‘Unethical Conduct’: Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Calls for Congressional Review of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Hunter Biden’s legal team fired shots Monday morning at two of his chief Republican antagonists.
Attorney Abbe Lowell sent letters asking the Treasury Department’s inspector general to investigate how former Donald Trump loyalists obtained reports of Biden’s alleged “suspicious activity” and seeking a congressional ethics review of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s public attacks against President Joe Biden’s family, reported Politico’s Playbook.
“We write to request the Office of Congressional Ethics initiate a review of and take appropriate action as a result of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA 14th C.D.) suspected violations of House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct,” Lowell wrote. “Representative Greene’s unethical conduct arises from her continuous verbal attacks, defamatory statements, publication of personal photos and data, and promotion of conspiracy theories about and against Robert Hunter Biden. None of these could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity, as is clear from both the content of her statements and actions, and the forums she uses to spew her often unhinged rhetoric.”
The attorney listed several statements and allegations Greene has made against Biden that were false and easily debunked, and Lowell said her conduct reflected poorly on the House and went far beyond her legislative duties.
“Since her election to Congress in 2020 (and before), Representative Greene has engaged in steady, dogged verbal and defamatory attacks against Mr. Biden, and members of his family,” Lowell wrote. “Her online statements and public appearances are neither legislative drafting, nor oversight, nor real congressional business — they are a spray of shotgun pellets of personal vitriol that are the definition of conduct that does not reflect ‘creditably on the House.’ Her actions are not merely the expression of political views or private ‘free speech’ because she uses her official position to disseminate them and often expresses them in official proceedings.”
“Perhaps Representative Greene is beyond conducting herself properly. Many have so concluded,” Lowell added. “However, the House has a duty to make loud and clear that it does not endorse, condone, or agree with her outrageous, undignified rhetoric and brazen violations of the standards of official conduct that do not reflect creditably on the House of Representatives.”
Lowell also wrote that former Trump White House official Garrett Ziegler did not have a First Amendment defense for obtaining and publishing confidential Treasury Department records regarding the president’s son, and he said those actions may have violated the Bank Secrecy Act.
“We write on behalf of our client … to request that the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Treasury review how Garrett M. Ziegler came to acquire and then retain and publish on his website, Marco Polo USA, illegally obtained Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) from JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. concerning what are alleged to be financial activities by Mr. Biden,” Lowell wrote. “Ziegler has stated that he worked (conspired) with a person or persons in a bank resulting in his illegally obtaining and then disclosing five SARs, which involve or concern Mr. Biden.”
Lowell wrote that those interactions with a bank employee to obtain protected information violates federal law, and he complained that the reports remain publicly available on the former Trump White House official’s website and had been publicized by the Daily Mail and other media outlets.
“While he may try to cloak himself with the protection of a real journalist, by now, it is clear that Ziegler is nothing other than a possessed and self-described political warrior against the Biden Family,” Lowell wrote. “Even if he would now like to hide in some First Amendment protection, his actions in concert with those to violate the law (e.g., the JP Morgan Chase banker to obtain and publish the SARs) necessarily exclude him from any such claim.”
‘Positively Disgraceful’: Chief Justice Roberts Buried by Ethics Expert for Refusal to Talk About Clarence Thomas
During an appearance on MSNBC early Sunday morning, the former director of the United States Office of Government Ethics trashed Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts for saying nothing and doing nothing about the cloud of scandals hovering over Justice Clarence Thomas.
Speaking with host Katie Phang, attorney Walter Schaub expressed dismay with the chief justice, repeatedly saying, “Shame on him.”
With CNN reporting that Roberts is “punting” on testifying before the Senate about Thomas and his relationship with a conservative billionaire who has been financing the lavish lifestyle the justice and his wife Ginni have been living, Shaub lashed out at Roberts.
“I think it would be positively disgraceful if he refuses to speak – testify in front of Congress,” he told the MSNBC host. “It would be a real statement that the Supreme Court justices view themselves as rulers instead of public servants.”
RELATED: John Roberts ducks Senate request to discuss Clarence Thomas scandals: CNN
“They owe us a response, they owe us transparency,” he continued. “Roberts himself has been disdainful of government ethics, writing in a 2011 year-end report basically ‘hands-off’ the court should be able to regulate its own affairs. Obviously, they cannot regulate their affairs.”
“I don’t know that there is much Congress can do f he refuses to show up because, of course, to enforce subpoena you have to go to court and that would end up in the Supreme Court,” he added. “Unfortunately, that’s a no-win situation.”
“I think justice — Chief Justice Roberts owes us a response and shame on him if he doesn’t. It will only further erode trust in the court,” he told the host.
Watch below or at the link:
‘The Public Deserves to Know’: Abortion Pill Banning Judge Redacted Details About Millions of Dollars in His Stock Portfolio
U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk redacted critical information in his financial disclosure forms related to a single stock that is worth millions of dollars, making it the largest portion of his personal wealth. That redaction was made across several years of disclosure forms, making it difficult to determine if he has or has had any conflicts of interest.
Kacsmaryk, a Christian nationalist who ruled that the FDA must withdraw its 23-year old approval of Mifepristone, a widely-used abortion pill that is “safer than Tylenol,” is already facing allegations of not disclosing far-right radio interviews during which he discussed civil rights issues including same-sex marriage and contraception. Those interviews should have been part of his confirmation hearing disclosure.
“In his 2020 and 2021 annual disclosures, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk wrote that he held between $5 million and $25 million in ‘common stock’ of a company – a significant majority of the judge’s personal wealth,” CNN reports. “The name of the company he held stock in is redacted, despite the fact that federal law only allows redactions of information that could ‘endanger’ a judge or their family member.”
