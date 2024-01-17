News
Trump’s MAGA Voters Aren’t ‘Forgotten’ – They’re ‘Deluded’ and Want Revenge: Conservative
A noted conservative author and former professor of national security affairs is laying waste to the media narrative that Donald Trump’s MAGA followers are America’s “forgotten” people, concluding instead that they, just like their leader, are in it for revenge.
“Trump wants payback,” writes The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols, “so do millions of voters who have no one to blame for their sense of humiliation but themselves.”
“Trump and his right-wing media courtiers—who tend to the anger of the older, white middle class the way florists lovingly raise orchids—fed the GOP base a continual stream of rage, especially as Trump started to pile up electoral defeats,” writes Nichols, who has a PhD from Georgetown and taught for 25 years at the U.S. Naval War College. “These voters now want to get even with their fellow citizens not for what’s been done to Trump but for what they feel has been done to them. They were certain that 2016 would finally bring them the recognition and respect they craved. Instead, Trump set them up for a steady diet of ego-bruising rebukes from other voters.”
Nichols also points to a piece by another writer at The Atlantic, McKay Coppins, who “attended a Trump rally in Iowa earlier this month, where he spoke with a nice lady named Kris.”
READ MORE: Trump Complains It Was ‘Ridiculous’ He Had ‘Follow the Laws’ and Leave Office
Kris is “a 71-year-old retired nurse in orthopedic sneakers,” Coppins wrote. She “was smiley and spoke in a sweet, grandmotherly voice as she told me how she’d watched dozens of Trump rallies, streaming them on Rumble or FrankSpeech, a platform launched by the right-wing MyPillow founder Mike Lindell.”
Asked if Trump should still be president, Kris told Coppins, “By all means.”
“And I think behind the scenes he maybe is doing a little more than what we know about,” Kris said.
Asked, “What do you mean?” Kris said, “Military-wise.”
“The military is supposed to be for the people, against tyrannical governments,” she explained. “I hope he’s guiding the military to be able to step in and do what they need to do. Because right now, I’d say government’s very tyrannical.”
Coppins added: “If the Democrats try to steal the election again in 2024, she told me, the Trump-sympathetic elements of the military might need to seize control.”
Nichols asks, “What can turn an ordinary person—a father, the pleasant older lady who lives down the street—into the family powder keg, or even a deluded seditionist who hopes the U.S. military will seize control of the country?”
He says, the “usual answer, when Trump ran the first time, was that these were ‘forgotten’ voters, people ‘left behind’ by globalization and a leftist political culture, who were hurling out a giant primal yawp of opposition.”
Nichols blames the media and politicians for that false narrative that has driven so much of American politics since Trump came down the escalator in June of 2015.
“These were never empirically sustainable explanations, but empathetic reporters and deeply concerned politicians went on listening tours to diners and gas stations anyway. When ordinary Americans would say shocking, indecent, and un-American things, their flummoxed interlocutors remained steadfast in the belief that more listening and more empathetic nodding would put things right in a few years.”
READ MORE: Brown Bags and Ballots: Viral Videos Capture Chaotic Iowa Caucus System
He also chastises MAGA voters for the “alternate reality” they’ve constructed to explain the strings of losses they’ve had to endure, “including the 2018 Democratic-wave election, Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, and the ‘red wave’ that never happened in 2022.”
Antiracism educator Tim Wise responded to Nichol’s piece, writing: “Exactly correct. The media refuses to admit it but the MAGA faithful are mean, vengeful people. Not decent, misunderstood, and ‘left behind’ people, but folks who are not decent.”
Condé Nast Legal Affairs Editor Luke Zaleski, unrelated to Nichol’s piece in The Atlantic, on Wednesday delivered a (possibly tongue-in-cheek) take on MAGA’s alternate reality.
“This is the actual story republicans are going with,” Zaleski wrote. “Trump built the wall and gave us world peace and then Democrats and China (Trump’s pal Xi) made up a phony virus that doesn’t make you sick—and trump caught it and made a beautiful vaccine that kills you and he saved us—before Joe stole the election and trump had to start an insurrection that didn’t happen that Nancy did just so they could make it look like trump did it even though he told the attackers he loved them and would pardon them and Obama secretly runs everything and the CIA and FBI do too and George soros and they started the war Putin started and are behind the Hamas attack as well and trump will stop it all in 24 hours.”
Read Nichols’ entire piece here.
READ MORE: DeSantis Frames Same-Sex Marriage Supporters as Threat ‘Against Our Religious Institutions’
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Far-Right US Senators Demand Special Meeting Ahead of Crucial Ukraine Funding Vote
A group of seventeen senators led by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), among them some of the most hardline, far-right Republicans, have joined together in calling for a special conference meeting on Ukraine funding ahead of a vote that could come as soon as next week.
The move comes as Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is aligning with Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and, effectively, President Joe Biden, in calling for House and Senate Republicans to accept a border deal crafted by U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK).
