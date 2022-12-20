News
‘Today Could Possibly Be Worse’ for Trump Than Yesterday’s Four Criminal Referrals Says CNN’s Don Lemon
Following the day when the House select committee held its last public hearing and then formally announced multiple criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, CNN’s Don Lemon suggested Tuesday the former president is about to face a further blow that could be even worse.
The latest setback for the former president will likely come if the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee votes on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump’s tax returns as expected.
According to a CNN report, “The committee has had access to Trump’s taxes for weeks after winning a lengthy legal battle that began in the spring of 2019. House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal requested the first six years of Trump’s taxes as well as tax returns for eight of his businesses back in April of 2019.”
After sharing a montage of Trump promising to release his taxes before and during his presidency, Lemon kicked off his segment by stating, “Promises, promises and then — more excuses. Today, with only two weeks of control left, the Democratic-led house Ways and Means Committee is likely to hold a vote on whether to release several years of the former president’s tax returns.”
Introducing his guest, Russ Buettner of the New York Times, he added, “You saw the clip that we put on there. Promises, promises, promises and as I said, then more excuses. He’s done everything possible to stop people from seeing his tax returns so today could possibly be worse for the former president than even yesterday’s criminal referrals from the January 6 committee.”
“This is something I think that concerns him the most,” Lemon suggested. “His wealth and whether he was accurate about his taxes which will show what he’s actually worth.”
“I think this really goes to the heart of not only his, how he’s presented himself to voters and the public at large, but how he sees himself as well. which is a man of incredible wealth,” Buettner replied. “His tax returns, the twenty-years plus worth that we reviewed showed a very different story.”
The bulk of his money has come from entertainment, from licensing deals that required no real business expertise on his part and from an inheritance from his father,” he added. “The businesses that he has run have kind of suffered or been inconsistent at best. If there’s a report that comes out of this, the returns themselves, I think it will probably show the same thing we found.”
Watch below or at this link.
Image by Matt Johnson/Right Cheer via Flickr and a CC license
Trump Goes on Hours-Long Rant Attacking FBI After J6 Committee Criminal Charges – Claims He Won and Admits He Lost
After the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack referred four criminal charges against Donald Trump to the Dept. of Justice, the disgraced ex-president attacked the FBI, claiming it suppressed information about Hunter Biden’s laptop that, he says, would have swung the election in his favor – while insisting he won anyway.
Over the course of more than 14 hours Trump did not once appear to understand that it was his FBI, under the direction of Chris Wray, the director he installed after firing Jim Comey, that told social media platforms a New York Post article was based on Russian disinformation.
There had been massive failures by the Dept. of Homeland Security and Dept. of Justice during the course of the 2016 election that allowed Russia to spread disinformation favoring the election of Donald Trump, facts confirmed by the DOJ’s Mueller Report, and later, in a 2019 report from the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, which at the time was headed by a Republican.
“The FBI was caught flat-footed by Russia’s disinformation campaign in 2016, a new bipartisan report issued by the Senate Intelligence Committee has found,” CNN reported in October of 2019. “While social media companies have borne the brunt of criticism for allowing Russia to run amok on their platforms in 2016, the committee criticized the FBI for using a contractor to monitor foreign influence operations.”
One year earlier, in 2018, The New Yorker’s award-winning investigative reporter Jane Mayer wrote: “How Russia Helped Swing the Election for Trump,” saying Russian “hackers and trolls were decisive” in helping Trump win.
READ MORE: First Out Gay Republican to Win a US House Seat Appears to Have a Fraudulent Résumé: NYT
“A meticulous analysis of online activity during the 2016 campaign makes a powerful case that targeted cyberattacks by hackers and trolls were decisive,” the article reads.
It’s not surprising that the FBI would have learned from its past mistakes, and worked to minimize Russia disinformation in the 2020 election.
Russia did not stop using social media to influence public opinion in the U.S. after its success in 2016.
“President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia authorized extensive efforts to hurt the candidacy of Joseph R. Biden Jr. during the election last year,” The New York Times reported in March of 2021, “including by mounting covert operations to influence people close to President Donald J. Trump, according to a declassified intelligence report.”
“Russia’s Information War Is Being Waged on Social Media Platforms,” Scientific American reported in March of 2022, noting, “tech companies and governments are fighting back.”
Trump apparently was oblivious that the FBI, his FBI, and other federal government agencies were doing their jobs during his tenure as president, by combatting Russian disinformation.
