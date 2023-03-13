News
Trump Falsely Says Mike Pence Is to ‘Blame’ for Violence on January 6
Donald Trump, the one-term ex-president whose actions led to the deadly January 6, 2021 insurrection, says his vice president is actually the one to blame for the violence that day.
“Had he sent the votes back to the legislators,” Trump said, referring to Mike Pence, “they wouldn’t have had a problem with Jan. 6.”
“So in many ways, you can blame him for Jan. 6,” Trump told reporters on a flight to Iowa for a campaign rally, according to HuffPost.
“Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, the states, I believe, number one, you have had a different outcome, Trump reportedly also said, The Washington Post adds. “But I also believe you wouldn’t have had ‘Jan. 6’ as we call it.”
Trump is wrong on all counts.
Legal experts, constitutional scholars, and lawmakers agree that as vice president, Mike Pence had no constitutional authority to “send votes back to the legislators.”
The Post notes that a “pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 following months of false claims by Trump that the election was stolen from him. He also used incendiary and false rhetoric about the election at rally at the Ellipse shortly before the rioters stormed the Capitol.”
On December 19, 2020, Trump sent out a now-infamous tweet, saying, “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,” and added, “Be there, will be wild!”
Trump’s call to arms on Twitter was interpreted as exactly that.
News
Trump: ‘World War III Is Looming’ and We Are ‘Doomed’ if You Don’t Put Me Back in the White House
Donald Trump is warning if Republicans don’t elect him President again we will have a third World War.
“This is the most dangerous time in the history of our country,” Trump claims in a short video (below). “World War III is looming like never before in the very dark and murky background. Lack of leadership is solely responsible for this unprecedented danger to our beautiful USA and likewise to the world itself. Hopeless Joe Biden is leading us into oblivion. We cannot let it happen. We have to take back the White House, or our country is doomed. Thank you very much.”
The far-right ex-president’s hyperbolic remarks were made in a campaign video, one of several, posted Monday to his Truth Social account.
Earlier this month Trump also threatened the world would see a global war if he were not put back in the White House.
“This is the final battle. They know it. I know it. You know it. Everybody knows that this is it,” Trump said at CPAC. “Either they win or we win. And if they win, we no longer have a country.”
NBC News reported that “Trump has repeatedly said the country is ‘at the brink of World War III’ and made the case that he is the one to bring it back to peace and prosperity.”
On Monday a grand jury heard from two key witnesses, which are believed to be among the final ones before it decides whether or not to indict the ex-president, a decision which reportedly could come within days.
Watch below or at this link.
News
Chasten Buttigieg Accuses Mike Pence of Using Couple’s Twins as a ‘Punchline’ in Homophobic Attack
Chasten Buttigieg – and the White House – are criticizing former Trump vice president Mike Pence‘s homophobic and misogynistic attack over the weekend on Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and their family.
“The former vice president’s homophobic joke about Secretary Buttigieg was offensive and inappropriate, all the more so because he treated women suffering from postpartum depression as a punchline,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday, according to The Washington Blade. “He should apologize to women and LGBTQ people, who are entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.”
Pence, who claims to be a devout, conservative Christian, mocked Secretary Buttigieg over the weekend at the annual Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, D.C., a white tie event attended by hundreds.
“Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets post-partum depression,” said Pence Saturday night, referring to the Buttigiegs’ adoption of twins in the summer of 2021. The young boy and girl had serious medical issues shortly after adoption, and Secretary Buttigieg took paternity leave.
Pence’s “post-partum depression” attack likely referred to COVID-related supply chain disruptions the Transportation Secretary faced that summer. His homophobic and misogynistic remarks were published by The Associated Press and seen in hundreds of outlets.
Pence has targeted Buttigieg for years, forcing Buttigieg in 2019 to say to Pence through the press, “If me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade.”
“And that’s the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand,” Buttigieg added. “That if you got a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me – your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.”
On Monday, Chasten Buttigieg posted a link to a Medium article penned by Secretary Buttigieg (with Chasten’s assistance): “One year in, parenting has taught us about vulnerability and gratitude.”
And in a tweet with a photo of Pete Buttigieg in what appears to be a hospital nursery, Chasten wrote: “An honest question for you, @Mike_Pence, after your attempted joke this weekend. If your grandchild was born prematurely and placed on a ventilator at two months old – their tiny fingers wrapped around yours as the monitors beep in the background – where would you be?”
For those who might think the former vice president erred with an ad-libbed bad joke, The Washington Post report his homophobic and misogynistic remarks were in his prepared remarks.
See the Buttigiegs’ social media posts above or at this link.
News
‘Crippled With Fear’: Duggar Daughter Reveals How She Escaped ‘Unhealthy Version’ of Christianity
In a new book one of the 19 children who were the center of the popular Christian reality show which eventually was rebranded as “19 and Counting,” recounts growing up in the highly restrictive home of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and how she has made a major move to separate herself from what she called an “unhealthy version” of Christianity.
In an interview with the New York Times to discuss her book “Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear,” Jinger Vuolo describes what the Times calls the “darker side” of growing up Duggar.
According to the now 29-year-old whose family’s world was rocked when brother Josh was accused of molesting his sisters and then later sent to jail for possession of child pornography, she lived in fear of doing anything outside the lines of what the family permitted in their tightly orchestrated world that was shared with their fans.
As the Times Ruth Graham wrote, “Even after the image began to crumble, the family has maintained a largely united front. No other siblings have spoken as critically about the family’s theology and values as Mrs. Vuolo. With an online following that includes 1.4 million followers on Instagram, her declaration of independence is being closely watched as a high-profile example of re-examining one’s own religious upbringing.”
Speaking with Graham, Jinger Vuolo explained, “I was just so crippled with fear, and I didn’t know why,” with the Times report adding, “She described herself as a ‘serious rule-follower,’ who took to heart her family’s admonitions to dress in long skirts, avoid rock music and date only under parental supervision. In Mrs. Vuolo’s world, it was never a question that she would bypass college, marry a man approved by her parents and devote her life to parenting and home-schooling.”
In the interview, she discussed the influence of Bill Gothard, who was later accused of sexual harassment, on her family’s lifestyle, telling the Times, “That was all I ever knew. His words, in my mind, were almost the words of God.”
With that in mind, in her book, she writes that she is in the process of “disentangling,” as she separates “the truth of Christianity from the unhealthy version I heard growing up.”
The report goes on to note that she claimed that “she hoped the book, and her ordinary life itself, would show her friends and family who still follow the teachings of her childhood that there’s another way.”
“Even though you’re told your life is going to fall apart if you leave, it’s not. You don’t have to even lose your faith in God,” she explained.
You can read more here and watch her describe her upbringing below or at the link:
