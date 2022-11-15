News
Trump at ‘Substantial Risk’ of Prosecution as Georgia Investigation ‘Heats Up’: Report
On Tuesday, Forbes reported that the Georgia-based probe into the plot by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election is “heating up” — and that the former president has serious criminal exposure.
“CNN reported in October that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was refraining from making public statements on the investigation in the lead-up to the midterms, but is intending to ‘quickly wrap up’ the probe afterwards, with indictments possibly coming out as soon as December,” reported Alison Durkee.
This comes as a number of people are scheduled to testify in that probe, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who was the subject of a pressure campaign by Trump; former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who served Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows while he was pushing election conspiracy theories; and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who also contacted Georgia officials about the election and was recently smacked down by the Supreme Court after trying to avoid testifying.
“The special grand jury, which was convened in May for up to a year, can’t actually issue indictments themselves like a regular grand jury can,” said the report. “CNN notes Willis can convene a second regular grand jury if she has evidence of a crime, however, which could issue indictments even before the special grand jury disbands.’
“Trump could face charges in the investigation for violating laws that prohibit soliciting election fraud, racketeering and making false statements, the States United Democracy Center notes, and a Brookings Institution analysis published Monday projected Trump ‘is at substantial risk of criminal prosecution’ as part of the probe,” said the report. “In addition to Trump, his ex-attorney Rudy Giuliani and GOP officials in the state who submitted a false slate of electors to Congress have also been told they’re targets in the probe.”
RELATED: Cassidy Hutchinson to testify before Georgia grand jury as investigation heats up
All of this comes as Trump reportedly moves to announce another campaign for president ahead of the 2024 election, which would set him up for a rematch with President Joe Biden.
Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Ego’: DOJ Reportedly Believes Trump Took Hundreds of Classified Docs and Thousands of Other Items as ‘Mementos’
A stunning Washington Post report claims prosecutors at the U.S. Dept. of Justice believe Donald Trump took over 300 classified and top secret documents, and thousands of other documents and items – not for political or financial gain, but as “mementos,” and for his ego. While proving criminal intent is not required to achieve a successful prosecution, the Post reports it could be a factor in deciding whether or not DOJ may prosecute the former president.
“A review by agents and prosecutors found no discernible business interest in the Mar-a-Lago documents, people familiar with the matter said,” The Post explains. “Federal agents and prosecutors have come to believe former president Donald Trump’s motive for allegedly taking and keeping classified documents was largely his ego and a desire to hold on to the materials as trophies or mementos, according to people familiar with the matter.”
Investigators could find no pattern in what documents Trump removed from the White House, some say illegally, leading them to conclude he was not planning to sell them.
READ MORE: ‘That’s Not How It Works’: Legal Experts, DOJ Slam Trump ‘Shell Game’ Claim He Owns Classified Docs
“FBI interviews with witnesses so far,” The Post adds, citing their sources, “also do not point to any nefarious effort by Trump to leverage, sell, or use the government secrets. Instead, the former president seemed motivated by a more basic desire not to give up what he believed was his property, these people said.”
The Post also reports that the “analysis of Trump’s likely motive in allegedly keeping the documents is not, strictly speaking, an element of determining whether he or anyone around him committed a crime, or should be charged with one. Justice Department policy dictates that prosecutors file criminal charges in cases in which they believe a crime was committed and the evidence is strong enough to lead to a conviction that will hold up on appeal. But as a practical matter, motive is an important part of how prosecutors assess cases and decide whether to file criminal charges.”
Earlier Monday afternoon Politico reported on Trump’s latest in-court claim, that he deemed everything he took from the White House, including top secret and highly classified documents, both belonged to him and had been declassified, which is not possible. If it was declassified it could not belong to him, and if it belonged to him it could not have been classified.
Legal experts are criticizing the former president’s claims.
READ MORE: ‘I Sent in the FBI’: After Trump Appears to Admit to Election Interference Florida Democrat Demands Court Hearing
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘That’s Not How It Works’: Legal Experts, DOJ Slam Trump ‘Shell Game’ Claim He Owns Classified Docs
Legal experts and even the U.S. Dept. of Justice are once again denouncing Donald Trump‘s attempts to avoid possible criminal prosecution and to keep mountains of classified and top secret documents he absconded with from the White House and stored at his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence.
Trump’s latest claim, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney’s reporting, is that the ex-president is arguing in a “legal brief that the mere [fact] he transported sensitive records to Mar-a-Lago while he was president means he automatically designated them as ‘personal’ while still in office, a designation he says [cannot] be challenged in court.”
“Meanwhile,” Cheney continues, “DOJ says Trump is engaged in a ‘shell game,’ attempting to claim records seized from him are ‘personal’ but, if the judge disagrees, they’re also shielded by executive privilege. DOJ says Trump can’t have it both ways.”
Legal experts agree with DOJ.
READ MORE: Senate Democrats Expected to Pass Bipartisan Bill Codifying Same-Sex Marriage Rights Amid Some GOP Objections: Report
“That’s not how it works,” says former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa, an attorney and legal and national security analyst. “The designation of records as presidential or personal happens upon creation or receipt. Seems like they were initially designated as the former because NARA has a record of them. Changing designation after that requires notifying archivist 44 U.S.C. 2203.”
