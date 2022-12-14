News
Watch: Club Q Owner Testifies Before Congress About ‘Hundreds’ of Messages of Hate He Received After Anti-LGBTQ Attack
The hate crime mass shooting during a drag show at Club Q, a Colorado Springs nightclub that catered to LGBTQ people and their friends and families, left five people dead, 25 people injured, and a suspect with 305 criminal charges. Club Q co-owner Matthew Haynes testified before Congress Wednesday, telling lawmakers that LGBTQ people are being “slaughtered and dehumanized,” as he read a few excerpts from what he says are the “hundreds” of messages of hate he received in the wake of the attack.
On December 1, the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security published its latest terrorism threat report, and for the first time LGBTQI+ people were listed as “targets of potential violence,” which DHS warned could be “lethal.”
Haynes warned the House Oversight Committee during its hearing on “The Rise of Anti-LGBTQI+ Extremism and Violence in the United States,” that “thoughts and prayers alone are not saving lives. They are not changing the rhetoric of hate. None of us ever imagined that our little bar in Colorado Springs would be the target of the next hate crime. And again, repeat, we were targeted for the next hate crime.”
“We need safe places like Club Q now more than ever, and we need you, our leaders, to support and protect us,” he said, and went on to read from some of the messages he received.
(Warning: graphic and triggering language below and in the videos.)
Reading from one message, Haynes said: “I woke up to the wonderful news that five mentally unstable f*****s and lesbians and 18 injured.”
“The only thing I’m mad about is that the f*****s had courage to subdue the wonderful killer. I hope more shootings happen. Have a blessed day,” he continued, from the same message.
“The shooter was doing God’s work. Five less f*****s. Not enough. Those that stopped him are the devil,”Haynes said, reading from another message.
“All gays should die,” said another message.
Club Q co-owner Matthew Haynes reads hate messages after shooting at his LGBTQ+ club:
“I woke up to the wonderful news that five mentally unstable fa**ots and lesbians and 18 injured. The only thing I’m mad about is that the fa**ots had courage to subdue the wonderful killer.” pic.twitter.com/PUNC7OVQ4H
— The Recount (@therecount) December 14, 2022
“This is hate,” Haynes told Congress.
“It is not just us that is experiencing this. Our hero, Army Veteran Rich Fierro,” one of the people credited with taking down the shooter, “and his wife Jessica told me that they and their daughter have also been receiving similar hate messages.”
Haynes also took the opportunity to blast the 169 House Republicans who voted against the Respect for Marriage Act.
“Finally,” he told the Committee, “my husband and I had the honor to attend the White House ceremony for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act yesterday. It was honestly the first joy and pride I have felt since these horrific events at Club Q, and while the protections for marriage, like my own, were signed into federal law, I could not help but reflect that 169 Members of Congress voted against that bill.”
“169 of your colleagues hiding behind excuses and schematics and other reasons sent a message to me and it was a clear message that the entire community – I’m sorry, to me and the entire community – that you do not respect my marriage. And through your inaction and your vote you as a leader send a clear message it is okay not to respect the basic human rights of loving who you love. And it is okay to disrespect and not support our marriages.”
“We are being slaughtered and dehumanized across this country in communities you took oaths to protect. LGBTQ issues are not political issues. They are not ‘lifestyles,’ they are not beliefs. They are not choices. They are basic human rights. And so I ask you today, not simply, what are you doing to safeguard LGBTQ Americans but rather, what are you or other leaders doing to make America unsafe for LGBTQ people?”
“Club Q is grieving. We are rebuilding we are fighting. Let’s stop this from happening again. Thank you.”
Watch Haynes’ full opening statement below, his reading from hate messages above, or both at this link.
News
‘Gee, I Wonder Why?’: Top Political Science Professor Mocks Supreme Court as Approval Rating Drops to Lowest on Record
Larry Sabato is mocking the U.S. Supreme Court, after a just-released Quinnipiac poll found its approval rating has dropped to the lowest in the nearly two decades the university has measured the institution’s favorability.
