News
Trump’s Chief of Staff Implicated in Mar-a-Lago Docs Scheme by New Bombshell Reporting
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows may have been implicated in the Mar-a-Lago documents case by one of Donald Trump’s attorneys, according to a new report.
The New York Times reported that Trump attorney Patrick Philbin falsely told the lawyer for the National Archives last September that the former president had taken only non-classified material such as newspaper clippings home with him from the White House, two sources told the New York Times.
Philbin told National Archives lawyer Gary Stern that he learned that information from Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, and one of the sources said Stern preserved his own description of that exchange in an email.
That claim turned out to be false after FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in August and found thousands of pages of presidential records, including hundreds that contained classified information, stashed in Trump’s office and other areas at the private club.
IN OTHER NEWS: Reporter reveals new detail that ‘puts Trump at the center’ of stolen docs case
Another Trump attorney, Alex Cannon, told the former president in fall 2021 that officials with the archives wanted those materials back and warned him that a criminal referral could result if he refused to comply, according to a person familiar with the discussions, but Trump basically ignored him.
Trump eventually turned over 15 boxes of government materials in January and asked Cannon to tell the archives that those were all the documents he had taken from the White House, but the lawyer declined because he wasn’t sure if that was true.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Everything Has Been a Lie’: Christian Walker Drops Damning New Video Blasting His Father’s ‘Lies’ Over Abortion
Christian Walker, the son of the Republican Party of Georgia’s nominee to be a U.S. Senator is out with a new video Tuesday morning blasting his father, Herschel Walker, and Republicans who he says knew about his philandering father’s past and suggesting they even called him telling him it’s important for the party that he win, despite the latest bombshell news.
Monday evening The Daily Beast reported Herschel Walker, the former NFL star running for Senate as a “pro-life” candidate who supports zero exceptions for abortion, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend.
Walker said he and his mother “could have ended” his father’s Senate campaign, one first pushed by and then endorsed by Donald Trump, “on day one.” And he criticized the “family values” contingent on the right for their hypocrisy in endorsing his father despite his past.
“I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed, I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised,” Christian Walker charges in his latest video. “And you know, my favorite issue to talk about is father absence – surprise – ’cause it affected me. That’s why I talk about it all the time, because it affected me.”
READ MORE: Herschel Walker Raked in Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Giving Paid Speeches While a Candidate for Senate: Report
Walker, a social media influencer who has strongly supported his father’s candidacy until The Daily Beast’s story Monday night, went on to attack “family values” conservatives.
“Family Values people: He has four kids, four different women, wasn’t in the house raising one of them,” Walker said about his father Herschel. “He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values? I was silent lie after lie after lie. The abortion card drops yesterday – it’s literally his handwriting in the card. They say they have receipts, whatever. He gets on Twitter, he likes about it. Okay, I’m done.”
Herschel Walker is running to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, a pastor. Warnock has not commented on the Daily Beast’s bombshell.
“Everything has been a lie. And so for the right to say I’m being suspicious. We’re saying hey, I’m done with the lies when you all have been calling me saying, ‘is this true about your dad? Gosh, we’re not going to win Georgia. This candidate and all –’ that’s been you.”
READ MORE: Herschel Walker’s Remarks Against Same-Sex Marriage Resurface: ‘Each State Can Just Stop All of That’
“You have no idea what I’ve been through in my life. You have no idea what me and my mom have survived. We could have ended this on day one. We haven’t. I haven’t told any stories. I’m just saying don’t lie. Don’t lie on my mom. Don’t lie on me. Don’t lie on the lives you’ve destroyed and act like you’re some moral family man. Y’all should care about that, conservatives.”
Walker also claimed “the left” has been blaming him, “as though I’m responsible for all of the things that he has done. I’ve talked about other issues. I’ve talked about these because they’ve been close to me, because they matter to me because I went through it. That’s why I’ve talked about it. So when you say well, ‘talk about your dad,’ I am I’m saying this behavior is atrocious. Don’t come for me. You don’t have to like my policies. You don’t have to like me. You don’t have to. I’m just saying, I’m done with the lies.”
According to Walker, he was promised his father would lead a different life when he decided to run for Senate.
“We were told at the beginning of this he was going to get ahead of his past, hold himself accountable, all of these different things. And that would have been fine. Go ahead. He didn’t do any of that. Everything’s been a lie. Everything’s been downplayed. Everything’s been cutting corners, the whole thing, and who who is whose expense is that? Me, my mom. as were chased down by the media. We were terrorized, all these different things. People are questioning my authenticity. I’m done. Don’t lie. Don’t put this on me. You — This is a candidate issue. Not a me issue. I wouldn’t have spoken out if there weren’t all these lives every day.”
READ MORE: ‘Pathological Liar’: Herschel Walker’s Own Advisors Don’t Trust Him, Think He Isn’t Mentally Fit for the Job – Report
The Daily Beast in recent months also reported Walker has had four children with four different women, at least two of whom were not previously known.
