody like Stein, well, congratulations, you know, that got us Trump.”

“He may not have to be our dream candidate… when you consider what the alternative is, just lean in and deliver a second term for Joe Biden.” WATCH: Sen. @JohnFetterman‘s message to Democrats and others questioning President Biden. pic.twitter.com/RNvEe0p1ju — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 6, 2024

Watch the videos above or at this link.