Sabato’s name is nearly synonymous with political science. He’s a well-regarded political scientist, political analyst, political science professor and the founder and director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, which publishes the well-known Sabato’s Crystal Ball website.
“More than half of Americans (54 percent) disapprove of the way the Supreme Court is handling its job, while 35 percent approve,” the Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday found. “Registered voters give the Supreme Court a negative 36 – 55 percent job approval rating, which is the lowest job approval among registered voters since Quinnipiac University began asking the question in 2004.”
Sabato was not shy about mocking the institution, which had suffered great reputation loss even before its decision in June to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that found a constitutional right to abortion. Conservative justices currently on the Court had called “precedent,” the “law of the land,” or even, “settled as a precedent.”
“Just released,’ Sabato tweeted. “Supreme Court down to 36% public approval–an all-time low since [Quinnipiac] started asking the question in 2004. Other pollsters have had similar recent findings. Gee, I wonder why? What could it be? Calling on the collective wisdom of Twitter!!”
The Quinnipiac poll also had good news for President Biden and bad news for Donald Trump, the ex-president.
President Biden scored his “his highest marks among registered voters since September 2021,” with 43% approval and 49% disapproval. Just three weeks ago Quinnipiac had President Biden at 36% approval and 55% disapproval.
Donald Trump however, received far worse support, with just 31% favorable and 59% unfavorable, “the lowest favorability rating he’s received among registered voters since July 2015.”
It does not get better for the current sole GOP presidential candidate.
“Among Republican voters, 70 percent have a favorable opinion of Trump, while 20 percent have an unfavorable opinion of him. This is the lowest favorability rating among Republican voters in a Quinnipiac University poll since March 2016,” which is before he was elected to a single term.
And, even more bad news for Trump.
“Seven in 10 registered voters (70 percent) say they would not like to see Donald Trump as the 2024 Republican nominee for president, while 25 percent say they would like to see him as the nominee. Among Republican voters, 56 percent say they would like to see Trump as the 2024 Republican nominee for president, while 38 percent say they would not like to see him as the nominee.”
The poll also looks at same-sex marriage.
“Nearly 7 in 10 Americans (68 percent) support allowing same-sex couples to get married, while 22 percent oppose it,” Quinnipiac found. “Americans 56 – 36 percent think that businesses should not be allowed to refuse service to same-sex couples.”
You can read the full report here.
Image: Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States
News
Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego Takes Step Toward Challenging Krysten Sinema for Senate Seat
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, Democrat of Arizona, has long been rumored to be thinking of challenging U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema, who last week stunned Democrats by changing her affiliation to independent.
As some have noted, Sinema’s unpopularity appears to have forced her hand with her party switch, knowing she could not survive a head-on primary challenge from a more popular Democrat. Conventional wisdom currently says in a battle between the popular Democratic lawmaker, Gallego, and the unpopular newly-independent Sinema, a Republican could win the seat if Democratic voters are split between two candidates.
Nevertheless, Gallego a reportedly taken another step toward challenging the incumbent in the 2024 election.
“Gallego has signed up the Democratic polling firm GBAO Strategies for a ‘leadership role’ for a potential Senate bid,” Politico reports. “GBAO Strategies is fresh off a slate of victories in the general election, after working for Democratic Pennsylvania Sen.-elect John Fetterman and Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock.”
The Democratic Congressman got the question Monday morning on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“I’m going to listen to my family over the holidays — I have a big Latino family that’s going to come in over Christmas, it’s going to be a very, very crowded house — but then after that, we’ll be making a decision. And we’ll be making a decision based on what’s best for Arizona and based on what I hear from the actual constituents of Arizona,” he said.
He also told MSNBC, “Kyrsten has decided to move to an Independent— that’s not the end of the world. What really is the end of the world is she really doesn’t match Arizona values anymore. And I’m going to go back and listen to the constituents of Arizona.”