House Republicans have tied any funding support for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan to HR2 a bill that has little to no chance of passing in the Senate. It is opposed by immigration advocates, the Biden White House, Senate Democrats and some Senate Republicans, and other groups including Catholic Bishops.
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman was first to report the demand for the meeting, posting the letter (below) signed by Republican U.S. Senators Ron Johnson, Mike Lee, Rick Scott, Mike Braun, John Cornyn, Marsha Blackburn, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Roger Marshall, Eric Schmitt, Tommy Tuberville, Cynthia Lummis, Bill Hagerty, Marco Rubio, James Risch, J.D. Vance, and Ted Budd.
The letter calls for the special conference meeting on Ukraine funding to come next week. Punchbowl News’ Andrew Desiderio reports that meeting will take place next Wednesday, according to Punchbowl’s Andrew Desiderio.
READ MORE: ‘Staggering Refusal to Govern’: Johnson Sparks Outcry for Tying Any Border Fix to a Trump Win
Pointing to that letter, Desiderio writes, “Of note — not all of these signatories are opposed to Ukraine funding. But most of them are.”
The letter also came while the top four House and Senate leaders were meeting with President Joe Biden. The Republican Speaker, Mike Johnson, quickly announced at the end of that meeting that nothing has changed.
“Johnson’s remarks show a continued hardline position on tying Ukraine funding to border restrictions,” Politico reports. “He also said he was not wedded strictly to the name of any bill being attached, a nod to the fact that many House Republicans want the deal to closely mimic the conservative border bill H.R. 2, but said the elements in any deal ‘have to be meaningful.'”
See the letter below or at this link.
?NEWS — @SenRonJohnson is calling for a SPECIAL CONFERENCE MEETING on Ukraine funding. pic.twitter.com/gslArwWNQD
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 17, 2024
News
Johnson Tries to Scuttle Stefanik Censure Motion
Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson came out swiftly and strongly against a resolution to censure House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik for remarks she made about the hundreds of criminally-charged or criminally-convicted participants in the events surrounding Donald Trump’s January 6, 2021 insurrection.
U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) on Wednesday announced he will file a resolution to censure the New York Republican who has closely tied herself to the indicted ex-president. Stefanik recently called the more than 1265 people who have been charged for their alleged actions “hostages,” language also used by Donald Trump.
“I just heard about Goldman’s censure resolution against Elise Stefanik,” Speaker Johnson told reporters in what Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman described as “a rare hallway statement.” Stefanik nominated Johnson to become Speaker.
“I think it’s patently absurd. She’s one of the best leaders and best communicators in Congress. She is doing an exceptional job and the the idea that he would use censure to attack a political opponent is just ridiculous,” Johnson added, Sherman also reported. That language has also been used by Donald Trump to describe various efforts to hold him accountable.
READ MORE: ‘You Just Can’t Control Yourself’: Judge Threatens to Kick Trump Out of Court
Speaker Johnson, who has been called a “key player” in Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, did not address the substance of Goldman’s motion: Stefanik’s “hostage” remarks.
“By echoing Trump’s reference to the criminally convicted January 6 insurrectionists as ‘hostages,’ Congresswoman Stefanik both demeans the actual hostages currently held in captivity in Gaza and provides support for those who attacked the Capitol to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, caused the death of five law enforcement officers, injured more than 100 others, and threatened violence against members of Congress and their staffs,” Goldman said in a statement, as The Hill reported. “Her rhetoric betrays her oath of office and the House of Representatives and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”
The four-page resolution alleges Stefanik “has supported the duly charged and convicted January 6 insurrectionists, who attacked the United States Capitol, threatened violence against Members of Congress, and attempted to stop the certification of the 2020 Presidential election.”
It also charges Stefanik “supported January 6 insurrectionists by refusing to commit to faithfully executing her constitutional duty to certify the 2024 election,” and that she “referred to the prosecution of January 6 insurrectionists as ‘the weaponization of the Federal Government … against conservatives.’”
Goldman charges that “instead of condemning the mass assault of over 140 police officers during the violent attack on the Capitol, Representative Stefanik posted on X that the same Federal judge’s critique of violent January 6 insurrectionists is “illegal.”
Goldman did not stop there.
READ MORE: Trump’s MAGA Voters Aren’t ‘Forgotten’ – They’re ‘Deluded’ and Want Revenge: Conservative
In addition to accusing her of promoting Donald Trump’s election fraud claims that led to the insurrection, Goldman alleges Stefanik “falsely referred to Special Counsel Smith’s indictment of former President Donald Trump, based on former President Trump’s alleged criminal conduct related to his efforts to unlawfully overturn an election, as efforts by President Biden to ‘suppress the will of the voters’ and ‘meddle with the election using the Department of Justice’.”
