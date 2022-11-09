News
Top Fox News Host Makes Stunning Admission: Americans Didn’t Vote on the Issues ‘We Thought They Were Voting On’
On Wednesday, after Democrats performed beyond most expectations in the midterm elections and better than either party has in decades when its president is in the White House, Fox News‘ “Judge” Jeanine Pirro openly admitted she was stunned that voters didn’t vote on issues Fox News has been promoting to attack the left: the economy, inflation, and crime.
“I think what, what is, what is really disturbing, though, is the fact that most of the country thinks we’re headed in the wrong direction and the fact – 75 percent, some said 80% – and yet, so many people voted on issues that weren’t the issues we thought they were voting on,” Pirro said on “The Five.”
“We thought it was all about the economy, inflation, and crime,” she continued, listing the issues Fox News has been pushing for months.
“But,” she realized, “it was a lot about abortion. It was a lot about the threat to democracy. And even in spite of that, I think Republicans did very well, and I think Kevin McCarthy is to be saluted for, you know, a mission that he’s been on for many years.”
Jeanine: so many people voted on issues that weren’t the issues we thought they were voting on. We thought it was about the economy, inflation crime.. pic.twitter.com/mElmLhgyPr
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2022
Republicans did not do well when the average number of House seats the party out of power gains in the midterms is 26.
As Washington Post columnist Monica Hesse last month noted, as have many, many others, “abortion access is an economic issue.”
On Monday, Pirro mocked Democrats for wanting to protect democracy – a key part of President Biden’s focus.
“We have brand new Fox News voter analysis that’s on the side of your screen right now showing how voters feel about the number of key issues. Wow. Now, could all the fear mongering over democracy dying tomorrow backfire on the Democrats? Former Obama adviser Van Jones is ripping his own party for wasting precious time trying to stoke voter fears instead of focusing on what people care about,” she declared.
Also on Monday, Pirro mocked President Biden “for accusing voters of ‘aligning with fascists’,” before playing a clip of a CNN Democratic strategist saying, “I think the President’s closing message last night about democracy is on the ballot, again, is frustrating to to people like me who, you know, don’t want to see half the voters in America alienated or saying we’re being accused of aligning with fascists because they’re voting for their pocketbook. That’s just not where we want to be.”
But as it turns out, President Biden was correct. Americans voted for the party that cares about protecting democracy, the right to abortion, and recognize that those are also economic issues.
Watch Monday’s Fox News segment with Pirro below or watch both videos at this link.
Watch Live: President Biden Holds Press Conference After Historic Midterm Election
President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and take questions from reporters on Wednesday afternoon at 4 PM ET, the White House has announced. Control of the House and the Senate are still not decided, but it’s clear the President lead Democrats to a historic midterm result.
Biden did not suffer the “shellacking” many of his predecessors, including Donald Trump and Barack Obama had. In the last midterm election Donald Trump lost 40 House seats. Barack Obama lost 63 seats in his first-term midterm.
President Biden will speak from the State Dining Room.
You can watch live below or at this link.
Image: Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith via Flickr
‘How Is This Not a Red Wave?’: Frustrated Fox & Friends Hosts Struggle to Understand Election Results
Republicans may yet win narrow congressional majorities, but Fox News hosts struggled to comprehend how a “red wave” failed to materialize.
The conservative network had been assuring viewers that the GOP would take overwhelming control of Congress, but the morning after Tuesday’s midterm election suggested Republicans might take a narrow majority in the House with a Senate majority still within reach, and “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt was bewildered.
“Our country is completely divided now,” Earhardt said. “You are either very conservative or radical progressive and woke left. The fact don’t seem to matter here. Some of these individuals that won, when you look at their records, they are so extreme and so progressive. People are just dug in, they are dug in really deep right now and so extreme.”
“How do you explain this country?” she added. “Open borders, record gas prices, inflation is the worst in 40 years, the president’s approval ratings are so bad, worst crime since the 1980s. Yet I heard last night this is an indictment on the Republican Party. Is it? How are these — these issues, when our country is in such a bad state right now, how is this not a red wave?”
READ MORE: Trump’s 2024 hopes take a blow as big-money donors see he’s ‘an anchor on the party’: CNN’s Alice Stewart
Watch the video below or at this link.
“How do you explain this country? I heard last night that this is in indictment on the Republican Party. Is it? How is this not a red wave?” pic.twitter.com/8Q1kW6xx2O
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2022
Watch: Reporter Schools Kari Lake as She’s Accused of Spreading Election Disinformation
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican running for governor on an all-out “Big Lie” election denial and ultra-MAGA platform, got a warning from an NBC News reporter after she spent the past day spreading election disinformation and fear.
