Watch: Pelosi Says Brutal Attack on Husband Will Influence Her Future in Democratic Leadership

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the first woman ever to be second in line to the presidency, casually made a big announcement Monday afternoon.

Discussing the brutal, “near-fatal” attack on her husband Paul Pelosi by an extremist who promoted right wing conspiracy theories, Pelosi says the attack will influence her decision about her future in Democratic leadership, whether or not Democrats retain the majority in the House.

“Well I have to say my decision will be affected about what happened the last week or two,” Pelosi referring to the attack on her husband, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an interview that airs Monday night at 8 PM ET.

After pausing, she seemed to be upset, and repeated, “Yes.”

She did not indicate one way or another what that would mean.

CNN’s Gloria Borger weighed in, saying Speaker Pelosi has been “traumatized.”

Pelosi, one of just a handful of lawmakers to hold that title more than once (not concurrently), and has been one of the most successful Speakers of the House in modern history.

Watch below or at this link.

News — Pelosi says her decision to stay in her leadership position after the midterms will be impacted by the violent attack on her husband. “The decision will be affected about what happened the last week or two.” pic.twitter.com/Pd17uQa4Et — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 7, 2022

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.