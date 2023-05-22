News
Trump Attorney Kept Incriminating Notes About Classified Documents — and Prosecutors Have Them
Donald Trump’s lawyer told the former president he could not hold onto classified materials after he was ordered to hand them over, and federal prosecutors have proof.
Attorney Evan Corcoran found about 40 classified documents in the storage room at Mar-a-Lago last June but told the Justice Department that no further materials were at the private residence, which later was shown to be false after the FBI returned in August with a warrant and seized 101 classified documents, reported The Guardian.
Corcoran preserved that warning in his contemporaneous notes, which prosecutors showed to a grand jury after an appeals court allowed attorney-client privilege to be pierced because they found Trump might have used his attorney’s advice to commit a crime.
Prosecutors have zeroed in on Trump valet Walt Nauta, who told investigators the former president told him to move boxes from the storage room before and after the subpoena was issued for the documents’ return, and surveillance video shows him doing just that, although there are some gaps in the footage.
The notes show that Corcoran told the valet about the subpoena before he started looking for the classified documents because the attorney needed him to unlock the storage room, and they also show that Nauta offered to help him look through the boxes.
Corcoran declined and told the valet to remain outside the storage room, but his search lasted several days — much longer than expected.
The notes also suggest the storage room might have been left unattended for some periods while the search was conducted while Corcoran took breaks to walk to the nearby pool area.
Corcoran described Trump’s facial expressions and other reactions when they discussed the subpoena, and Trump reportedly was irritated by the high level of detail in his attorney’s notes, which he only learned about after they were subpoenaed by prosecutors.
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Who You Mad At?’: Former RNC Chair Buries Jim Jordan’s ‘Dog and Pony Show’
Appearing on MSNBC with fill-in host Charles Blow, former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele dropped the hammer on House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan’s latest FBI “weaponization” hearing and laughed at how poorly his hearings have all gone.
As Steele told the host, the Ohio Republican is inadvertently making the case that the real problems lie within the years Donald Trump was president and his own DOJ.
Above all, Steele claimed Jordan is running a “dog and pony show” that is not convincing anyone that there was a conspiracy against conservatives and Trump.
“Michael, did Jordan’s performance during these hearings actually help Democrats prove their point, the only party weaponizing the government is the Republican Party?” host Blow asked.
“Any time Jordan opens his mouth he proves that point,” Steele shot back. “The reality is there’s no substance to any of this. This is just the dog and pony show, it’s like the worst you can come up with in the world where you can just make stuff up. So you’re trying to connect dots that do not exist. You’re grasping about little lines of this and a little line over here about something else, and none of it ever comes together.”
“So this idea of weaponization of the government is being done by the very people who are supposed to be investigating weaponization,” he continued before laughing and adding, “I guess by the Biden administration? Didn’t this all occur during Trump’s term in office? It was his Justice Department and FBI. It just kind of proves the point.”
“So, are you mad at Trump? Jordan, Jim, are you mad at Trump?” he added while still laughing. “Are you mad at Mr. [Bill] Barr? Who you mad at? What are you trying — where was the weaponization against Trump’s own people by Trump? Because that’s basically what we are looking at here.”
Watch below or at the link:
News
Legal Expert Accuses the Supreme Court of Expanding the ‘Shadow Docket’ to Do Trump’s Bidding
According to Stephen Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas Law School, the Supreme Court experienced a sea change when it came to issuing emergency rulings that helped Donald Trump get his way without the court having to explain their legal reasoning.
In an interview with Politico, Vladeck, whose book “The Shadow Docket” explains how the court is hiding how they arrive at the rulings, said that under the Trump administration emergency petitions for rulings went through the roof, with the court repeatedly siding with the former president.
Speaking with Politico’s Ian Ward, the legal expert explained that Trump circumvented lower court rulings by rushing to the nation’s highest court for relief.
As he told Ward, “…the real shift in 2017 was that all of a sudden, the court was inundated with a flurry of applications for a particular type of shadow docket ruling — application for emergency relief — from the Trump administration.”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump accuses Jack Smith of trying to commit treason in late night attack
He then added, “Across two very different two-term presidencies, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the federal government [went] to the court for emergency relief eight times in 16 years — literally once every other year. Then, all of a sudden, Trump goes back to the court again and again and again — 41 times in four years — trying to get the court to let him carry out policies that lower courts had blocked.”
