‘Pathetic’ Fox News Had Its ‘Dirty Underbelly’ Exposed in Stolen Election Texts: Conservative
Conservative pundit Matt Lewis joined in the pile-on aimed at Fox News after a report was released showing hosts on the conservative network were totally aware that claims of 2020 election fraud from Donald Trump and some of his closest advisors were bogus yet promoted them on-air just the same.
In his column for the Daily Beast, the stalwart conservative, who briefly left the Republican Party over Trump, claimed he was taking a small measure of joy at the network being exposed, and called the Fox crew’s subsequent new PR problem “delightfully pathetic.”
More importantly, he applauded the fact that the report on Fox News “is a treasure trove for anyone who wants a look at the network’s dirty underbelly, and I must confess that I enjoy this salacious content as much as the next guy.”
With that in mind, he scorched the network.
“As a conservative who was exiled to the margins during the Trump administration, and having endured years of gaslighting, it’s reassuring to my own sanity to discover that people at Fox News secretly agree with me about pretty much everything,” he wrote before adding, “Maybe, like me, you’ve been wrestling with the cognitive dissonance of having your formerly favorite TV network tell you things that seem crazy or implausible. The good news for you is that you’re not crazy. They actually agree with you! Just not on TV.”
RELATED: ‘Scandalous’: Most shocking details in Dominion’s Fox News filing highlighted by media critic
Getting to the meat of the matter, he pointed out that the revelations will have huge implications for the billion dollar lawsuit filed against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.
“By spreading the Big Lie, Fox News knowingly propagated a conspiracy theory that was just as toxic, addictive, and dangerous to the body politic,” he wrote before stating, “But make no mistake, the legal system is probably the only means to this end. The only thing that matters here is whether Dominion wins.”
You can read more here.
Image: L.E.MORMILE / Shutterstock.com
White House Mocks Rick Scott Over Changing His Call to Sunset Social Security and Medicare After Denying He Wanted To
U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) for over a year has had a radical, published, 12-point plan that calls for all federal laws to be “sunsetted” every five years – voided, in other words – unless the House and Senate can pass them again and the sitting President signs them back into law.
It literally reads: “All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”
Social Security and Medicare, along with every other law Congress has passed in our nearly 235 years under the U.S Constitution, would be subject to Scott’s plan, if it were to become law.
READ MORE: Watch: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Doesn’t ‘Go Far Enough’ Nikki Haley Says in Shot at DeSantis and Attack on LGBTQ People
And yet, Senator Scott has consistently claimed that he never called for that, and that he would never touch Social Security or Medicare, despite it being here, in print:
Here’s Sen. Scott last year, getting criticized on Fox News, and denying his published plan says what it says:
Here is Rick Scott (R) being called out on Fox News for calling to sunset Social Security and Medicare. pic.twitter.com/qfJTVJkLyx
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 8, 2023
During the State of the Union President Joe Biden politely criticized what he generously characterized as “some” Republicans wanting to kill Social Security and Medicare.
Republicans called him a liar, during tat solemn event, on primetime national television.
On Friday Sen. Scott officially stated he was changing his plan, and Social Security, Medicare, and the Navy would be exempt.
The White House, asked about the change by NBC News’ Peter Alexander, did not shy from a fight.
READ MORE: ‘Propaganda Network’: Media Reporter Says Dominion Filing Exposes Fox News as ‘Void of the Most Basic Journalistic Ethics’
“So I have a couple of things to say to the Senator,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told Alexander. “So I’ll first say this, that the President congratulates Senator Scott on joining the post-State of the Union red wave, as we have seen from Republicans acknowledging that they are in fact been attempting to put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block because that’s what they are actually saying, that they were indeed attempting to do that.”
“So for the past year, and we have the facts the past year, he has explained the absence of an exception by saying, if it’s worth keeping, we’re going to keep it but make no mistake, his true colors are undeniable and on the record,” she said of Sen. Scott, “they have been speaking at both sides of their mouths here. That’s what Republicans in the Senate and Congress more broadly have been doing cutting Medicaid and Social Security benefits is a long standing passion of Senator Scott’s as it for the majority of the House Republicans who compromise the Republican Study Committee and many of his Senate colleagues ranging from John Thune and to Ron Johnson.”
READ MORE: Yes, the GOP Has Repeatedly Said It Wants to Gut Social Security and Medicare Before Calling Biden a ‘Liar’ – Here’s Proof
Watch White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre below or at this link.
“The president congratulates Sen. Scott on joining post-SOTU red wave … acknowledging they are … attempting to put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block.”
— WH Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre on Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) editing his plan to sunset all federal programs pic.twitter.com/hLKKeATV4J
— The Recount (@therecount) February 17, 2023
‘Propaganda Network’: Media Reporter Says Dominion Filing Exposes Fox News as ‘Void of the Most Basic Journalistic Ethics’
The bombshell court filing by Dominion Voting Systems in its $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox News has exposed the right-wing cable channel as “a propaganda network like never before.”
That’s according to CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy, who told viewers Friday morning, “I think these messages really just expose Fox News as a propaganda network. That’s what they do at the core.”
Darcy was referring to the damning text messages, emails, and other communications and testimony related to Fox News’ handling of Trump’s “Big Lie” and other false election fraud claims in Dominion’s nearly 200-page court filing that has been widely reported overnight. That document includes comments from the network’s top personality Tucker Carlson, showing him as more worried about how one reporter’s tweet was affecting the company’s stock price than the substance of her remarks: fact-checking Donald Trump.