He alleges that Stefanik “improperly filed a bogus and vindictive ethics complaint against a Federal judge, who has overseen various criminal cases involving January 6 insurrectionists, alleging judicial misconduct based on accurate remarks that ‘big lies’ surrounding the 2020 election led to criminal conduct on January 6 and the convictions of hundreds of individuals.”
And, he alleges, Stefanik, “peddled a debunked voter fraud conspiracy, stating that ‘more than 140,000 votes came from underage, deceased, and otherwise unauthorized voters in Fulton County alone’.’”
In a New York Times interview Wednesday, Goldman said, “Our preference would be for Republicans to recognize that kind of rhetoric has to stop and find a spine and stand up to Donald Trump.”
The New York Democratic Congressman “said he did not plan to force quick action on the measure, as House rules allow any lawmaker to do.” Rep. Goldman also “said he would consider seeking to force a vote in the future, if G.O.P. leaders fail to take up the matter themselves, something that appears exceedingly unlikely.”
News
‘You Just Can’t Control Yourself’: Judge Threatens to Kick Trump Out of Court
Senior U.S. District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan threatened to kick Donald Trump out of his courtroom after being forced to tell the ex-president to keep his voice down during Wednesday’s civil trial that will determine how much he must pay journalist E. Jean Carroll. In separate civil cases a jury and Judge Kaplan determined Trump is liable for sexual abuse and defamation.
“Trump has been making side commentary during E. Jean Carroll’s testimony within earshot of the jury, Carroll’s lawyer complained during a break in the proceedings, outside the jury’s presence,” ABC News reports. “Sitting at the defense table, Trump has been seen scoffing, chuckling, and encouraging his attorney, Alina Habba, to interject during the proceedings. He has been visibly shaking his head at some of what Carroll asserts on the witness stand.”
Carroll’s attorney, Shawn Crowley, told the judge, “Mr. Trump is sitting at the back table and has been loudly saying things” like “‘Carroll’s statements are false’ and ‘she now seems to have gotten her memory back,'” ABC News added.
Habba has been objecting in what some legal experts have suggested was a quite objectionable manner.
READ MORE: Trump’s MAGA Voters Aren’t ‘Forgotten’ – They’re ‘Deluded’ and Want Revenge: Conservative
At one point Habba objected and Judge Kaplan responded, saying, “I will hear no further argument on it,” and, when she interrupted, he added, “None. Do you understand that word? Sit down.”
“I don’t like to be spoken to that way, your honor,” Habba replied.
When Judge Kaplan told Habba to “sit down,” Trump reportedly said loudly enough that others could hear, “He is a very nasty guy.”
Politico’s Erica Orden explains, “Before jury re-enters, Judge Kaplan says: ‘I’m just going to ask that Mr. Trump take special care to keep his voice down when he’s conferring with counsel so that the jury does not overhear it.'”
Later, after Trump apparently refused to honor the judge’s request to “keep his voice down,” Judge Kaplan threatened to remove Trump.
Carroll’s attorney had to complain to the judge a second time after she said Trump continued to make “statements that we can hear at counsel table.”
She said Trump had been making remarks like, “It is a witch hunt,” and, “It really is a con job.”
“When a video of Trump disparaging E. Jean Carroll was played for the court,” ABC added, “Crowley said Trump remarked, ‘It’s true.'”
READ MORE: Trump Complains It Was ‘Ridiculous’ He Had ‘Follow the Laws’ and Leave Office
“Kaplan threatened to kick Trump out of court after Carroll counsel complained again about Trump’s commentary,” reported Politico’s Erica Orden, who posted the play-by-play:
“Kaplan: ‘Mr. Trump has the right to be present here. That right can be forfeited.’ He continued: ‘Mr. Trump, I hope I don’t have to consider excluding you from the trial.'”
Orden added, “After Trump threw his hands up in the air and said, ‘I would love it,’ Judge Kaplan continued: ‘I know you would,’ Kaplan said. ‘I know you would. You just can’t control yourself in this circumstance, apparently.'”
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Staggering Refusal to Govern’: Johnson Sparks Outcry for Tying Any Border Fix to a Trump Win
- News2 days ago
DeSantis Tells Iowans He’s ‘Upset’ About a Mosque in ‘Pigsty’ Bethlehem
- News3 days ago
American Democracy ‘Cannot Survive’ Another Trump Term Say Majority of Canadians
- News1 day ago
Brown Bags and Ballots: Viral Videos Capture Chaotic Iowa Caucus System
- News2 days ago
Manchin Third-Party Threat Linked to Call for Biden Policy Pivot to ‘Center’
- News2 days ago
Second-Place Nikki Haley Serves Up Pre-Caucus Surprise
- News1 day ago
Trump Again Appears to Defame E. Jean Carroll as Penalty Phase of Trial Begins: Expert
- News1 day ago
‘Running for VP’: Haley Hammered Over Trump Rape Case Comment