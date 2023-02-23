BREAKING NEWS
Special Counsel Forced to Ask Judge to Compel Mike Pence to Obey Subpoena and Testify
Dept. of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith has been forced to ask a federal judge to compel Mike Pence to obey a lawful subpoena and testify before a grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
“The motion to compel Pence’s testimony — filed in secret to Chief Judge Beryl Howell in recent days — came after lawyers for former President Donald Trump asserted executive privilege in response to Pence’s subpoena,” CBS News reports. “The latest filing also comes after Pence has signaled he would oppose a subpoena from Smith’s office.”
Separately, CBS News’ Robert Costa reports two people familiar with the Special Counsel’s filing “say the chief judge has also made a common move during a grand-jury investigation: issuing a court instruction for secrecy, or ‘gag order,’ in recent days. That means all those involved with the probe in any capacity cannot comment on it.”
READ MORE:
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Going for the Jugular’: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Subpoenaed by ‘Tenacious’ Special Counsel – Legal Experts Respond
The Dept. of Justice’s special counsel investigating Donald Trump’s role in the attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the ex-president’s unlawful retention and refusal to return hundreds of classified and top secret documents has issued subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
“The decision by the special counsel, Jack Smith, to subpoena Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner underscores how deeply into Mr. Trump’s inner circle Mr. Smith is reaching, and is the latest sign that no potential high-level witness is off limits,” The New York Times reports.
The Times notes that the then-president’s daughter was with her father during his speech at the Ellipse on January 6, 2021, and with him in the Oval Office that day when he called his vice president, pressuring Mike Pence to unlawfully reject the electors in an effort to keep him in office.
Ivanka Trump officially served as White House Advisor to the President and the Director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship. Kushner was a White House Senior Advisor and the Director of the Office of American Innovation.
Former U.S. Attorney and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman, who was already on MSNBC as the news broke, observed Smith was “going for the jugular.”
READ MORE:
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin, responding to the news, observed: “Pence. Meadows. Jared. Ivanka. One of these people has an *interesting* constitutional defense; the others will likely find themselves in the grand jury at least once—and maybe, depending on the scope of their invocations of executive privilege, twice.”
Former top DOJ official Andrew Weissman, also an MSNBC legal analyst and on the air at the time, called Special Counsel Jack Smith “tenacious” for subpoenaing Mr. and Mrs. Kushner, noting they were not being asked to appear for an interview, but for sworn grand jury testimony.
“There’s a wealth of information they could have about the fake elector scheme, about putting pressure on DOJ. Obviously, the pressure on Mike Pence,” Weissman told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. “Indeed, it could even go into Mar-a-Lago because he couldn’t deal with what was it that they were told about how to retain or not retain documents.”
“This isn’t just about asking for them to come in for an interview, This is about asking them to come in and be in the grand jury,” Weissman stressed. “It shows that Jack Smith is really being tenacious. Usually there are all sorts of accommodations that are made for people like this to be interviewed, to have their counsel present, but this is saying, ‘No, like everyone in America, I’m entitled to everyone’s testimony in the grand jury,’ and they’re being treated just like everyone else.”
READ MORE:
“The former president is now the former president, the Attorney General is not Attorney General Barr, and those kinds of accommodations don’t need to be made, or Jack Smith is going to be fired, and you see him really taking advantage of that, and making sure he can get their testimony under oath in the grand jury which is what you really need to do to set up a case going forward if you are going to bring charges.”
Weissman, asked if he thinks Bill Barr would also be subpoenaed, he said the former Trump Attorney General likely either has or will be subpoenaed before the grand jury. Litman countered that Barr may have already appeared voluntarily.
Image via Shutterstock
BREAKING NEWS
Attorneys For Those Possibly Facing Indictment in Trump Georgia Probe Move to Kill Any Legal Action: Report
After the forewoman heading the Fulton County, Georgia special grand jury investigating Donald Trump and his allies gave multiple interviews this week about the group’s recommendation to indict more than a dozen people, attorneys for some who might be facing possible indictment are moving to kill any legal or law enforcement action against them.
“CBS News has learned that lawyers close to several GOP witnesses in Fulton Co. investigation are preparing to move to quash any possible indictments by DA based on the public statements by the forewoman of the special grand jury, per two people familiar with the discussions,” CBS News’ Robert Costa reports.
The forewoman, Emily Kohrs, gave the press increasingly suggestive interviews, including saying Americans will not be surprised if and when District Attorney Fani Willis hands down the indictments the group recommended.
READ MORE:
The special grand jury investigated Donald Trump and his allies and their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The investigation was sparked by the release of Trump’s phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Trump infamously pressured Raffensperger to find him 11,780 votes so he could “win” that state’s election.
“It is not a short list,” forewoman Emily Kohrs said, The New York Times reported Tuesday, noting multiple indictments were recommended.
Calling her remarks “cryptic,” The Times says it asked her if Donald Trump was among those recommended for indictment. “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science,” she said, adding, “you won’t be too surprised.”
READ MORE:
“I will tell you that if the judge releases the recommendations, it is not going to be some giant plot twist,” Kohrs said. “You probably have a fair idea of what may be on there. I’m trying very hard to say that delicately.”
Some experts overnight expressed concern at Kohrs’ very public remarks, and some have noted that the special grand jury has no power to indict. Any indictment would be made by a separate grand jury and District Attorney Fani Willis and thus not subject to her public remarks.
In response, noted national security attorney Brad Moss tweeted, “the little media tour the Georgia special grand jury foreperson did yesterday was obscenely stupid, ill-advised and inappropriate,” but added, “it is highly unlikely the public remarks she made will undermine any actual indictments.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
‘You’re Not Going to Be Shocked’: Georgia Grand Jury Forewoman Reveals ‘Multiple’ Indictments Were Recommended
The forewoman of the Fulton County, Georgia special grand jury investigating actions by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election says Americans will not be surprised if and when District Attorney Fani Willis hands down the indictments the group recommended.
“It is not a short list,” forewoman Emily Kohrs said, The New York Times reports, noting multiple indictments were recommended.
Calling her remarks “cryptic,” The Times says it asked her if Donald Trump was among those recommended for indictment. “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science,” she said, adding, “you won’t be too surprised.”
“I will tell you that if the judge releases the recommendations, it is not going to be some giant plot twist,” Kohrs said. “You probably have a fair idea of what may be on there. I’m trying very hard to say that delicately.”
On January 2, 2021, Trump, having lost re-election, called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, pressuring him to change the vote count so Trump could claim victory.
Listen to Trump’s phone call below or at this link.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image via Shutterstock
