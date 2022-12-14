‘Gee, I Wonder Why?’: Top Political Science Professor Mocks Supreme Court as Approval Rating Drops to Lowest on Record

Larry Sabato is mocking the U.S. Supreme Court, after a just-released Quinnipiac poll found its approval rating has dropped to the lowest in the nearly two decades the university has measured the institution’s favorability.

Sabato’s name is nearly synonymous with political science. He’s a well-regarded political scientist, political analyst, political science professor and the founder and director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, which publishes the well-known Sabato’s Crystal Ball website.

“More than half of Americans (54 percent) disapprove of the way the Supreme Court is handling its job, while 35 percent approve,” the Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday found. “Registered voters give the Supreme Court a negative 36 – 55 percent job approval rating, which is the lowest job approval among registered voters since Quinnipiac University began asking the question in 2004.”

Sabato was not shy about mocking the institution, which had suffered great reputation loss even before its decision in June to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that found a constitutional right to abortion. Conservative justices currently on the Court had called “precedent,” the “law of the land,” or even, “settled as a precedent.”

“Just released,’ Sabato tweeted. “Supreme Court down to 36% public approval–an all-time low since [Quinnipiac] started asking the question in 2004. Other pollsters have had similar recent findings. Gee, I wonder why? What could it be? Calling on the collective wisdom of Twitter!!”

The Quinnipiac poll also had good news for President Biden and bad news for Donald Trump, the ex-president.

President Biden scored his “his highest marks among registered voters since September 2021,” with 43% approval and 49% disapproval. Just three weeks ago Quinnipiac had President Biden at 36% approval and 55% disapproval.

Donald Trump however, received far worse support, with just 31% favorable and 59% unfavorable, “the lowest favorability rating he’s received among registered voters since July 2015.”

It does not get better for the current sole GOP presidential candidate.

“Among Republican voters, 70 percent have a favorable opinion of Trump, while 20 percent have an unfavorable opinion of him. This is the lowest favorability rating among Republican voters in a Quinnipiac University poll since March 2016,” which is before he was elected to a single term.

And, even more bad news for Trump.

“Seven in 10 registered voters (70 percent) say they would not like to see Donald Trump as the 2024 Republican nominee for president, while 25 percent say they would like to see him as the nominee. Among Republican voters, 56 percent say they would like to see Trump as the 2024 Republican nominee for president, while 38 percent say they would not like to see him as the nominee.”

The poll also looks at same-sex marriage.

“Nearly 7 in 10 Americans (68 percent) support allowing same-sex couples to get married, while 22 percent oppose it,” Quinnipiac found. “Americans 56 – 36 percent think that businesses should not be allowed to refuse service to same-sex couples.”

You can read the full report here.

Image: Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States