And he went ballistic on Monday and Tuesday.
8:32 AM Tuesday: Donald Trump insists the FBI suppressed information from Hunter Biden’s laptop, “information, if allowed to be revealed, would have alone, without even counting the many other forms of cheating by the Democrats that took place, changed the Election Result by Millions and Millions of Votes in favor of the Republicans, and me,” he claimed on his Truth Social platform.
So, he just admitted that he lost the 2020 election.
READ MORE: Kevin McCarthy ‘Should Be Questioned in a Public Forum’ About His Role in Trump’s Plan to Overturn Election: J6 Committee
8:01 AM Tuesday, just minutes earlier: Trump claims the FBI made a “demand” to “top Twitter executives” to “not use” Hunter Biden’s laptop (which is not how social media companies work.)
“It was not a request, but a demand,” Trump stated on his Truth Social account. “Whether [tech companies including Twitter] believed it or not, they had an excuse not to use it against Biden, who would have lost millions of votes and the RIGGED & STOLEN Election!”
So, Trump again has admitted that he lost the election.
1:48 PM Monday: Trump links to a Fox News article on Hunter Biden’s business dealings, and writes: “This would have easily changed the Presidential Election outcome without even discussing all of the other illegal things they did.”
So, Trump again has admitted he lost the election.
Monday, 5:47 PM: Trump attacks House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and says he “convincingly” won the election.
“The Fake charges made by the highly partisan Unselect Committee of January 6th have already been submitted, prosecuted, and tried in the form of Impeachment Hoax # 2. I won convincingly. Double Jeopardy anyone!” (“won” was written in all-caps.)
Monday, 5:49 PM: Trump attacks the FBI, calls it “the Democratic Bureau of Investigation,” despite it still being run by his hand-picked FBI Director.
“The people understand that the Democratic Bureau of Investigation, the DBI, are out to keep me from running for president because they know I’ll win and that this whole business of prosecuting me is just like impeachment was — a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party.”
Monday, 5:49 PM (seconds later): Trump issues “Statement on Jan 6 Committee Referral,” (also in all-caps,) a referral that includes four criminal charges against him.
READ MORE: ‘Donald Trump Very Clearly Engaged in an Insurrection’: 41 Democrats Introduce Bill to Ban Ex-President From Office
“These folks don’t get it that when they come after me, people who love freedom rally around me. It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. Americans know that I pushed for 20,000 troops to prevent violence on Jan 6, and that I went on television and told everyone to go home.”
“I pushed for 20,000 troops to prevent violence on Jan 6,” is a lie. It was a lie on Monday when he claimed he “recommended” 10,000 troops.
Tuesday, 9:01 AM: Trump continues attacks on FBI and Select Committee, claims he never thought he lost the election, despite previous claims hours earlier.
“I see where the Unselect Committee, using the Democrats favorite weapon, DISINFORMATION, is trying to make the case that I didn’t really believe I won the Election. This is a total LIE. I never thought, for even a moment, that the Presidential Election of 2020 was not Rigged & Stolen, and my conviction became even stronger as time went by. Now, with all of the massive evidence that has come to light, including recently with the FBI suppression of Election changing information, I was 100% RIGHT!”
Gay Republican Who Allegedly Lied About Much of His Background Responds to NY Times Bombshell by Blaming ‘The Left’
George Santos, the subject of a bombshell New York Times investigation that alleges he appears to have made up large parts of his resume, is responding to the paper of record’s report – through his attorney – in a statement that blames “the Left” for apparent false claims about his work history, colleges attended, and even co-workers who he claimed died during the Pulse nightclub hate crime mass shooting.
Santos, the first out gay Republican to be elected to Congress, is a MAGA supporter who was endorsed by House GOP Caucus chair Elise Stefanik.
The Southern Poverty Law Center earlier this month reported that a “collection of radical right figures including white nationalists and ultranationalist European leaders gathered in Manhattan for the New York Young Republican Club’s (NYYRC) annual gala Saturday night, where that group’s president declared ‘total war’ on perceived enemies.”
Also in attendance? George Santos.
