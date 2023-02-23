RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Alaska Republican Is Only Vote Against His Censure for Suggesting Society ‘Benefits’ When ‘Child Abuse Is Fatal’
Alaska Republican state Representative David Eastman was censured in a motion filed by House Democrats that passed in a nearly-unanimous vote of 35-1. Eastman was the lone “no” vote, Anchorage Daily News reports.
On Monday Eastman, a former Tea Party activist and now a pro-MAGA extremist, suggested that society benefits when children are so severely abused they die, because it costs the state less money.
“How would you respond to the argument that I have heard on occasion where, in the case where child abuse is fatal, obviously it’s not good for the child, but it’s actually a benefit to society because there aren’t needs for government services and whatnot over the whole course of that child’s life?” Rep. Eastman asked during a hearing of the Judiciary Committee.
“Talking dollars, now you’ve got a $1.5 million price tag here for victims of fatal child abuse,” Eastman continued. “It gets argued periodically that it’s actually a cost savings because that child is not going to need any of those government services that they might otherwise you know, be entitled to receive and need based on, you know, growing up in this type of environment.”
He did not say who makes that alleged argument, but, according to The Washington Post, he defended himself by claiming GOP lawmakers “hear regularly as pro-life legislators that there is an economic benefit to society when unwanted children are aborted since [Alaska Children’s Trust] was arguing the opposite in committee yesterday. What better organization to hear from on this issue than [the trust], as their mission is the prevention of child abuse?”
This is the second time the Alaska House has censured Eastman, who has a lifetime membership to the Oath Keepers, a far right “militia” group that has been called an “organized violent extremist group.”
Eastman attended Donald Trump’s 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6 and later went to the Capitol although reportedly did not enter the building. He has falsely suggested the 2020 election was stolen.
In discussing why the House was voting to censure Eastman, Democrat Andrew Gray, the motion’s sponsor, said: “It is important to remember regarding that member from Wasilla [Eastman] that over the years he has shown Alaska who he is, posting on his website a photo of himself standing next to a quote from Adolph Hitler that calls for the extermination of people, and yet he has been reelected three times to his seat,” according to KTUU.
“We must respond as a body,” Gray added. “We must do something. This body must act.”
Anchorage Daily News adds that Eastman was the first Alaska House member to be censured in state history, “after he claimed that women in rural villages try to get pregnant so they can get a free trip to the city for an abortion. He is now the first and only state legislator to have been censured twice.”
Image via Facebook
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
All Extremist-Related Murders Last Year Were Committed by Right-Wing Extremists: ADL Report
A new report from the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism reveals that all extremist-related murders in 2022 were committed by right-wing extremists. More than four out of five extremist-related murders last year were committed by white supremacist right-wing extremists. The report finds that nearly all extremist-related mass killings were committed by right-wing extremists, and warns the numbers of those mass murders “is of growing concern.”
“All the extremist-related murders in 2022 were committed by right-wing extremists of various kinds,” the ADL’s Center on Extremism (COE) reports, “who typically commit most such killings each year but only occasionally are responsible for all (the last time this occurred was 2012).”
“Left-wing extremists engage in violence ranging from assaults to fire-bombings and arsons, but since the late 1980s have not often targeted people with deadly violence.”
The report adds: “White supremacists commit the greatest number of domestic extremist-related murders in most years, but in 2022 the percentage was unusually high: 21 of the 25 murders were linked to white supremacists. Again, this is primarily due to mass shootings. Only one of the murders was committed by a right-wing anti-government extremist—the lowest number since 2017.”
Last year, COE notes, “domestic extremists killed at least 25 people in the U.S., in 12 separate incidents. This represents a decrease from the 33 extremist-related murders documented in 2021 and is comparable to the 22 extremist-related murders in 2020. It continues the recent trend of fewer extremist-related killings after a five-year span of 47-78 extremist-related murders per year (2015-2019).”
The Associated Press, pointing to the “especially high number” of extremist killings “linked to white supremacy” reports they “include a racist mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that left 10 Black shoppers dead and a mass shooting that killed five people at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.”
The “main threat in the near future will likely be white supremacist shooters, the report found,” The AP adds. “The increase in the number of mass killing attempts, meanwhile, is one of the most alarming trends in recent years, said Center on Extremism Vice President Oren Segal.”
In a separate article on that LGBT nightclub mass shooting, Club Q, also published Thursday, the AP reports the “22-year-old accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs in November ran a neo-Nazi website and used gay and racial slurs while gaming online, a police detective testified Wednesday.”
