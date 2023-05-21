‘Who You Mad At?’: Former RNC Chair Buries Jim Jordan’s ‘Dog and Pony Show’

Appearing on MSNBC with fill-in host Charles Blow, former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele dropped the hammer on House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan’s latest FBI “weaponization” hearing and laughed at how poorly his hearings have all gone.

As Steele told the host, the Ohio Republican is inadvertently making the case that the real problems lie within the years Donald Trump was president and his own DOJ.

Above all, Steele claimed Jordan is running a “dog and pony show” that is not convincing anyone that there was a conspiracy against conservatives and Trump.

“Michael, did Jordan’s performance during these hearings actually help Democrats prove their point, the only party weaponizing the government is the Republican Party?” host Blow asked.

“Any time Jordan opens his mouth he proves that point,” Steele shot back. “The reality is there’s no substance to any of this. This is just the dog and pony show, it’s like the worst you can come up with in the world where you can just make stuff up. So you’re trying to connect dots that do not exist. You’re grasping about little lines of this and a little line over here about something else, and none of it ever comes together.”

“So this idea of weaponization of the government is being done by the very people who are supposed to be investigating weaponization,” he continued before laughing and adding, “I guess by the Biden administration? Didn’t this all occur during Trump’s term in office? It was his Justice Department and FBI. It just kind of proves the point.”

“So, are you mad at Trump? Jordan, Jim, are you mad at Trump?” he added while still laughing. “Are you mad at Mr. [Bill] Barr? Who you mad at? What are you trying — where was the weaponization against Trump’s own people by Trump? Because that’s basically what we are looking at here.”

Watch below or at the link: