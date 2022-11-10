BREAKING NEWS
Alex Jones Now Has to Pay an Additional $473 Million: Judge
A judge on Thursday ordered far right wing extremist, conspiracy theorist, falsehoods promoter for profit, and Infowars founder Alex Jones to pay an additional $473 million for his lies in a case involving the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
The new $473 million order comes on top of the nearly $1 billion in damaged he was ordered to pay last month.
“Connecticut Judge Barabara Bellis imposed the punitive damages on the Infowars host and Free Speech Systems,” the Associated Press reports. “Jones repeatedly told his millions of followers the massacre that killed 20 first graders and six educators was staged by ‘crisis actors’ to enact more gun control.”
READ MORE: ‘Are We in China?’: Alex Jones Tells Parents He ‘Won’t Apologize’ for Thinking Sandy Hook ‘Might Have Been Staged’
“Eight victims’ relatives and the FBI agent testified during a month-long trial about being threatened and harassed for years by people who deny the shooting happened. Strangers showed up at some of their homes and confronted some of them in public. People hurled abusive comments at them on social media and in emails. And some received death and rape threats,” the AP adds.
Reuters has confirmed the $473 million amount.
Just one month ago Jones was ordered to pay $965 million in damages after a jury returned a unanimous verdict in a consolidated case. Jones for years had falsely claimed the 20 young children and six adults slaughtered while in their elementary school were “crisis actors.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Watch: Pelosi Says Brutal Attack on Husband Will Influence Her Future in Democratic Leadership
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the first woman ever to be second in line to the presidency, casually made a big announcement Monday afternoon.
Discussing the brutal, “near-fatal” attack on her husband Paul Pelosi by an extremist who promoted right wing conspiracy theories, Pelosi says the attack will influence her decision about her future in Democratic leadership, whether or not Democrats retain the majority in the House.
“Well I have to say my decision will be affected about what happened the last week or two,” Pelosi referring to the attack on her husband, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an interview that airs Monday night at 8 PM ET.
READ MORE: ‘Have They No Decency?’: GOP Slammed as Pelosi Reveals How She Learned Her Husband Was Brutally Bludgeoned in New Interview
After pausing, she seemed to be upset, and repeated, “Yes.”
She did not indicate one way or another what that would mean.
CNN’s Gloria Borger weighed in, saying Speaker Pelosi has been “traumatized.”
Pelosi, one of just a handful of lawmakers to hold that title more than once (not concurrently), and has been one of the most successful Speakers of the House in modern history.
Watch below or at this link.
News — Pelosi says her decision to stay in her leadership position after the midterms will be impacted by the violent attack on her husband. “The decision will be affected about what happened the last week or two.” pic.twitter.com/Pd17uQa4Et
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 7, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
‘This Is a Very Strong Economy’: Experts Cheer October Jobs Report – Blast Those Claiming ‘Recession’
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has just released the October jobs report and economists are thrilled once again with the numbers. Employment increased by 261,000 in October, and unemployment ticked up slightly to 3.7% – which remains an astonishingly great number. Economists used to say 5% unemployment was considered “full” employment.
Some context for reading the latest employment report: The unemployment remains near its fifty year low. pic.twitter.com/4k6jPDRc6V
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) November 4, 2022
“This is a very strong economy,” writes popular University of Michigan School of Economics Professor Justin Wolfers, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution.
“And whatever you read elsewhere, employment growth is motoring along,” Wolfers adds, offering another chart to prove his point. “Indeed, job growth over the past three months (or indeed, this month) has continued at a rate that exceeds almost any point in the pre-pandemic 2000s.”
“This is an historically strong rate of growth.”
And whatever you read elsewhere, employment growth is motoring along. Indeed, job growth over the past three months (or indeed, this month) has continued at a rate that exceeds almost any point in the pre-pandemic 2000s. This is an historically strong rate of growth. pic.twitter.com/FHjVT7ZhEB
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) November 4, 2022
Economist David Rothschild posts a graph showing jobs growth under Democrats massively better than under Republicans.
Blue lines good.
Red lines bad. pic.twitter.com/UJk9LvWeyq
— David Rothschild 🌻 (@DavMicRot) November 4, 2022
Wolfers takes a swing at all those claiming the U.S. is in a recession.
“In normal times, this would be regarded as extremely rapid growth, and a strong labor market. For some reason people are shouting ‘recession’ in a crowded theatre, instead.”
RELATED: ‘No Recession’: Economists Elated Over ‘Amazing’ and ‘Perfect’ Jobs Report – Blast Media’s ‘Anti-Biden Narrative’
Wolfers points to Betsey Stevenson, a former Member of President Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers & Chief Economist at the U.S. Dept. of Labor, calling her “wise.”
“Strong jobs report,” Stevenson says, “lots of hiring, broad based, and wage growth is slowing slight. The Fed just might get us that soft landing.”
“Under Democratic government economy is stronger & crime is lower,” Rothschild writes, “those are the facts, and extremely meaningful context when polls say people are voting Republican due to economy & crime. Only makes sense if they want a weak economy & higher crime.”
RELATED: ‘Ain’t No Recession’: Economists Praise ‘Huge’ Employment Numbers – ‘We’re Back, Baby’
Rothschild also points to David Rothkopf, the well-known foreign policy, national security, and political affairs analyst and commentator, CEO of The Rothkopf Group, and author of 10 books including “American Resistance”
“It’s not just that @POTUS & @TheDemocrats have a stronger case to make than the GOP on the economy,” he tweets ahead of the BLS report, and linking to a Daily Beast article titled, “Republicans Are Bad for the Economy. Here’s Why.” “It is that the GOP record is abysmal and has been for decades. The facts tell a far different story than you’ve been hearing from many during the campaign.”
Biden to Deliver Major Speech Wednesday Evening on Rising Political Violence and Threats to Democracy
President Joe Biden Wednesday evening will deliver a “major speech” Wednesday evening on rising threats to American democracy, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol where the January 6 insurrection took place.
The speech, which was not part of the President’s originally published schedule, comes just days after the husband of the Speaker of the House was brutally assaulted, his skull bashed with a hammer inside their San Francisco home in what prosecutors have described as a “near-fatal” attack.
“It’s from Capitol Hill because that’s where there was an attempt to subvert our Democracy,” White House senior adviser Anita Dunn said at an event Wednesday morning hosted by Axios. “The threat of political violence … it’s something that unites almost all Americans and something we can all be united against.”
The President is expected to begin his remarks at 7 PM, but that time is currently fluid.
NCRM will post live video when it become available.
UPDATE: 10:29 AM ET –
The White House is describing it as “a political event for the Democratic National Committee.” The DNC adds: “President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on preserving and protecting our democracy as Election Day approaches. The president will address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy; and the stakes for our democracy in next week’s election.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
