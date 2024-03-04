News
Here’s What SCOTUS Just Did – and Did Not Do – in Its ‘Unanimous’ Trump Ruling: Experts
The U.S. Supreme Court Monday morning handed down a unanimous 9-0 decision determining the State of Colorado cannot kick Donald Trump off the presidential ballot, but legal and constitutional experts caution it’s not quite as unanimous as initial reports state, and there’s a lot the justices did, and did not do, that makes this ruling important, but also, makes some extremely concerned.
First, Trump stays on the 2024 ballot and any other current challenges to his ability to remain on other states ballots are likely, effectively dead.
“It’s a win for Trump,” notes former Obama acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal. “At the same time, remember that the Supreme Court’s decision today did not do what Donald Trump had asked: clear him of insurrection.”
That’s critical.
“The Colorado court found that he so was, and Trump had an entire section of his SCOTUS brief arguing he was peaceful on 1/6,” Katal continues. “The Court didn’t do what he asked; it did not clear him. And the act’s decision leaves space for his criminal trial about Jan 6 to proceed, should the Court dispose of the other Trump immunity case quickly in the Spring (as it can and must).”
Professor of law and popular MSNBC and NBC News legal contributor Joyce Vance points out that the Court specified Trump is a “former” president, and more importantly, “the Court didn’t say he was not an insurrectionist.”
“Former” President Trump will certainly grate on the former president as will the fact the Court didn’t say he was not an insurrectionist pic.twitter.com/xMmfKDXRjJ
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 4, 2024
Noted civil rights and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler quickly responded to the decision, observing that Special Counsel “Jack Smith could — today — charge Trump with inciting insurrection in response to this order.”
“It is,” Wheeler adds, “the one Constitutional means to disqualify him, according to this order.”
Meanwhile, Katyal also notes that the Supreme Court justices “took 25 days to render this decision. Anything longer in the immunity case would be deeply inconsistent with what it did here.”
Many experts pointed to the portion of the Supreme Court’s ruling that found for the 14th Amendment’s declaration that those who have engaged in insurrection cannot hold office can only be decided by Congress — something the 14th Amendment doesn’t specifically state.
NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor of 30 years, wrote: “Supreme Court rules that an adjudicated insurrection[ist] can still be president, unless Congress acts. Not unexpected, but more proof that our institutions of government are not up to the task of saving American democracy. Once again, it’s up to We The People.”
National security attorney Brad Moss appeared even more vehement than Kirschner. He declared: “This is awesome. Constitutional amendments are meaningless unless Congress acts to enforce them. To hell with the 22nd amendment.”
The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, essentially says you can only be president for two terms, depending one certain situations: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”
(So, if a vice president become president due to the incapacitation, resignation, or death of a president, they could run for president and be elected twice, depending on when they first became President.)
Others pointed to that provision, arguing that former President Barack Obama could in theory serve as president again, unless Congress stops him – based on today’s SCOTUS ruling.
“Anyone have a good point of contact for former President Obama? I have a legal memorandum to send him,” Moss quips.
“Even better,” Moss continues sardonically, “as it just occurred to me: you know that whole requirement in Section 1, Article II of the Constitution, that the president has to be a natural born citizen? Guess what? Absent Congressional action, that provision is meaningless.”
“So under the Court’s legal analysis,” he adds, “if Trump wins but Democrats take the House and hold the Senate, Congress can invalidate Trump’s victory and throw us into chaos? Oh goodie.”
Moss still was not done.
“Here is the craziest part of the majority ruling in the Trump ballot case: it places the burden on federal district attorneys, who are appointed by the incumbent president, to somehow initiate a civil action against the incumbent president for holding office in violation of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. That way, madness lies.”
As for that “unanimous” claim, professor of law and former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman points out the three liberal justices, Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson, “concur on ground that court goes too far in deciding future possible cases. Barrett similarly but more narrowly says court shouldn’t opine that federal legislation the only way to enforce section 3.”
Or, as The New Republic’s Greg Sargent, explains, Kagan, Sotomayor and Jackson, “all dissent from the view that only Congress can disqualify.”
Litman continues to tear apart the “unanimous ruling” claim.
“Court spoke in one voice on result, but on rationale hardly a kumbaya moment. The 5 [conservative justices] restricted future enforcement of §3 of the 14th Am[endment] in ways the other 4 (3 libs + Barrett) felt unnecessary and unwise. And the 3 libs cited Breyer dissent in Bush v Gore–the ultimate bete noire.”
Professor of law Anthony Michael Kreis put it even more succinctly: “Originalism: but only when we like it!”
‘No Balls to Scratch’: Trump Voter’s Candid Confession on Ruling Out Nikki Haley
Pro-Trump Super Tuesday voters are being upfront about why they are refusing to cast their ballots for former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley for president, and it has nothing to do with foreign policy, domestic policy, or prices at the gas pump or supermarket checkout.
“She’s female.”
That’s what North Carolina voter Emmett Martin told NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster on Tuesday.
“What do you think of Nikki Haley, did you ever consider her?” Brewster asked Martin, who will be supporting ex-president Donald Trump, an adjudicated rapist who is facing 91 felony charges and owes about a half-billion to the State of New York and journalist E. Jean Carroll.
