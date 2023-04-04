News
Ron DeSantis’ New Book Targeted Under His Florida Ban Law
Florida Democrats are attempting a new stunt, reported The Daily Beast this week: using Gov. Ron DeSantis’ landmark law allowing parents to remove books from schools to ban the governor’s own publication.
“In a clever bit of trolling, Florida Democrats are subjecting DeSantis’ new tome — ‘The Courage To Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival’ — to the rules that he and GOP lawmakers established to weed out books with allegedly inappropriate content on race, sexuality, and gender from school libraries,” reported Jake Lahut.
“Fentrice Driskell, the minority leader in the Florida House, is leading an effort across 50 counties to see if any of them might review or ban DeSantis’ book based on his law’s vague and unwieldy criteria.”
“The very trap that he set for others is the one that he set for himself,” said Driskell in a statement to The Daily Beast.
Such a move would not have much practical effect, since according to the report, no school in Florida currently stocks DeSantis’ book in their libraries, let alone uses it in any academic curriculum. However, the report notes, the point is to “[draw] attention to how HB 1467’s vague and arbitrary language can be abused when taken to its logical conclusions — while putting a critical spotlight on the contents of the book, widely seen another clear sign that DeSantis will run for president in 2024.”
The law does not strictly define what counts as “inappropriate” content on race or gender, meaning that numerous books and other content that simply mentions these topics have been targeted by right-wing activists — among them a book about the life of baseball star Roberto Clemente, and a film about civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, although the school in the latter case denies it was actually banned.
The confusion over how to implement the law has led to one school emptying its entire library of books, which DeSantis claims was a “hoax” even though the video footage is widely available.
“Few policy projects have been more central to DeSantis’ brand as an education culture warrior than HB 1467, making it a natural target for Florida Democrats,” noted the report. “Particularly with the drop in Democratic turnout that helped DeSantis cruise to reelection, Driskell said the onus is on Florida Democrats to not rely solely on attacking the Florida governor … Driskell added that polling shows parents are largely not fans of government interventions such as book banning, but the rest of the country hasn’t had to deal with a law like DeSantis’.”
Tennessee House Speaker Kicks Democrats Off Committees Over Gun Violence Protest – and May Expel Them
The Republican Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives, Cameron Sexton, on Monday stripped two Democratic state lawmakers from all their committees and subcommittees in retribution for their support of massive protests by thousands of Tennessee citizens at the state Capitol last week, after the Nashville elementary school mass shooting. He may move to expel both, and a third Democrat, from the General Assembly entirely, as early as Monday evening.
Claiming that by protesting in the well of the House, Democratic Reps. Gloria Johnson and Justin Jones “took away the voices of the protestors, the focus on the six victims who lost their lives, and the families who lost their loved ones,” Speaker Sexton stripped the two Democrats of their committees, according to The Tennessee Holler which posted the letters documenting the Speaker’s action.
Rep. @VoteGloriaJ has been kicked off of all committees for speaking up in the well — as has @brotherjones_
They are currently sitting in Gov ops anyway pic.twitter.com/yfxIwe3bq1
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 3, 2023
WPLN on Sunday reported Speaker Sexton was angered that Johnson, Jones, and a third Democrat, Rep. Justin Pearson, had “stood up and chanted with protestors in the gallery,” as video shows.
??? HAPPENING NOW: Democrats @brotherjones_ @Justinjpearson @VoteGloriaJ have taken over the well and disrupted session. pic.twitter.com/QVXxfVnHFn
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 30, 2023
“Sexton warned that there will likely be consequences for the trio,” WPLN adds. Sexton said, “It could be removal of committees; it could be censorship; it could be expulsion from the General Assembly. Anywhere in between.”
READ MORE: Texas to Take Up Bill Requiring Ten Commandments in Every Public School Classroom
Late Monday afternoon Rep. Jones noted their possible impending expulsion.
From @brotherjones_ on the ground in Nashville— the Tennessee legislator is planning to expel lawmakers who stood with gun control advocates today.
They have been stripped from committee assignments and their member ID’s have been shut off.
