News
Trump’s Inner Circle in ‘Race to the Prosecutors’ Office’ to Seek Deals After J6 Report: Former DOJ Official
During an appearance of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show,” former Department of Justice official Harry Litman called the report issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection “a goldmine” for DOJ prosecutors and set it likely has set off a rush by members of Donald Trump’s inner circle heading to the DOJ to swing a deal before the others show up.
Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Litman claimed the report contained multiple tips and possible leads that could blossom into criminal investigations.
Asked about evidence about how deeply Trump’s people were involved in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the attorney said what is contained in the report should be cause for concern by anyone whose name was mentioned.
RELATED: A judge might have no choice but to put Trump in prison – according to this conservative legal scholar
“One of the big takeaways from the report is that the length of the conspiracy beginning even before the election when [Roger] Stone and [Steve] Bannon said, ‘We don’t care, we’re going to say an F-U and we won,’ and going after the election with phony fundraising.”
“The length of it and the breadth of, it’s amazing the numbers of contacts, of fake electors, as you’re saying, there is so much to work with,” he continued. “So that said, I would say there are six, ten, really very-well-suited potential cooperating defendants normally in a setting like this.”
“It’s a race to the prosecutors’ office for them because there is a real advantage to being first,” he elaborated. “This, like so much else with Trump is kind of a unique situation. Will they actually be the ‘et, tu, Rudy?’ persons.”
“Giuliani is a problematic defendant for a number of reasons, mainly, not to mention he’s kind of crazy you know,” he quipped. “Mark Meadows and [John] Eastman, and [Jeffrey] Clark, and others are really tailor-made to be cooperators here and there are plenty of co-conspirators to go around.”
Watch below or at the link:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘A Faker and a Liar’: Far-Right Turning on Marjorie Taylor Greene, Hopes She Will ‘Burn in Hell’ for Betrayal
According to a report from The Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo, Rep, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband isn’t the only one divorcing her as some of her biggest supporters are viciously turning on her for what they believe are her lies and betrayals.
While the controversial Georgia Republican has been engaging in a very public war with equally-controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert in an exchange of tweets, far-right influencers are piling on Taylor Greene — angry with her over her backing of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to be the new House speaker among other issues they have with her.
With Petrizzo noting that Taylor Greene has been conducting her social media war with Boebert (who mocked her in a speech at a TPUSA event where she brought up “Russian space lasers, Jewish space lasers, and all of this”) while on vacation in Costa Rica, at home she is facing a growing revolt.
“Why fellow extremists are upset? That’s three-fold—and it involves Greene’s vocal support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to be the next Speaker of the House, her public spat with onetime friend Rep. Lauren Boebert(R-CO), and the finalization of her divorce,” wrote Petrizzo before adding, “White nationalist leader-turned-Kanye West informal campaign associate Nicholas Fuentes additionally turned on Greene earlier this month after she denounced him in late November, despite speaking at Fuente’s annual AFPAC conference months earlier in March. Fuentes–who now refers to Greene as ‘Large Marge’—has since encouraged his white nationalist ‘groyper‘ followers to heckle Greeneat her campaign events.”
RELATED:’Stop lying’: Marjorie Taylor Greene unloads new screed attacking ‘friends’ Boebert and Gaetz
“Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander raged in a Telegram post, “MTG wants to protect McCarthy from being removed if he is elected Speaker. There is something so odd about what is going on between McCarthy and MTG. I’ve only ever once before seen anything like it. It may be time for me to intervene.”
Far-right radio host Stew Peters has also jumped on the anti-MTG bandwagon, mocking her for her recent obsession with “butt plugs and dildoes” being sold at Target stores — and then he got even more personal by mentioning her alleged years-ago extramarital affairs and calling her a “two-bit wh*re.”
“Marjorie is NOT America First, but regrettably a faker and a liar who raised millions claiming she would impeach Biden, and now backs a man for Speaker who refuses to impeach Biden,” he told his listeners on Friday before labeling her a “threat to national security” and claiming she will “burn in hell” one day.
You can read more here.
News
‘It Appears Santos Is Not Jewish’: Claims Made by Alleged Fraudster of Having Jewish Heritage ‘May Be Untrue’ – Report
On November 10, just two days after Election Day, Jewish Insider published an interview titled, “Meet the next Jewish Republican congressman from Long Island.” Reporter Matthew Kassel wrote that George Santos “will make history as Long Island’s first openly gay representative,” and he “can also claim another unique distinction: Santos, 34, will be the only Jewish Republican member of New York’s House delegation when he is sworn in this January.”
There’s faith, and there’s heritage.
“The way I look at this is, I’m going to represent one of the most Jewish-rich districts in the country, with the most population of Jews,” Santos told Jewish Insider, “and I’m going to do that honorably.”
Barely more than a month later, not even sworn in to Congress, Santos appears to have broken his promise.
READ MORE: Why Does New York’s Alleged Fraudster Incoming Congressman Have a Florida Address? Many More Questions Still Unanswered
According to reporting from The New York Times and other publications, Santos appears to have lied about where he went to school, where he lives, where he worked, and now, as Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel suggests, Santos’ claim of being of Jewish heritage is being called into question by Jewish publications.
Jacob Kornbluh, a senior reporter at The Forward, a 125-year old publication that calls itself “a leading source of news, opinion and culture through a Jewish lens,” shows Santos claiming to be of Jewish heritage.
Just months after the coronavirus pandemic began, in June of 2020, Santos got into a disturbing exchange on Twitter.