“You know what I got to say you don’t really want to put it on,” Martin replied, apprehensively.
“Let me hear it,” Brewster insisted.
READ MORE: ‘Drill Baby Drill’: Trump Has Just One Answer When Asked How He Will Bring Food Prices Down
“Well, a woman’s not going to be a good president, she don’t have no balls to scratch, she’s just gonna scratch her head,” Martin said. “All a woman’s good for in my book is having babies and taking care of the house and that’s that’s the old thing. But I’m old school.”
“So you’d never even considered her?” Brewster asked.
“No,” Martin responded.
“Mainly because she’s a woman,” Brewster pressed.
“Because she’s female. I mean, females – don’t get me wrong, females know what they’re doing but they still got to have a little bit of guidance. Trump would be the one to guide her through.”
Martin told Brewster he will be voting for Donald Trump, a “pretty good guy, seems to know what he’s doing.”
“He’s helped the economy out, we had more jobs, we made more money, we didn’t have as much taxes– things were a whole lot better when he was our president,” Martin claimed.
Full video of that moment in Graham, N.C.
Men and women have told me they wouldn’t vote for Haley because she’s a woman before (and in plenty of other states), but rarely is it said this explicitly and in front of a camera. https://t.co/2t2GAw50Mk pic.twitter.com/nmTSL2Ymh6
— Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) March 5, 2024
Emmett Martin is not the only Trump voter who is not voting for Nikki Haley because she’s a woman.
At a Texas diner, Fox News’ Will Cain on Tuesday told a Trump voter former First Lady Michelle Obama will not be running for president, a fact known when she was in the White House, and after she and President Barack Obama left the White House.
“Thank god,” she exclaimed, apparently relieved.
“I wouldn’t vote for a woman, and especially – you know, Nikki Haley, I’m just going to say this, she’s probably menopausal, we don’t need that.”
Cain, chuckling, told Fox News viewers: “She said how about we vote for people regardless of their gender, just the right person for the job, for America.”
When Fox gets outfoxed by their guest
Fox & Friends diner guest: “I wouldn’t vote for a woman, and especially — Nikki Haley, I’m just going to say this, she’s probably menopausal, we don’t need that”
Will Cain: “She said how about we vote for people regardless of their gender” pic.twitter.com/CqG9OvltLZ
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 5, 2024
Watch both videos above or at this link.
Buttigieg’s GOP Roast Ruffles CNBC Host
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg appeared to frustrate CNBC host Joe Kernen when talking about the southern border and reminding viewers that congressional Republicans bowed to Donald Trump’s call to kill a bipartisan border bill.
“People are also frustrated,” Buttigieg acknowledged. “And people are generally frustrated with the negativity they see, every time they see coverage of Washington,” he added, pointing out that “Congress right now has an approval rating last time I checked was, I think in the 20s.”
“I mean, it was especially disappointing to see what happened with the border, right?” Buttigieg told Kernen, who has been described as “pro-Trump.”
“You got congressional GOP, talking about the border every chance they got so you would think they would be interested in addressing it and yet, when a bipartisan bill put together by one of the most conservative members of the Senate, and Democrats working negotiating, making tough, tough decisions that both of their respective bases were going to have trouble with, came in, hammered that out,” he said, noting that Donald Trump, “who’s not even an elected official” came in to “kill it with the chill that he put on congressional Republicans.”
.@PeteButtigieg on the GOP’s cynical border sabotage:
“You’ve got the Congressional GOP, talking about the border, every chance they got. So you would think that they would be interested in addressing it. And yet, when [there was] a bipartisan bill put together by one of the… pic.twitter.com/EF8NterziC
— Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) March 5, 2024
As the conversation continued, Kernen and Buttigieg talked over each other, as the CNBC host insisted, “let me finish.”
“Every time we hear those talking points, that suddenly it was Republicans who ruined the border,” Kernen said. “That’s why people get so frustrated. We know what President Biden said about inviting people in. We know that he got rid of all the things that were keeping the border closed that President Trump had put in, we know that he got rid of all those. So when you say it’s not his fault –”
“That’s literally not true,” Buttigieg protested, reminding Kernen that President Biden “got rid of the policy to tear children out of the arms of their parents. That’s true, but it is not true, some of the other things that have been suggested –”
As the two continued to talk over each other, Kernen decried the “disconnect” between what Republicans and Democrats say, and Buttigieg added that “literally since the Reagan administration, right? There have been bipartisan efforts to get something done here” on immigration.
“But I really believe we’ve gotten to the point,” Buttigieg observed, “where many congressional Republicans find it so useful as a cudgel that they would rather keep the problem going for political uses, than solve the problem and risk the chance that the President is sharing credit for that.”
Kernen insisted “the administration keeps saying don’t believe your lying eyes,” but Buttigieg responded, “I think congressional Republicans are saying don’t believe your lying eyes, which is why they’re polling at about 15%.”