He also admitted that he was stunned by how often the Supreme Court sided with the ex-president, telling Ward, “What’s remarkable is the court has repeatedly acquiesced and acquiesced, almost always without any explanation, in ways that [marked] a pretty sharp break from how the court would have handled those applications in the past.”
Asked what the implications were for what has become an activist court, he explained, “The real innovation we saw was using the shadow docket as a way of allowing the administration to carry out policies that lower courts had blocked based on no irreparable harm, other than the fact that the policy had been blocked.”
“In older cases, the argument was usually that the reason for the Supreme Court to intervene was that something really, really bad would happen if the court didn’t intervene. But [during the Trump administration], the really, really bad thing that would happen without intervention is just that the president would be frustrated in carrying out his policy goals,” he elaborated before adding, “That argument seems to work because the court kept granting relief. That set the idea that the shadow docket could be a place to make policy without making law — that the Trump administration could carry out policies that no lower court ever upheld for years on end, without any conclusive adjudication of their legality.”
You can read more of his interview here.
News
‘Obscene and Un-American’: Biden White House Blasts GOP Congressman’s Staffer Over Links to Neo-Nazi
The Biden White House is responding to news a far-right wing Republican Congressman has hired a staffer who has ties to a neo-Nazi.
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who has been accused of associating with white nationalists and whose own siblings reportedly have said he is a white supremacist, hired Wade Searle as his digital director. Searle, Talking Points Memo reported this week, has ties to neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes. Fuentes is the antisemitic Christian nationalist and white supremacist who founded the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), has a cult-like following of supporters called “groypers,” and infamously dined with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago late last year.
“President Biden is adamant that we deny hate any safe harbor,” Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates told TPM in a statement. “No elected leader should ever tolerate these disgusting and pathetic views. Bigotry, white supremacy, antisemitism, and violence are obscene and un-American.”
RELATED: GOP Rep. Paul Gosar Cozies Up to Far Right Wing Conspiracy Theorist
“The dangerous agenda this person chooses to associate with — including by promoting an extremist who openly praises Nazism and Hitler — could not be more opposed to the fundamental values of our nation,” Bates said. “As Americans we need to stand up for the rights and dignity of all people, and against this repulsive, weak-minded poison.”
TPM notes its May 14 report “detailed evidence that Searle has attended a Fuentes rally and indications he was involved in a series of interconnected social media pages with the aliases ‘ChickenRight’ and ‘Chikken.’ The various ChickenRight accounts, which can also be linked to an intern in Gosar’s office, were filled with extremist statements including attacks on Blacks, Jews, and other minorities. As ‘Chikken,’ Searle has also been identified by a defector from Fuentes’ organization as a key member of the neo-Nazi leader’s inner circle.”
Reporting on the Searle news, the Arizona Mirror also focused on Rep. Gosar’s history of white nationalism.
“On Holocaust Remembrance Day in April 2022, Gosar shared and then later deleted a meme that has roots in neo-Nazi and white nationalist culture. The meme, which featured Gosar with a red filter, invoked an aesthetic known as ‘DarkMAGA,’ which advocates for conservatives and former President Donald Trump to be more hardline and violent with their rhetoric.”
READ MORE: Chris Hayes Decimates DeSantis’ ‘Dystopian’ Hypocrisy of Taking Away Rights of Parents to Decide Trans Kids’ Health Care
“’Remember when our government sent planes to Afghanistan and brought over 100,000 Afghans in less than a week?’ Gosar wrote. ‘We have in the range of up to 40 million illegal aliens in our country. They can be deported by planes, trains and buses. We could easily deport 6 million each year.'”
“Many groypers quickly jumped on the 6 million number, which is the approximate number of Jews killed during the Holocaust and quote tweeted the meme using antisemitic language and celebrated Gosar’s embrace of ‘#DarkMaga,'” the Mirror added. “Many others also saw the tweet as a call to action and violence.”
Meanwhile, in 2021, Rep. Gosar was censured by the House of Representatives, which at the time had a Democratic majority, for posting an anime video that depicted him murdering U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and attacking President Joe Biden.
READ MORE: Dem Congresswoman Destroys GOP Over House Republican ‘Indicted on 13 Counts’ and Staffer With Ties to White Nationalist
Image of Rep. Paul Gosar by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