THIS IS NOT DEMOCRACY. pic.twitter.com/QiFzFrwj79
— Olivia Julianna ? (@0liviajulianna) April 3, 2023
Speaker Sexton had likened Thursday’s protests to the deadly January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and reportedly said the Tennesseans protesting gun violence last week were “maybe even worse” than the January 6 insurrectionists.
Pearson, Johnson, and Jones argue it was a peaceful protest and they are pushing for gun reform. Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton says it was an insurrection. @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/VeIh7yc8GM
— Kaitlin Miller (@kmillerreports) April 3, 2023
Tennessee Lookout reported “over a thousand protesters” had “flooded” the Tennessee state Capitol building Thursday in the wake of the Covenant School shooting.
“Protesters then flooded the House and Senate public viewing areas. In the Senate, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, cleared the public area after protesters refused to stop chanting ‘Children are dead, and you don’t care,'” Tennessee Lookout added. “The House was more chaotic. Jones, joined by Reps. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, took over the podium with a megaphone during a recess.”
“Two of the members, Reps. (Justin) Jones and (Gloria) Johnson, have been very vocal about Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., about what that was,” Speaker Sexton said last week. “What they did [Thursday] was at least equivalent, maybe worse, depending on how you look at it, of doing an insurrection in the capitol.”
READ MORE: Behind Closed Doors DeSantis Quietly Turns US Into Majority Permitless Gun Carry Nation
On Monday, after being stripped of their committee assignments, both Reps. Johnson and Jones attended a committee hearing and the chair refused to recognize them. When asked if he could cite the ruling that allowed him to not recognize them, he said he could not.
In the committee room gallery, several who identified themselves as Rep. Johnson’s constituents vocally objected, and were removed by state troopers, according to The Tennessee Holler (video below).
WATCH: “This is not a democracy. It’s a very sad day for Tennessee.” @RepRagan refuses to recognize @VoteGloriaJ & @brotherjones_ after Speaker @CSexton25 removed them from committees for their role in the peaceful protest last week.
Troopers then remove constituents. pic.twitter.com/obzDNhlLkI
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 3, 2023
Earlier on Monday, The Tennessee Holler reported that students were “filling the halls of the legislature,” and GOP state Rep. William Lamberth chastised Rep. Pearson (who was off-camera).
Happening Now: Students are filling the halls of the legislature. (and @WilliamLamberth is talking down to Rep. @brotherjones_) pic.twitter.com/7e1CIHIOuj
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 3, 2023
The protests continued Monday.
Students from Hume-Fogg and other area schools staged an action against gun violence Monday morning, joining a March for Our Lives rally for the same purpose. Students and allies marched to the state Capitol, continuing their call for gun control. pic.twitter.com/xNCsZUvgtt
— Nashville Scene (@NashvilleScene) April 3, 2023
Large gathering of students at the Capitol rallying for gun control. Video by @formvscontent for @nashvillescene. More students on their way per @kelsey_beyeler. pic.twitter.com/Jg1Myk27FR
— Elizabeth Orr Jones (@elizzmo) April 3, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘Seditious Scumbag’: Retired USAF Colonel Likens ‘60 Minutes’ to Fox News After Marjorie Taylor Greene Interview
Many journalists and political commentators have been leveling strong criticism at “60 Minutes,” CBS News, and Lesley Stahl over their decision to air a “softball” interview with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Sunday night, normalizing and mainstreaming the far-right Georgia Republican, but perhaps few have done so as expressively as retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Moe Davis.
During her conversation with Stahl, an Emmy-award winning journalist who has been at CBS News for more than 50 years, the conspiracy theorist Congresswoman baselessly defended calling Democrats the “party of pedophiles,” by saying, “they support grooming children.” When Stahl objected, Greene weaved a false, illogical comparison with gender-affirming treatment for transgender children – supported by every major medical organization – by saying, “sexualizing children is what pedophiles do.”
That was just one small part of their discussion, parts of which were filmed inside the U.S. Capitol, further serving to normalize the far-right wing Republican who even Stahl reminded has been called “Crazy, Q-clown, Looney Tune, unhinged, moron.”