Also on MSNBC Monday Gallego slammed House Republicans
“The crazy train has pulled in, the circus has put up the tent, and now the clowns are running around inside,” he said of his GOP colleagues.
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) is skeptical of how effective the new House GOP majority will be:
“The crazy train has pulled in, the circus has put up the tent, and now the clowns are running around inside.” pic.twitter.com/GBcoibUUfQ
— The Recount (@therecount) December 12, 2022
And last week he slammed Sen. Sinema for leaving the Democratic Party.
“Last month, the voters of Arizona made their voices heard loud and clear – they want leaders who put the people of Arizona first,” he said in a statement. “We need Senators who will put Arizonans ahead of big drug companies and Wall Street bankers. Whether in the Marine Corps or in Congress, I have never backed down from fighting for Arizonans. And at a time when our nation needs leadership most, Arizona deserves a voice that won’t back down in the face of struggle. Unfortunately, Senator Sinema is once again putting her own interests ahead of getting things done for Arizonans.”
Gallego is a former Marine who served in the Iraq War.
First elected in 2010, Gallego has beat a Republican challenger every election, retaining his seat last month with 77% of the vote.
One Friday The New Republic observed, “At this point, it seems not a matter of if, but when Ruben Gallego announces his run for Kyrsten Sinema’s seat.”
Meanwhile, Republican turned Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella says he doesn’t even think Sinema will run for re-election, which could make Gallego’s attempt to win the seat even easier.
#1, I don’t think @SenatorSinema is going to run for re-election, she’ll $-out to the highest bidder.
#2, if she does run, I believe @RubenGallego will win a three-way race because of the coalition of voters he can put together that no other candidate can.
via @MehdiHasanShow pic.twitter.com/wnnPYUmsRL
— Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) December 12, 2022
Watch the videos above or at this link.
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells White House to ‘Learn How Sarcasm Works’ After Condemnation of Her Pro-J6 Remarks
The Biden White House on Monday criticized Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia Republican said had she been in charge of the January 6, 2021 insurrection, the rioters “would’ve been armed” and “we would have won.” Congresswoman Greene is now attacking the administration while suggesting she was just joking when she made her remarks Saturday night at a Republican event.
Some insurrectionists and others who went to the Capitol were in fact armed, and winning would mean the attempted coup would have been successful, and the incoming executive branch of the United States government overthrown.
“It goes against our fundamental values as a country for a Member of Congress to wish that the carnage of January 6th had been even worse, and to boast that she would have succeeded in an armed insurrection against the United States government,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement, as Axios reported.
RELATED: ‘Treason Out Loud’: Critics Call Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Remarks ‘Fantasizing About Killing Her Colleagues’ (Video)
“This violent rhetoric is a slap in the face to the Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police, the National Guard, and the families who lost loved ones as a result of the attack on the Capitol,” Bates also said.
The White House called on elected leaders “to condemn these dangerous, abhorrent remarks and stand up for our Constitution and the rule of law.” NCRM could find no Republican to date condemning Greene’s remarks.
In a press release Greene used extremist rhetoric to try to deflect the White House’s criticism and attack Democrats.
“The White House needs to learn how sarcasm works,” Greene claimed, suggesting it is acceptable to “joke” about an armed insurrection, an armed attempted coup, overthrowing the federal government or overturning a free and fair election, and acceptable to joke about the seven people who died in conjunction with the January 6 insurrection.
READ MORE: Worse Than It Looks: On the Same-Sex Marriage Bill Many More Republicans This Time Really Showed Up – to Vote No
“My comments were making fun of Joe Biden and the Democrats, who have continuously made me a political target since January 6th,” Greene added. One critic has said her remarks were her “fantasizing about her killing her colleagues.”
Greene claimed “Democrats and the media have lied and smeared my character,” while not pointing to any examples.
She also made remarks about the Second Amendment, Antifa, drag queen story time, and a former Twitter employee.