“We have economic numbers,” Buttigieg continued, “is it my lying eyes that under Joe Biden, we’ve had the most job creation in American history? Is it my lying eyes telling us that unemployment and inflation are both below 4% and have been that way for the longest time? Is it reality? Or is it spin to point out the fact that manufacturing jobs are up under this President? And were down under the last president,” he added, as Kernen tried to interrupt after looking away from his guest.
“These are matters of simple fact,” Buttigieg said.
Pete Buttigieg schools Joe Kernan while defending Biden’s record on Squawk Box pic.twitter.com/uF3RJmQuZA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2024
“When we heard for three years, the border’s closed and it’s secure. And 7.2 million people have come in to where our big cities have no idea how to handle this,” Kernen claimed, going after the Biden administration.
“And here’s the thing,” Buttigieg interjected. “This is really important. Okay. The common sense position and the position that by the way, a lot of moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans would always say the kinds of things that you hear at the Chamber of Commerce in Indiana, where I come from, is that there ought to be more legal immigration and less illegal immigration.”
” And yet when there’s a chance to actually do that, that’s not what happened. The last administration cut legal immigration, and meanwhile, our economy is pulling people just as much as terrible conditions in Latin America are pushing people, and when there’s finally a bipartisan compromise, that would help address at least some of those issues, Congressional Republicans couldn’t get it done because Donald Trump who’s not even an elected office killed it. That is a fact.”
“I just think you know, the American public just wants something that benefits them. They just don’t want to hear [that] what they see isn’t happening,” Kernen declared.
I hadn’t realized what an unvarnished Trumper CNBC’s Joe Kernan is. But Buttigieg did a good job pushing back on his attacks on Biden. pic.twitter.com/CNtinGlslV
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘Drill Baby Drill’: Trump Has Just One Answer When Asked How He Will Bring Food Prices Down
As Republicans in 15 states cast their ballots on this Super Tuesday, Donald Trump called in to Fox News, and when asked how he will bring down the price of food at the grocery store, which is Americans’ number one “beef” when asked about their top concerns, he served up just one answer: “drill baby drill.”
Without question, prices at the supermarket have increased even more than the rate of inflation, and continue to do so.
“Grocery prices have jumped by 25 percent over the past four years, outpacing overall inflation of 19 percent during the same period,” The Washington Post reported last month. “And while prices of appliances, smartphones and a smattering of other goods have declined, groceries got slightly more expensive last year, with particularly sharp jumps for beef, sugar and juice, among other items.”
The Post adds that at the supermarket, “prices remain elevated due to a mixture of labor shortages tied to the pandemic, ongoing supply chain disruptions, droughts, avian flu and other factors far beyond the administration’s control. Robust consumer demand has also fueled a shift to more expensive groceries, and consolidation in the industry gives large chains the ability to keep prices high, economic policy experts say.”
What did Donald Trump say on Fox News?
Here’s how the interview went.
“Mr. President, a lot of people believe that you’re at your best when you’re fighting for the American people,” Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones said. “And we just heard in the diner, we heard immigration as the other top issue with the economy. What are you going to do to give us some relief when it comes to this inflation? People go into the, you know, whether it’s the gas station or to the grocery store and they’re being hit hard. How do you fix that in the first 100 days?”
“Well, first of all, let me speak to the people in the diner,” Trump replied. “I saw the vote, and it was 100% Trump. None for my opponent. And I love you in the diner. I will take care of you and we’re gonna drill baby drill and we’re gonna get prices down, energy’s going to bring it all down.”
“We’re gonna get a lot of that oil, are going to get the oil and gas right from Texas and other places, but from Texas largely, and I just appreciate it,” Trump continued. “I saw that vote early this morning. They said, Will said, Will’s doing a good job, by the way, Will said, you’re for Trump and the whole place went crazy. What about Haley? Nobody, not one person. So all of those people in the diner. I love you.”
Trump’s claim that increasing oil production will bring down prices at the supermarket appears to ignore that right now, the U.S. is producing more oil than at any time in our history.
Not just our history.
“The U.S. is heading into the New Year as the world’s largest oil producer,” Forbes reported at the end of last year, adding: “the country is in fact currently producing more oil than any other nation in history.”
In fact, the amount of oil the U.S. “is exporting is near the total production of Saudi Arabia or Russia,” one industry expert told Forbes.
A recent CBS News poll found: “More voters expect Biden’s policies to cause price increases, while they tend to think Trump’s policies would lower prices, something Republicans overwhelmingly believe will happen.”
More voters expect Biden’s policies to cause price increases, while they tend to think Trump’s policies would lower prices, something Republicans overwhelmingly believe will happen. https://t.co/RGQY1iwyRV pic.twitter.com/Kw8Y8B5039
— CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) March 3, 2024
Political science professor David Darmofal, responding to that poll, noted, “Trump wants to place a 10% tax on all imported goods if he gets back into office. That would raise prices for Americans.”
Watch Trump below or at this link.
Trump gets asked what he’ll do to bring down prices at the grocery store and has absolutely nothing to say, perhaps because his policy agenda of putting a 10% tax on foreign goods and deporting a big chunk of the agricultural workforce will raise prices. pic.twitter.com/Kx4NQMNriS
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 5, 2024
See the video above or at this link.