But the “60 Minutes” decision to normalize and mainstream Greene, who infamously – before Georgia voters sent her to Washington – “indicated support for executing prominent Democrats,” including then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, began even before the interview aired.
READ MORE: ‘F*** ’Em Up’: Trump Has Told Advisors He Will Target Manhattan DA With Increasing Attacks – Report
On Friday, in a promotional tweet for the upcoming interview, “60 Minutes” claimed, “Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, nicknamed MTG, isn’t afraid to share her opinions, no matter how intense and in-your-face they are. She sits down with Lesley Stahl this Sunday on 60 Minutes.”
As much as Greene would like to have a nickname like her top nemesis, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who the media for years have suggested she is “obsessed” with, “MTG” isn’t it.
In fact, typing MTG into a simple Google search before the “60 Minutes” interview served up no mentions of Marjorie Taylor Greene (it does now, thanks to her interview with Stahl). Instead, as far as Google is concerned, MTG stands for “Magic: The Gathering.”
But back to Colonel Moe Davis.
Col. Davis, for those unaware, was a top Guantanamo prosecutor who resigned after his superiors refused to support his policy that no evidence obtained via waterboarding would be used in prosecutions. In 2020 he ran against, and lost to, Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina.
On Monday, Davis slammed “60 Minutes” for using its platform to normalize Greene.
READ MORE: Special Counsel Has Gathered More Evidence of Possible Trump Obstruction on Two Fronts: Report
“Little difference in @FoxNews knowingly promoting the Big Lie and @60Minutes knowingly promoting a seditious scumbag … it’s all about the $$$. And don’t buy any high minded journalism bullsh*t … that’s the same excuse I heard from @jaketapper when he normalized Trump in 2015,” Davis tweeted.
He was not finished.
In a series of tweets, Col. Davis related a story from when he was the top Guantanamo Bay prosecutor, calling “60 Minutes” “just as mercenary and ratings motivated as Fox.”
“I’m not surprised by the conduct of @60Minutes. When I resigned at GTMO Chief Prosecutor, they asked for an exclusive and I spent a day with Morley Safer in my house. The piece was set to air and then the Pentagon asked for a chance to respond. The response interview with a 1-star did not go well, so the Pentagon traded the video of Omar Khadr making bombs (which was classified) in return for 60 Minutes shelving the piece on my resignation. Back then, a 60 Minute piece could have made a difference. Instead, it’s 16 years later and GTMO is still a lingering stain on America’s reputation. In essence, 60 Minutes did a David Pecker style ‘catch and kill.’ Despite their desire to be perceived as high-minded journalists, they are just as mercenary and ratings motivated as Fox or anyone else.”
Newly Revealed Obstruction Evidence Could Be ‘Rock Crusher Game Over’: Former DOJ Official
Donald Trump could be facing “game over” in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, according to one legal expert.
The former president absconded with classified documents to his private resort after leaving the White House, and he then allegedly tried to obstruct authorities from retrieving them, according to MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann.
“There are two ways in which I think there are going to be obstruction charges, as you noted with respect to Mar-a-Lago, it’s important that you already have a federal magistrate who found probable cause that there was obstruction,” Weissmann said. “Remember in the search it included evidence of obstruction, the allegation by the government in the search warrant, and that was approved by the magistrate… which was the actions of the former president after receiving a subpoena from the Department of Justice, so I agree with this could be a rock crusher game over, and the Republicans who are following the former president in the Manhattan case could just go over the cliff when and if we see charges in Florida that are really quite strong based on what we know now and then in Manhattan, there could be obstruction charges if the former president continues doing what he has been doing this last week, including last night, and is inciting violence.”
“It will be very interesting to see both the district attorney’s reaction and whether that leads to additional charges because those things can be charged as additional crimes, and what many people may view as the least serious of the criminal investigations may be quite serious in Manhattan as well and the judge can impose significant restrictions on what Donald Trump says and does if he continues this behavior,” Weissmann added.
DON’T MISS: Trump plans to use Jan. 6 to paint his opponents into a corner
Watch the video below or at this link.