READ MORE: A ‘Demonic Force’: Bombshell Text Messages Reveal How Tucker Carlson Really Felt About Trump
The texts show Fox trapped in a dilemma of its own making, afraid to admit the election was honest bc they’ll lose viewers to Newsmax. Tucker rages and tries to get Fox reporter @JacquiHeinrich fired after she admits the election wasn’t stolen. pic.twitter.com/jyadnISWYK
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 17, 2023
Possibly one of the most damning portions is an excerpt about Rupert Murdoch, chairman of the board of Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News. The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer highlights a portion where Murdoch directs Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott to “concentrate” on the Georgia Senate races to help Republicans “any way we can.” While the text does not show Murdoch using the word “Republicans,” there no other way to legitimately interpret those remarks.
Here’s Rupert Murdoch telling Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott to focus on winning the GA Senate races for Republicans, “helping any way we can.” pic.twitter.com/s8WcBgSiEp
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 17, 2023
Indeed, Sommer calls the almost 200-page filing “one of the most remarkable documents I’ve ever seen,” and adds: “Filled with private texts between Fox stars like Hannity and Carlson, plus Murdoch, all admitting they knew Fox’s stolen election claims were lies.”
CNN’s Darcy apparently agrees, telling “CNN This Morning” co-hosts, “I mean, they show in excruciating detail that the highest ranking executives at Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, Suzanne Scott, the CEO, as well as some of the top hosts, like you just mentioned, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingram. They knew, they privately knew these election fraud claims from the Trump team were nonsense. They use very harsh language to describe them.”
READ MORE: ‘Will Not Tolerate’: New York Times Warns Its Own Journalists After Intense Criticism of Its Reporting on Transgender People
Darcy says, “they allowed these lies to take hold on the network’s air and they show, these messages show, that the talent over at Fox News and the executives were very worried after the election of the audience rebelling, that they were going to Newsmax. You’ll remember that Donald Trump was attacking Fox News saying, ‘turn the channel go to this Newsmax channel,’ which is saturating the airwaves with election denialism. They were worried about this, and not only did they turn a blind eye to the election lies, but they even in some cases, tried cracking down on those who were fact checking Trump.”
Sommer also highlights the contempt and disdain top Fox personalities, and even Murdoch, privately had for Rudy Giuliani.
The Fox messages reveal Fox brass and top hosts tearing into Rudy Giuliani.
Hannity: Rudy’s “an insane person.”
Ingraham: “Such an idiot.”
Murdoch: “Really crazy stuff.” pic.twitter.com/PzW1t6saPB
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 17, 2023
“The Dominion filing offers the best look inside Fox’s internal operations that we’ve had in years, maybe ever,” Sommer concludes. “It shows Fox operating as many suspected: no compunctions about lying to viewers, and desperately tacking right to avoid losing market share to competitors like Newsmax.”
In similar remarks, Darcy points to a portion of the Dominion filing that states: “Remarkably, Fox News has no written editorial guidelines.”
READ MORE: ‘Radical Gender Ideology’: Mike Pence Goes to Iowa to Attack Transgender Children in the Name of God (Video)
“This is also really remarkable,” Darcy says in a tweet, “and distinguishes Fox News from actual news organizations. I’ve asked Fox for years what the network’s editorial standards are. Apparently, they don’t have any written down.”
Darcy, on Twitter, points to his reporting at CNN, and concludes that the Dominion “court document provided a mountain of evidence exposing Fox News as a right-wing talk channel void of the most basic journalistic ethics.”
Watch CNN’s Oliver Darcy below, view tweets above, or all at this link.
The messages contained in the Dominion legal filing expose Fox News as a propaganda network like never before. pic.twitter.com/7uI5Lcd6OW
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 17, 2023
Legal Experts: Fulton County Grand Jury Report Means ‘Trump Likely Committed Crimes’ and ‘Expect Charges to Follow’
The Fulton County, Georgia, Special Grand Jury’s report, a portion of which was released Thursday morning, states, “no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election.”
The investigation was spurred by Donald Trump’s phone call to Brad Raffensperger, during which he pressured the Georgia Secretary of State to “find 11,780 votes,” so he could unlawfully be declared the winner of the state that Joe Biden won.
Legal exerts are weighing in on the just-released report, with one making clear that, “If that’s true,” there was no widespread fraud, “then Trump likely committed crimes.”
That statement was made by CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, the co-founder and executive chair of the States United Democracy Center, and perhaps best-known as co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the 2020 impeachment and trial of Donald Trump.
Jurors unanimously agreed that no widespread fraud took place. The full line reads: “We find by unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election.”
The partial report makes one other important statement: “A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it. The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”
READ MORE: ‘Eye for an Eye’: Trump Wants to Install Mass Executions, Including Firing Squads, Hangings, and Possibly Guillotine – Report
National security lawyer Brad Moss observes, “The redacted part of the report appears to include recommendations on indictments.”
Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann, a well-known MSNBC legal analyst calls the “no widespread” election fraud statement by jururs, “Not a good omen for Trump & co,” and says, “the next shoe to drop will be Willis’s,” referring to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Acknowledging that “the Fulton County special grand jury report reveal[s] very little,” former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti sums it up, saying: “The grand jury found that witnesses lied to them, but their names are not revealed. They also concluded there was no voter fraud, which could help establish charges.”
But he adds: “I expect charges to follow,” and suggests they could come within weeks.