“Anderson Lee Aldrich also posted an image of a rifle scope trained on a gay pride parade and used a bigoted slur when referring to someone who was gay, Detective Rebecca Joines said.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
As Pete Buttigieg Surveys East Palestine Train Derailment Even Fox News Admits Elaine Chao ‘Never’ Visited an Accident
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Thursday traveled to East Palestine, Ohio, to visit the scene of the Norfolk Southern train derailment.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has toured the site of the train derailment and toxic spill in East Palestine, Ohio https://t.co/W5o1dAG3E0 pic.twitter.com/I4YfJGWH5A
— CNN (@CNN) February 23, 2023
The attacks in recent months against Secretary Buttigieg by Republicans and right-wing media figures have been almost relentless.
Within hours of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspectors arrived at the scene. Also within hours the Biden administration sent officials from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Dept. of Transportation. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been coordinating with Ohio as well as federal officials. President Joe Biden spoke with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, offering assistance and support – which the Republican governor rejected.
Governor DeWine, up until just one week ago, had rejected additional federal assistance, and refused to declare the area a disaster. In fact, it was only after Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio issued a statement demanding Governor DeWine “officially declare a disaster in East Palestine and seek the full support of the federal government to bolster the state of Ohio’s ongoing clean-up efforts,” did the GOP governor do so.
Just one day earlier Gov. DeWine told MSNBC he did not see a need for additional federal assistance, even though President Biden had called him and offered it.
Gov. DeWine on his conversation with President Biden about the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio:
“What I said to the president is, ‘If we need additional help, we’ll tell you, but the people who have been in here from the federal government are doing a very good job.’” pic.twitter.com/istTpwjzhN
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) February 15, 2023
One day after Gov. DeWine finally requested federal assistance, the White House in a statement said, “the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced they are deploying a team of medical personnel and toxicologists to conduct public health testing and assessments. The team will support Federal, state, and local officials already on the ground to evaluate individuals who were exposed or potentially exposed to chemicals and help ensure timely communications to the public.”
President Biden again called Governor DeWine this week, from Poland, just after delivering a speech in Warsaw.
Despite all these efforts from the Biden administration and wider federal government, high-profile elected Republicans and right-wing media critics have gone so far as to attack Secretary Buttigieg. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) has repeatedly attacked Buttigieg, even calling on him to resign over the Norfolk Southern train derailment. U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) called for Buttigieg to be impeached, simply for not going to the scene of the accident.
MSNBC‘s Steve Benen earlier his week, reporting that there are around 1000 train derailments annually, noted that “politicians have not generally responded to any of these modern derailments by going after the U.S. secretary of Transportation, but in the wake of the Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month, a striking number of Republicans have decided to blame the disaster on Pete Buttigieg.”
Indeed, perhaps the most critical has been Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson, who has repeatedly attacked Buttigieg over the Norfolk Southern train derailment. In this one short clip Carlson falsely claimed the water was not being tested (it was and is), made homophobic remarks – calling Buttigieg “flamboyantly incompetent” – and almost “evil.”
Tucker Carlson on Pete Buttigieg’s response to the toxic chemical release in East Palestine, Ohio:
“There’s never been a cabinet secretary this flamboyantly incompetent, and this so obviously uncaring, almost to the point of evil.” pic.twitter.com/aqn1gebT7m
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 15, 2023
But even Fox News‘ morning crew, ahead of his visit to East Palestine this morning, defended Transportation Secretary Buttigieg – at least somewhat – by admitting that not once during her four years as Trump’s Secretary of Transportation did Elaine Chao ever visit the scene of an accident.
“During the Trump administration apparently even when there were derailments, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao never visited the sites,” Fox News host Steve Doocy pointed out. Moments later, Brian Kilmeade claimed, “There was nothing that equated to this during the Trump administration.”
Steve Doocy: “During the Trump administration apparently even when there were derailments, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao never visited the sites …”
Brian Kilmeade later says, “There was nothing that equated to this during the Trump administration.” pic.twitter.com/4brD5dFYhj
— The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2023
And earlier in the program Kilmeade, a top Trump supporter and top Biden critic, admitted he was “stunned” by the number of train derailments, previously “knew nothing” about them, and called for regulations – regulations that the Obama administration put in place that the Trump administration removed. Donald Trump personally bragged about removing regulations.
I am continuing to get rid of costly and unnecessary regulations. Much work left to do but effect will be great! Business & jobs will grow.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017
On Tuesday, another Fox News host, Bret Baier, also pointed out the discrepancy in how Republicans are attacking Buttigieg for not going to the derailment site earlier.