Also agreeing with the DOJ’s assessment, former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann, who spent 20 years at DOJ, writes: “A new shell game by Trump and his counsel is exactly right.”
“So great that Judge Dearie,” Weissmann adds, referring to Trump’s hand-picked special master, “and not [Trump appointed Judge] Cannon, will have the first crack at this– if 11th Circuit doesn’t make this all moot soon by ending the whole claim before Canon.”
Top national security attorney Bradley Moss adds, “That’s not going to hold up. That’s not what came out of the Clinton tapes decision.”
Attorney Luppe B. Luppen notes that Trump’s argument “would nullify the PRA entirely,” referring to the Presidential Records Act.
READ MORE: ‘Coup-Plotters Reunion’: Experts Warn After Group Including Ginni Thomas Calls for House, Senate Leadership Elections Delay
“The outgoing president could just stuff any records he wanted in his pants,” Luppen suggests, if Trump’s legal theory were valid, “regardless of whether they were nuclear submarine secrets, pardons, or original copies of international treaties, and the people wouldn’t own them anymore.”
But Brad Heath, Reuters’ DC reporter for crime and justice offers a big picture overview, saying, “It’s hard to see why the personal/presidential categorization matters very much right now. The government routinely seizes personal records pursuant to search warrants; that’s basically why search warrants exist.”
Trump had at Mar-a-Lago more than 300 classified documents, The New York Times reported in August. Late Sunday night The Guardian reported Trump had “documents bearing classification markings” in his Mar-a-Lago office desk drawer. That could upend his claims he had declassified all the documents at Mar-a-Lago.
News
Experts Warn of MAGA and Christian Nationalists’ Reaction to GOP Losses in Arizona
The MAGA movement is out in force in Maricopa County, Arizona, as votes continue to be counted in last week’s midterm elections.
Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s allies are questioning the ballots cast outside same-day voting as fraudulent, echoing Donald Trump’s lies after his own election loss, and right-wing demonstrators have gathered outside vote-counting centers to denounce election officials and sheriff’s deputies stationed outside as traitors, reported The Bulwark.
“PATRIOTS RISE UP to RALLY tomorrow SATURDAY NOON at the Maricopa County Elections office (510 S. 3rd Ave. Phoenix) to pray for the Light to shine in the darkness and for His truth to be revealed!” posted far-right state Sen. Wendy Rogers last week.
A loose confederation of Boogaloo Bois, Christian nationalists and other protesters answered Rogers’ call to action, which she described as a “Jericho March” — in a clear echo of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
READ MORE: Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough
“You may remember the organization named Jericho March and its role in laying the groundwork for the January 6th insurrection,” wrote Annika Brockschmidt and Thomas Lecaque for The Bulwark. “As God instructed the Israelites to walk seven times around Jericho and blow the shofar (horn) so that the walls would fall and everyone within the city would be slaughtered in God’s name, so believers have taken up the mantle of spiritual warfare and continued Jericho Marches in Maricopa County. The target that they are currently circling, which holds their enemies, is the center in which votes are being counted.”
Lake, Senate candidate Blake Masters and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem all earned Trump’s endorsement by backing his fraud claims, and they have followed the former president’s playbook in challenging their losses as illegitimate without any evidence.
“It is very unlikely that Kari Lake’s supporters will try to storm the Maricopa ballot center,” wrote Brockschmidt, the author of a book on the religious right, and Lecaque, a history professor at Grand View University. “But their ideology isn’t far from the one that drove people to march around the Capitol in the weeks before January 6th and then to attack it: the belief that not just humans but institutions can be possessed by evil spirits, by demons and powers of darkness (Eph. 6:12)—and that they have to be cleansed, purged, defeated by righteous Christians in the cosmic battle between good and evil.”
“It is ultimately a totalizing — totalitarian, even — belief system that allows for no nuance, that only knows friend or mortal foe,” the pair added. “And, crucially, while this kind of belief can wane for any number of reasons, it has never been swayed by defeat at the ballot box. Rather, it takes defeats and twists them into stories of heroic martyrdom, of promises of revenge and retribution.”
Trending
- News3 days ago
DOJ Now Looking at Two Espionage Cases as They Ponder Possible Trump Indictments: Legal Analyst
- LOL2 days ago
‘We Are Not a Cult!’: GOP Senator Begs Chuck Todd Not to Call Donald Trump the Republican ‘Leader’
- BREAKING NEWS21 hours ago
Senate Democrats Expected to Pass Bipartisan Bill Codifying Same-Sex Marriage Rights Amid Some GOP Objections: Report
- News1 day ago
Experts Warn of MAGA and Christian Nationalists’ Reaction to GOP Losses in Arizona
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM22 hours ago
‘Coup-Plotters Reunion’: Experts Warn After Group Including Ginni Thomas Calls for House, Senate Leadership Elections Delay
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Democrats Will Maintain Control of US Senate: NBC News Projection
- News17 hours ago
‘Ego’: DOJ Reportedly Believes Trump Took Hundreds of Classified Docs and Thousands of Other Items as ‘Mementos’
- News18 hours ago
‘That’s Not How It Works’: Legal Experts, DOJ Slam Trump ‘Shell Game’ Claim He Owns Classified Docs