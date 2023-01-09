Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Twitter Locked Her Out After Dr. Dre Filed Copyright Violation on Her Video, Calling Her ‘Hateful’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to capitalize on her efforts to get Kevin McCarthy elected Speaker of the House, posting a “highly-produced” self-promotion video to Twitter that included a soundtrack from Dr. Dre – which he did not authorize.

In remarkably quick fashion, Twitter shut the Georgia GOP congresswoman out of her account, she alleges, and pulled the video, leaving instead a message that reads: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

TMZ reported Greene “posted a highly-produced clip to her social feeds showing her strutting her stuff through the halls of Congress, apparently flexing the fact that she helped get Rep. Kevin McCarthy elected as House Speaker … after an excruciating process.”

“In the video, you see her walking around and feeling herself — even taking a call from ‘DT’ at one point — and all throughout … DD’s ‘Still D.R.E.’ beat is playing in the background.”

Dr. Dre blasted Greene to TMZ.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he said of the Georgia Republican Congresswoman.

In a statement she gave to TMZ Greene blasted Dr. Dre, saying: “”While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.”

In a separate report, TMZ adds that Dr. Dre’s lawyer blasted Greene in a cease and desist letter, telling her, “We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers.”

Image via Shutterstock