“There is this political moment and there is a lot of criticism of the Transportation Secretary,” Baier said, as Mediate reports. “Politico pointing out that Secretary Buttigieg will visit there… Quote, ‘He’s also expected to meet with DOT officials who arrived on the ground within hours of the derailment.’ They point out, ‘It is exceedingly rare for a transportation secretary to visit the site of a train derailment, especially one that resulted in no fatalities.’”
“There were train derailments in the Trump administration that actually had fatalities that didn’t have a visit by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao,” Baier said. “But this seems to have some momentum about the administration and its reaction to this derailment in particular.”
Mediate notes that “Hume added that Biden’s trip to Ukraine is more than justified because it involves the security of the U.S. He said that ‘substantively, it doesn’t make much difference’ whether Biden visits the derailment site.”
Just this week Gizmodo published a list of “America’s Worst Toxic Train Disasters,” and a December 2020 accident in Washington made the list. That was during the Trump administration, and Elaine Chao was the Transportation Secretary.
This article has been updated to add reporting from Mediaite.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Alaska GOP Lawmaker Says It's a 'Benefit to Society' When 'Child Abuse Is Fatal' Because There's a 'Cost Savings'
Alaska Republican state Representative David Eastman stunned his fellow lawmakers on Monday when he declared society benefits when children who are so badly abused die, because there's less financial cost to the state for their care.
"In the case where child abuse is fatal, obviously it's not good for the child, but it's actually a benefit to society because there aren't needed government services and whatnot over the whole course of that child's life," Rep. Eastman said (video below) during a hearing of the Judiciary Committee, as the Anchorage Daily News reports.
When pressed, he continued, saying: "Talking dollars, now you've got a $1.5 million price tag here for victims of fatal child abuse. It gets argued periodically that it's actually a cost savings because that child is not going to need any of those government services that they might otherwise you know, be entitled to receive and need based on, you know, growing up in this type of environment."
Trevor Storrs, president and CEO of the Alaska Children's Trust who was testifying at the hearing countered, "I'm really, I'm not even sure how to answer that, that there's a cost saving to fit that to the death of a child. The impact that that has on a family and us as a society, when a child is lost, especially to child abuse, neglect is unmeasurable and it's it's a hugely tragic."
A Democratic state lawmaker, Rep. Andrew Gray, "later recounted that he and his husband had adopted their child from the foster care system who had several adverse childhood experiences. He said it may not have been intended, but the implication from Eastman's comments was that his child was better off dead."
"I would just say for me personally, my child is the greatest joy I've ever had — that there is no price tag on that," Rep. Gray said.
This is far from the first time Eastman has stunned his fellow lawmakers. Last month the Anchorage Daily News reported he "compared a speech given by President Joe Biden to one given by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in 1938. The post included a photo of Hitler and a link to the text of his speech. The link went to a Holocaust-denial website."
Rep. Eastman, according to a Politico report on his court "trial for disloyalty," has a lifetime membership to the Oath Keepers, a far right "militia" group that has been called an "organized violent extremist group." Oath Keepers' founder and leader Stewart Rhodes was found guilty by a jury of seditious conspiracy over his actions surrounding the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
Eastman, according to his campaign website, was named "an Abraham Lincoln Fellow by the Claremont Institute for the Study of Statesmanship and Political Philosophy." The Claremont Institute is a far-right think tank that has been home to former Trump attorney and "coup memo" author John Eastman (no relation.)
On his personal Twitter page Eastman posted a video supporting this past weekend's "Rage Against the War Machine," an event allegedly for those opposed to U.S. supporting Ukraine over Russia's illegal war against that sovereign nation. Notably in attendance at what has been suggested was a pro-Russia rally were Ron Paul, Jill Stein, Tulsi Gabbard, and Dennis Kucinich.
A former Tea Party activist, Eastman is now a pro-MAGA extremist who attended Trump's Jan. 6 speech and later walked to the Capitol. He falsely blamed the attack on the Capitol on Antifa, while claiming that the 2020 election was "abused to such a degree that, in my view, it can no longer be called an election." He said he attended the events that day in D.C. because "I think there's a lot of justified concerns."
Watch Rep. Eastman's remarks about the "benefits" of fatal child abuse below or at this link.
Not even sure what to say here. Rep. Eastman says it's a benefit to society when children who are victims of abuse die "because there aren't needs for government services over the course of that child's life" when they die as a results of abuse. #akleg pic.twitter.com/0hV4o7AzTY
— The Alaska Landmine (@alaskalandmine) February 21, 2023
Image via Facebook
