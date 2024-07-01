News
AOC to File Articles of Impeachment Against SCOTUS Justices
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to Monday’s Supreme Court decision finding presidents have far greater immunity against criminal prosecution than even the Founders appear to have wanted, announced she will file articles of impeachment against the justices, although she did not name which ones.
In their 6-3 ruling along partisan lines, the Justices claimed presidents cannot be criminally charged for “official” acts, but are not immune from charges for private ones. Legal scholars declared the six right-wing justices had effectively just made Donald Trump a “king.”
“The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control,” Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, known as “AOC,” wrote on Monday.
“Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture,” she added. “I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return.”
Congress is in recess this week ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-FL) responded, “I fully support this.”
NBC News’ senior national political reporter Sahil Kapur noted impeachment would “require a majority of the House to impeach plus two-thirds of the Senate to remove a member of SCOTUS.”
But former Obama administration official Brandon Friedman remarked, “Before everyone starts whining about how an impeachment of Supreme Court justices won’t pass a Republican-controlled House, that isn’t what this is about. It’s about the spectacle. It’s about the headlines. It’s about communicating to voters a grave threat to the Republic.”
Earlier on Monday Georgetown Law professor of law Josh Chafetz had said, “Democrats should go to war with the Court. The public is on their side on the issues—including abortion, immunity, environmental regulations, etc. They should make opposition to the Republican Court the organizing theme of the November election.”
Second-Term Trump Might Be Able to Pardon Himself After SCOTUS Ruling: Experts
The question of presidential self-pardons was occasionally asked during Donald Trump’s first term, but after Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling establishing that American presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution for “official” acts, legal experts believe that the answer might now be “yes.”
Or, at least, “maybe.”
“President Trump has suggested to aides he wants to pardon himself in the final days of his presidency, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions, a move that would mark one of the most extraordinary and untested uses of presidential power in American history,” The New York Times reported in January of 2021, two weeks before President Joe Biden would be sworn in to office.
In their 6-3 ruling along partisan lines the justices, some experts say, decided presidents should be more like “kings.”
So, if Donald Trump were to be re-elected to office, after being criminally convicted in a federal court – say, in the Espionage Act case, or in the January 6 attempted coup case – he might be able to get himself off the hook with a self-pardon, and the Supreme Court would not stop him.
“It now appears the President can pardon himself,” constitutional law scholar and professor of law Eric Segall said after Monday’s decision.
When asked specifically, “Is Trump free to pardon himself now?” Professor Segall replied, “Maybe.”
Criminal law professor Carissa Byrne Hessick says Chief Justice John Roberts’ “majority opinion in the Trump immunity case [is] tipping the Court’s hand on whether Trump can pardon himself if he manages to win the election: The Court can’t (won’t) review presidential exercise of the pardon power.”
Attorney Scott Greenfield says it’s a “problem“:
“There is one glaring issue arising from the immunity decision: If the pardon power is unreviewable as a core presidential function, does that mean the Court won’t consider whether a president can pardon himself? If so (and it appears to be so), that’s a problem.”
During his presidency Trump signed a mere 237 acts of clemency in four years, compared to President Barack Obama’s 1927 in eight.
SCOTUS Ruling Means Judge Can Hold J6 ‘Trial Before the Trial’ Says Former Trump Prosecutor
The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that presidents, including Donald Trump, have immunity from prosecution for “official” acts taken while in office will require U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutken, overseeing Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of the ex-president’s January 6 case, to determine which actions were official acts, and which were private.
That could provide the Special Counsel with the opportunity to hold “a trial before the trial,” even if the trial will not be able to take place before the election.
So says Tristan Snell, the former prosecutor who helped the State of New York win its $25 million judgment against Trump University.
“Donald Trump needs to be careful what he wished for — the Supreme Court’s decision now means Judge Chutkan will hold proceedings on whether Trump’s actions were ‘official acts’ of the presidency,” Snell wrote Monday afternoon.
“This could be a trial before the trial, potentially RUINING Trump politically.”
In his Substack newsletter last week, before the Court’s immunity ruling Monday, Snell wrote:
“The former president of the United States has been indicted for attempting to stage a coup to stay in power — and our system seems unable to bring him to trial before the next election, in which he’s attempting to seize power again.”
Finding a “silver lining in all of this,” he says, “Yes, Trump won his delay. Yes, the trial will have to wait until all this ‘official act’ absurdity is decided. But the devil is in the details — namely, the details of what Trump did, how he did it, when he did it, where he did it, who he did it with, and why he did it.”