READ MORE: First Out Gay Republican to Win a US House Seat Appears to Have a Fraudulent Résumé: NYT
“Republican speakers repeatedly voiced an anti-democracy, authoritarian ideology, and extremists in the audience cheered wildly,” the SPLC reported. “White nationalists such as the Brimelows of VDARE and leaders from extreme far-right European parties like Alternative for Germany (Alternative für Deutschland, AfD), whom German officials placed under surveillance for their ties to extremism, and Austrian Freedom Party (Freiheitliche Partei Österreichs, FPÖ), ate and drank in the same room as newly elected Republican congresspeople, such as Long Island and Queens-based George Santos, Georgia-based Mike Collins and Florida-based Cory Mills.”
In its damning and thorough report, The New York Times reveals both Citigroup and Goldman Sachs “told The Times they had no record of [Santos] ever working there,” despite Santos’ claims he had. Santos claims he graduated from Baruch College in 2010, but officials “could find no record of anyone matching his name and date of birth graduating that year.”
Santos even claimed he founded “an animal rescue charity that saved more than 2,500 dogs and cats,” but there is “little evidence that his animal rescue group, Friends of Pets United, was, as Mr. Santos claimed, a tax-exempt organization.”
Shockingly, even his claim four co-workers died at Pulse came up short. The Times reported its “review of news coverage and obituaries found that none of the 49 victims appear to have worked at the various firms named in his biography.”
READ MORE: Kevin McCarthy ‘Should Be Questioned in a Public Forum’ About His Role in Trump’s Plan to Overturn Election: J6 Committee
The list of discrepancies is much longer, including how Santos went from allegedly owing $12,000 in back rent payments that led to his eviction – twice – to self-funding his congressional campaign.
“Santos failed to disclose any assets or money in his bank accounts on his 2020 PFD, yet loaned his campaign more than $80,000, and has continued to self-fund his 2022 campaign – including a self loan of half a million dollars in the first quarter of 2022,” The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) warned in August.
Late Monday afternoon Santos posted a statement from his attorney.
“George Santos represents the kind of progress that the Left is so threatened by – a gay, Latino, first generation American and Republican who won a Biden district in overwhelming fashion by showing everyday voters that there is a better option than the broken promises and failed policies of the Democratic Party,” said Joseph Murray, Esq., according to Santos’ tweet.
“After four years in the public eye, and on the verge of being sworn in as a member of the Republican led 118th Congress, the New York Times launches this shotgun blast of attacks. It is no surprise that Congressman-elect Santos has enemies at the New York Times who are attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations. As Winston Churchill famously stated, ‘You have enemies? Good. It means that you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.'”
Journalist Ben Jacobs throws some irony into the pot. Churchill never said that.
The piece de resistance here is that Churchill never said the quote Santos attributes to him here https://t.co/B167BdX7wg https://t.co/g0bSTRkx5B
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) December 19, 2022
Kevin McCarthy ‘Should Be Questioned in a Public Forum’ About His Role in Trump’s Plan to Overturn Election: J6 Committee
In addition to referring four criminal charges against Donald Trump to the Dept. of Justice, the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Monday afternoon is also calling for House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and three others to appear in public to answer questions about what they knew and what role they played in the ex-president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Axios reports a partial copy of the Committee’s report “charges McCarthy and Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) with violating House rules requiring members to conduct themselves ‘at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.'”
The four Members’ “willful failure” to comply with congressional subpoenas “reflects discredit on Congress,” the report says, according to Axios.
The report calls for the four Republicans to be sanctioned by the House Ethics Committee.
“The committee’s report also calls for the four members, as well as House Republicans who attended a Dec. 21 meeting at the White House on schemes to overturn the 2020 election, to testify publicly,” Axios adds. “They ‘should be questioned in a public forum about their advance knowledge of and role in President Trump’s plan to prevent the peaceful transition of power,’ it says.”
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) one of the January 6 Committee members, after Monday’s hearing told reporters “someone like” McCarthy “should never become Speaker of the House.”
McCarthy is the top GOP candidate to become the next Speaker but he reportedly is having a difficult time getting 218 Republicans to support him.
“Someone who has the willful disregard for the best interests of the country and our institutions, someone who himself supported voting to overturn the election,” Schiff said. “Someone like that should never be given the responsibility of governing.”
Watch below or at this link.
NEW: I asked @RepAdamSchiff about the committee’s referrals of members of Congress to the Ethics Committee, including @GOPLeader. “Someone who himself supported voting to overturn the election, someone like that should never be given a responsibility of governing,” said Schiff. pic.twitter.com/NC4FWisBMF
— Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) December 19, 2022