“Wow you pulled the Nazi card on the grandson of Holocaust refugees! Smart move there,” Santos charged, attacking a woman who had called him a Nazi. “I’m sure you educate you family to be just as beligerant and intolerant towards others. Sending much needed love to you! #GodBlessYou,” he added, misspelling included.
READ MORE: Watch: Zelenskyy Gives Award From ‘Hero’ Ukrainian Soldier to ‘Very Brave President’ Biden
Kornbluh pointed to that exchange and noted on Wednesday, “In 2020 Santos claimed to be the ‘grandson of Holocaust refugees.'”
Kornbluh also posted video of Santos saying, “I’m very proud of my Jewish heritage.”
In an interview with JNS at the RJC meeting last month, Santos said, “as I always joke, I am Jew-ish” and repeated his claim about his grandfather “fleeing Hitler” in 1940.https://t.co/OTkCVt0uam pic.twitter.com/U3kn2ZNFhu
— Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) December 21, 2022
He also pointed to an article at The Forward that reads: “it appears Santos is not Jewish — and lied about his family fleeing persecution during the war. Neither of his maternal grandparents appear in Brazilian immigration cards in the 1930s or 1940s, or in the databases of Yad Vashem…”
The author of that piece, Andrew Silverstein, calls Santos’ claim of being of Jewish heritage “one more lie.”
Yet one more lie…. I looked into George Santos’ “Jewish past” for @jdforward. It turns out he also lied about his grandparents.
George Santos also lied about his grandparents fleeing anti-Jewish persecution during WWII https://t.co/PuQJx48yMg
— Andrew Silverstein (@ASilversteinNY) December 21, 2022
“Congressman-elect George Santos’ emotional narrative of having Jewish grandparents who fled Europe during World War II appears to be untrue, like much of the rest of his campaign biography, according to genealogy websites reviewed by the Forward,” writes Silverstein.
“Santos, a Long Island Republican, has said that his father was Catholic and his mother was Jewish, and that both faiths ‘are mine.’ The very first line of the ‘About George’ page on his campaign website states: ‘George’s grandparents fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII.'”
READ MORE: Mnuchin ‘Lied’ to Congress and ‘Broke the Law to Protect Trump’s Taxes’ Says Top House Democrat
Silverstein adds: “But the website myheritage.com lists Santos’ maternal grandparents as having both been born in Brazil before the Nazis rose to power.”
And he even quoted Santos.
“Whether my mother’s Jewish background beliefs, which are mine, or my father’s Roman Catholic beliefs, which are also mine, are represented or not,” Santos told Silverstein. “I want to represent everyone else that practices every other religion to make sure everybody feels like they have a partner in me.”
He also cites another genealogist, and writes they “confirmed by email that the family does not have Ukrainian or Jewish roots.”
Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports that “Brazilian database records,” and a “historian cast doubt on Santos’ claims of Jewish ancestry.”
This article has been updated to include Insider’s latest reporting citing database records.
News
Watch: Zelenskyy Gives Award From ‘Hero’ Ukrainian Soldier to ‘Very Brave President’ Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office Wednesday afternoon, hours ahead of the joint address he will deliver to Congress, and gave the Commander-in-Chief an award one of his soldiers earned but asked that it be given to the “very brave” American president.
“I want to give you something. One guy, he’s really a real hero, real captain,” President Zelenskyy told President Biden.
“He asked me to pass his award to President Biden. You will understand. He is the captain of HIMARS battery,” Zelenskyy said, referring to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), the precision rockets President Biden has been sending to Ukraine.
Biden clenched and raised his fist in support.
“Yes, he’s very brave and he said, give it to very brave president, and I want to give you that and the cross for Military Merit.”
READ MORE: Mnuchin ‘Lied’ to Congress and ‘Broke the Law to Protect Trump’s Taxes’ Says Top House Democrat
“Oh, God love you,” President Biden, appearing genuinely touched, responded.
“Undeserved but much appreciated. Thank you,” Biden said humbly, repeating his thanks several times.
President Biden also asked if President Zelenskyy had his name so he could contact him, and called it “a great honor.”
Zelenskyy told Biden the HIMARS system saved many of his brothers, “so thank you very much.”
Later this afternoon both presidents will hold a joint news conference at the White House, scheduled for 4:30 PM. At 7:30 PM, President Zelenskyy will deliver his joint address to Congress.
READ MORE: Watch Live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Addresses Joint Session of Congress, Meets With President Biden
Watch below or at this link.
WATCH: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy presents President Biden with Ukrainian soldier’s award.
“He asked me to pass his award to President Biden…he is very brave and he said give it to a very brave president.” https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/uGC0Kma6AS
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 21, 2022
Trending
- 'ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY'2 days ago
18 GOP Senators Help Pass Bill To Stop a Future Trump-Style Election Hijacking
- 'A SENSE OF THE TROUBLE HE IS IN'3 days ago
GOP Congressman-Elect George Santos Promises to Explain All the Seeming Lies in His Bio
- 'DANGEROUS MAN'2 days ago
Trump’s Bigoted Dinner Guest Nick Fuentes Favors Burning Women Alive
- News1 day ago
‘A Faker and a Liar’: Far-Right Turning on Marjorie Taylor Greene, Hopes She Will ‘Burn in Hell’ for Betrayal
- 'BAD JUDGMENT'2 days ago
Tesla “Full Self-Driving” Car Caused 8-Car Highway Accident, Driver Says
- 'MAYBE THEY SHOULD CONSIDER THAT'2 days ago
Biden Signs Repeal of Military Vaccine Mandate That GOP Hated
- News9 hours ago
Trump’s Inner Circle in ‘Race to the Prosecutors’ Office’ to Seek Deals After J6 Report: Former DOJ Official