‘Pathetic’ Fox News Had Its ‘Dirty Underbelly’ Exposed in Stolen Election Texts: Conservative

Conservative pundit Matt Lewis joined in the pile-on aimed at Fox News after a report was released showing hosts on the conservative network were totally aware that claims of 2020 election fraud from Donald Trump and some of his closest advisors were bogus yet promoted them on-air just the same.

In his column for the Daily Beast, the stalwart conservative, who briefly left the Republican Party over Trump, claimed he was taking a small measure of joy at the network being exposed, and called the Fox crew’s subsequent new PR problem “delightfully pathetic.”

More importantly, he applauded the fact that the report on Fox News “is a treasure trove for anyone who wants a look at the network’s dirty underbelly, and I must confess that I enjoy this salacious content as much as the next guy.”

With that in mind, he scorched the network.

“As a conservative who was exiled to the margins during the Trump administration, and having endured years of gaslighting, it’s reassuring to my own sanity to discover that people at Fox News secretly agree with me about pretty much everything,” he wrote before adding, “Maybe, like me, you’ve been wrestling with the cognitive dissonance of having your formerly favorite TV network tell you things that seem crazy or implausible. The good news for you is that you’re not crazy. They actually agree with you! Just not on TV.”

Getting to the meat of the matter, he pointed out that the revelations will have huge implications for the billion dollar lawsuit filed against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.

“By spreading the Big Lie, Fox News knowingly propagated a conspiracy theory that was just as toxic, addictive, and dangerous to the body politic,” he wrote before stating, “But make no mistake, the legal system is probably the only means to this end. The only thing that matters here is whether Dominion wins.”

Image: L.E.MORMILE / Shutterstock.com