Herschel Walker is denying the Daily Beast’s reporting.
Watch below or at this link.
I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement.
Don’t you dare test my authenticity. Here is the full story: pic.twitter.com/ekVEcz8zq3
— Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022
News
Matt Gaetz demands hurricane aid for Florida after voting against it
Last week, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) voted against a government funding measure that contained $18.8 billion in federal disaster aid for natural disasters, including Hurricane Ian, which just ravaged his home state. Gaetz was one of 15 Florida lawmakers who voted against it.
On Sunday, Gaetz went to Twitter to ask for government assistance for “my fellow Florida Man in grave need of assistance.” His tweet said, “Just send us like half of what you sent Ukraine,” a reference to the money that the U.S. has donated to help Ukraine fight off Russia’s ongoing invasion.
Various Twitter users called him a hypocrite for his tweet, but his key audience is likely people who don’t know about his vote or those who oppose the United States’ involvement in a foreign conflict, even if checking Russia’s aggression helps aid U.S. interests in Europe.
The continuing resolution that Gaetz voted against made money available from Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund for states dealing with costly natural disasters. It also contained $12 billion to aid Ukraine. Both of Florida’s Republican senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, also didn’t vote in favor of the resolution.
On his podcast last Friday, Gaetz said Democrats had rammed the resolution without going through the committee process, effectively cutting out Republicans from being able to add or remove funding from it.
The hurricane killed about 68 Floridians, caused at least $55 billion in damages, and has left 600,000 homes in Florida without power.
Dear Congress:
On behalf of my fellow Florida Man in grave need of assistance….
Just send us like half of what you sent Ukraine.
Signed,
Your Fellow Americans
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 2, 2022
News
Florida’s Rubio Challenged Over His Past Opposition to Disaster Relief — and Gets Fact-Checked
With Florida reeling from the massive amount of damage — estimated in the billions — inflicted by Hurricane Ian, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) was asked by CNN host Dana Bash how to reconcile his request for financial help from the federal government given his opposition to similar requests from other states following a natural disaster.
In a rare appearance on CNN, Rubio tried to explain away his complaints about other funding bills by stating he felt they were larded with pork-barrel projects that he didn’t feel were justified.
“Senator, you wrote a letter Friday to the Senate Appropriations Committee asking for disaster relief dollars for desperately needed resources to rebuild Florida communities,” host Bash began. “After Hurricane Sandy hit northeastern states in 2012, you voted no on the $50 billion relief package.”
“I know you supported a smaller version,” she continued. “But why should other senators vote for relief for your state when you didn’t vote for a package to help theirs?”
RELATED: Florida GOP senator cornered on CNN over delayed evacuation order before Hurricane Ian hit
“Oh, I’ve always voted for hurricane and disaster relief,” the Florida Republican protested. “I’ve even voted for it without pay-fors. What I didn’t vote for in Sandy is because they included a roof for a museum in Washington, d.c., for fisheries in Alaska. It had been loaded up with things that had nothing to do with disaster relief.”
“I would never put out there we should use a disaster relief package for Florida as a way to pay for all kinds of other things people want around the country,” he continued. “So I think that’s that’s the key at moments like this. In Sandy, unfortunately, they loaded it up, they really did, with a bunch of things that had nothing to do with Sandy. I voted for every disaster relief package especially that’s clean and I’ll continue to do so. When it comes to Florida, we’ll do that again and make sure the package is clean and doesn’t have stuff for other people in there.”
“I read the congressional research report and the roof was damaged.” Bash corrected him. “In any event, my question is about the future. Are you telling me that if Hurricane Ian relief contains anything that smells like pork, you’ll vote no?”
“Sure. I’ll fight against it having pork in it– that’s the key,” he responded.
Watch below or at the link:
Trending
- News2 days ago
Florida’s Rubio Challenged Over His Past Opposition to Disaster Relief — and Gets Fact-Checked
- '#MORONMCCARTHY'1 day ago
January 6 police officer Michael Fanone calls Kevin McCarthy a “f**king weasel b**ch”
- 'APPARENTLY INEBRIATED'21 hours ago
Supreme Court refuses to protect Mike Lindell from a billion dollar defamation lawsuit
- News23 hours ago
Matt Gaetz demands hurricane aid for Florida after voting against it
- 'BRUTAL'20 hours ago
Russia is torturing civilians in camps around eastern Ukraine
- 'ABSOLUTE MASTERCLASS'17 hours ago
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s office “dysfunctional” with child porn and shady political dealings
- News3 hours ago
Trump’s Chief of Staff Implicated in Mar-a-Lago Docs Scheme by New Bombshell Reporting
- News2 hours ago
‘Everything Has Been a Lie’: Christian Walker Drops Damning New Video Blasting His Father’s ‘Lies’ Over Abortion