“To be clear, the lines are not acceptable,” NBC News’ Vaughn Hilliard told Lake on Election Day as she was speaking to reporters. “At the same time, there is no evidence to suggest this is not going to be an accurate election.”
Lake, a former reporter, was quick to lash out.
“I haven’t suggested that. We’re going to see what happens,” she said.
READ MORE: ‘This Is Who They Are’: Critics Blast Kari Lake for Mocking Paul Pelosi After Brutally Violent Assault
But she has suggested the election might not be accurate. She’s also said, “I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result.”
Minutes earlier she promised a “come to Jesus” reckoning, after saying, “I woke up this morning and within minutes of the polls opening up I started getting people calling. Voters in tears, calling my personal numbers, saying ‘What’s going on? The tabulators aren’t working. They told me to put my ballot in a box and they would drive it downtown to county,’” Lake said, according to the right wing National Review.
Lake “implied there could be partisan interference behind the issues,” National Review added. “‘Do you think this is normal guys? My question is, do you think what’s happening here in Maricopa County is normal? We have had problems after problems.'”
“This is not normal stuff, ” she said, stoking and building on her months-long message of election theft.
“I hope it’s not malice. But we’re gonna win. And when we win, there’s gonna be a come to Jesus for elections in Arizona,” she said.
Arizona gov. candidate Kari Lake (R) sows doubt about the integrity of the election results before polls have even closed:
“Voters in tears … saying, ‘What’s going on? The tabulators aren’t working’ … When we win, there’s gonna be come to Jesus for elections in Arizona.” pic.twitter.com/KDRYhsmQCd
— The Recount (@therecount) November 8, 2022
It is, in fact, “normal stuff,” however, when machines are not working properly, according to election officials who had a back up plan when some of the tabulators were not properly working in Maricopa County.
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, both Republicans, quickly put out a video explaining what the issue was and how they were resolving it.
This is what Lake said “is not normal stuff,” but as you can seem, in this video they say, “this is actually what the majority of counties do on Election Day,” which Lake disputed.
Here is a message from Chairman Bill Gates and Recorder Stephen Richer with an update for @maricopacounty voters on Elections Day. pic.twitter.com/OkQczCklGb
— Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 8, 2022
Gates’ biography says “Bill has been a lifelong Republican,” as far back as high school.
READ MORE: Watch: Kari Lake Ad Features Pastor Who Frames LGBTQ People as Sex-Obsessed Violent Criminals
In response to the machines not functioning properly an RNC spokesperson blamed not the two Republicans who took responsibility and explained what was going on and what the backup plan was, he blamed Kari Lake’s Democratic opponent in a tweet, which Lake’s official campaign “war room” account retweeted.
A reporter for VoteBeat US says Lake is spreading misinformation.
THIS IS FALSE.
If you already checked in at a site having issues, go to a poll worker and have them check you out before you leave. If you do this, you can still vote normally at any other location in the county.
Please everyone stop spreading misinformation. https://t.co/8i60B2QAKx
— Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) November 8, 2022
Popular Information’s Judd Legum notes that one tweet has over 10,000 retweets.
.@KariLake, the election conspiracy theorist running for Governor of Arizona, is spreading misinformation about voting in Maricopa County
One false tweet, post a few hours ago, already has over 10K retweets pic.twitter.com/FA6z6RYgWv
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 8, 2022
Lake on Tuesday also told a reporter that she’s “not confident in the people who we’ve elected to run these elections.”
“They’re a bunch of bureaucrats who don’t know what the hell they’re doing,” she said.
ABC News’ @libbycathey: “If you do win tonight, how are you going to be confident in your win if you don’t have confidence in this election?”
Kari Lake: “I’m just not confident in the people who we’ve elected to run these elections.” pic.twitter.com/skcZyHbGVG
— The Recount (@therecount) November 8, 2022
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Lake’s stated refusal to accept the election results if she loses is “what fascism looks like.”
Rep. @AOC (D-NY) calls out Arizona gov. nominee Kari Lake (R) for not saying if she’d accept the election result if she loses:
“That’s what fascism looks like … She is priming people to have little — God forbid — mini-January 6ths at state capitols across this country.” pic.twitter.com/wPt3eQ4H6Y
— The Recount (@therecount) November 8, 2022
Watch video of Kari Lake via Fox News below or at this link.