READ MORE: Ohio Republican Launches Senate Campaign – Calls for Reparations for White People (Video)
In a 2017 unreacted form CNN obtained, “Kacsmaryk reported owning about $2.9 million in stock in the Florida-based supermarket company Publix. It’s not clear whether that’s the same holding as the redacted stock, although Publix’s share price had significantly increased by 2020 and 2021 and the company is no longer listed on his more recent disclosures.”
“Redactions are approved by a judicial committee. The redacted holding accounted for at least 85% of Kacsmaryk’s total reported wealth in 2021, and potentially more.”
In a statement Kacsmaryk told CNN the “Administrative Office of the United States Courts approved the redaction after reviewing the relevant rules and applicable threats.”
READ MORE: Retired SCOTUS Justice Breyer Stands Up for Embattled Clarence Thomas – Critics Are Not Impressed
It is unknown what applicable threat might come from Kacsmaryk owning stock in a supermarket chain.
Publix, founded nearly a century ago, has over 1300 stores. It is owned by past and present employees and their family members, and members of the Jenkins family, which founded it in 1930.
“The whole point of a disclosure is to explain where you have conflicts,” Michael Lissner told CNN. Lissner is executive director of the Free Law Project, “a nonprofit that has published judicial disclosures.”
“If you have stock and you’re not saying what it’s in and it’s this much of your personal wealth, that’s a conflict you have,” Lissner says. “The public deserves to know.”
Retired SCOTUS Justice Breyer Stands Up for Embattled Clarence Thomas – Critics Are Not Impressed
Critics are responding to retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer‘s remarks voicing support for his embattled “friend,” Justice Clarence Thomas, who allegedly hid possibly millions of dollars of luxury gifts over the course of decades from a billionaire conservative megadonor.
Justice Thomas, according to investigations from ProPublica, wrongly and possibly unlawfully did not disclose at least hundreds of thousands of dollars of travel on private planes and a yacht, vacations at the billionaire’s homes, clothing, and food. He also failed to disclose that same billionaire, who reportedly has ties to organizations with business before the court, purchased Thomas’ mother’s home for an elevated price, allowing her to stay in the home rent free.
Breyer, at a federal circuit court conference in Boston, told attendees when asked that Justice Thomas is “a friend of mine” and a “man of integrity,” as he also denounced efforts to strengthen ethics standards for the nation’s top jurists, according to Bloomberg Law.
“As far as I’m concerned, I sat next to him on the bench for 28 years. I like him. He’s a friend of mine. I’ve never seen him do anything underhanded or say anything underhanded,” Breyer said.
READ MORE: ‘Clarence Thomas Should Be Subpoenaed’ Says Top Democrat as Senate Plans Hearing
“’My personal point of view is he’s a man of integrity,’ Breyer told attendees at the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit event.”
The event coincidentally was held the same day as U.S. Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin sent a strongly-worded invitation to Chief Justice John Roberts, urging him to formally testify before the Committee on the “decade-long” ethics challenges the Supreme Court justices have created.
PBS NewsHour Supreme Court analyst Marcia Coyle interviewed Breyer on stage, and asked about Supreme Court ethics.
“Breyer acknowledged that the justices can make mistakes, but pushed back on the criticism that the Supreme Court does nothing on ethics,” Bloomberg reports. “Breyer said if an issue comes up, he views it as ‘whatever applies to all the judges applies to me.’”
Breyer apparently pushed back against a code of ethics for the Supreme Court, noting that if a justice recuses themself, unlike lower courts, there is no justice who can take their place.
Critics are blasting Justice Breyer for playing defense for the challenged Thomas.
The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal asked, “what was Breyer gonna say?”
READ MORE: Clarence Thomas Claimed Up to $750k From Real Estate Firm That Shut Down in 2006: Report
Mockingly, he offered this sardonic response: “I sat next to him for 28 years and, man, the stories I could tell. Crazy stuff, man. We’d be hearing a case and he’d lean over and say ‘That litigant they’re paid for this watch. It’s nice. I can hook you up.’ Crazy stuff.”
“I thought about telling somebody, maybe the chief, about all the underhanded stuff I saw Thomas do while sitting in open court,” added Mystal, continuing to pretend to quote Breyer. “But I didn’t. Maybe that was wrong, I don’t know. But the truth of the matter is: the watch really was very nice.”
MSNBC columnist and editor James Downie offered this insight into Justice Breyer: “A reminder that, while on the court, Breyer was one of three justices to trade individual stocks. Even Thomas doesn’t do that, so far as we know. And Breyer failed to recuse himself in multiple cases where he owned stock in one of the parties,: he wrote, pointing to a report from the nonpartisan group Fix the Court.
“The problem with Supreme Court justices, both current and former, is that their prestige and power all flows from the false perception that the Supreme Court is a noble institution that isn’t run by partisan hacks,” said Vox’s Ian Millhiser, who has written two books on the Supreme Court.
“I’ll say this for Breyer: He’s really strengthened my suspicion that the rot is institutional and that we should be prepared to learn that other Justices have corrupt arrangements with the plutocratic class,” offered attorney and writer Luppe B. Lupin.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance wrote: “I’d like to cross examine the witness to get his opinion on each item that has come to light: vacations, house sales, failures to disclosure, income claimed from closed businesses. Are these all okay? Still a man of integrity? Asking for a concerned country.”
Writer and editor Jay Willis blasted Breyer: “Even if condemnation of Thomas is too much to expect from Breyer, even a simple ‘the allegations are very serious and I hope my colleagues or the Senate take steps to protect the Court’s integrity’ would be a million times better than this treacly horseshit.”