Now, “Judge Chutkan will ask the lawyers to submit their evidence and arguments via a briefing schedule, and then she will likely hold a hearing. And given the volume of evidence and witnesses, this ‘hearing’ could last weeks. If not months,” Snell believes. “It would be tantamount to a trial, before the actual trial.”
He’s in good company.
Professor of law Jed Shugerman is writing “two books on the history of executive power and prosecution in America.” One “is tentatively titled ‘A Faithful President: The Founders v. Royalist Originalism,’ questioning the Robert Court’s evidence for its theory of unchecked and unbalanced presidential power.”
He writes on social media, “I agree that a Jan 6 trial cannot happen before the election (That was almost certain when the Court took this case)”
“But a great idea is floating: Jack Smith can use evidentiary hearings as a mini-trial.”
After a lengthy legal examination, Shugerman says, “Readers are asking for more specifics about what Jack Smith could still pursue in DC trial court and in evidentiary hearings in Aug-Sept-Oct.
The answer: Almost everything is still on the table.”
All of this means the American people will be able to learn more about Donald Trump’s actions regarding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including his actions on January 6, 2021.
And professor of law Randall Eliason, a former federal prosecutor, adds, “There won’t be a trial in the DC case before the election. There could, however, be extensive court hearings on the allegations in the indictment to determine which are immune – which will serve to remind the public of all of Trump’s actions and the events of Jan 6.”
‘Crowned Trump King’: SCOTUS Immunity Decision ‘Death Knell for Democracy’ Experts Warn
Two hundred and three days after Special Counsel Jack Smith’s first request, the U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision along partisan lines on Monday ruled an American President has “absolute” immunity from criminal prosecution if his actions are “official acts” of Office.
Legal experts see Monday’s decision as “very pro-Trump,” a “big win” for the ex-president who is running for re-election despite having already been criminally convicted of 34 felonies in the State of New York, and facing another 54 criminal charges in state and federal courts.
During oral arguments in April, Trump’s attorney argued a president could order SEAL Team Six to assassinate his political rival and not be prosecuted if it could be considered an “official act.”
Sotomayor: If the president decides that his rival is a corrupt person and he orders the military to assassinate him, is that within his official acts for which he can give immunity? pic.twitter.com/mJCAeE4sXx
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 25, 2024
Dissenting from the majority opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor assailed the right-wing justices, writing:
“Orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune.”
“Even if these nightmare scenarios never play out, and I pray they never do, the damage has been done,” she continued. “The relationship between the President and the people he serves has shifted irrevocably. In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law.”
On MSNBC, former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal remarked that presidents now can “just slap the label ‘official acts’ on” anything to be immune from prosecution. Also on MSNBC, former FBI General Counsel and longtime DOJ official Andrew Weissmann called the opinion, “made up, whole cloth.”
Experts also say this ruling effectively turns presidents into kings.
“Justice Sotomayor’s dissent is one of the most terrified and terrifying pieces of judicial writing I’ve ever encountered,” warns Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern. He adds: “I just want to take a step back and say that I think the Supreme Court just fundamentally altered the structure and nature of democracy in America. It awards the president the measure of power and immunity that is much, much closer to a king or emperor than an elected official.”
Foreign policy, national security, and political affairs analyst David Rothkopf points to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s dissent, and writes, “the right wing on the court has killed the concept that no person is above the law. The founders must be turning in their graves. After 250 years, we once again are subordinate to a king.”
“The Supreme Court just granted Joe Biden the power of a King, counting on the fact that he won’t use it against, among other things, them,” adds Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery. “Good luck after that.”
Harvard Law’s Alejandra Caraballo called Monday’s ruling “a death knell for democracy.”
The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal, pointing to Justice Jackson’s dissent warned, “the Court just crowned Trump King.”
“July 4, 1776 – we declare independence from a king,” writes national security attorney Brad Moss. “July 1, 2024 – the Supreme Court decides the president can basically be a king.”
Stern also writes, “The Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority establishes new principles—located nowhere in the text of the Constitution—that permanently shield the president from meaningful accountability when he weaponizes the tools of his office for criminal purposes. That is shocking.”
Constitutional law scholar and Professor of Law Eric Segall observed: “So Nixon would likely have been immune under the standard the Court makes up today.”
Constitutional attorney Andrew L. Seidel called the opinion “one of the most outrageous things ever.”
“This SCOTUS is drunk on power. It’s a founding principle of this nation that nobody is above the law. They betrayed it.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
