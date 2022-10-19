News
Trump to Hold Rally in South Texas Two Days Before Early Voting
"Trump to hold rally in South Texas two days before early voting" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Texas two days before early voting starts for the November election.
The rally will be Saturday in Robstown, outside Corpus Christi on the Gulf Coast. Republicans are targeting districts in the area as they try to take over South Texas’ congressional seats.
The rally will start at 7 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, according to a media advisory. Trump’s team announced Tuesday that additional speakers would include Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Gov. Greg Abbott said he would not be able to attend due to an out-of-state fundraising trip.
The advisory said Trump would speak “in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of 33-0 Trump Endorsed America First candidates in the Great State of Texas.” The 33-0 figure refers to his endorsement record in the Texas primaries and runoff earlier this year, which included some incumbents who faced nominal or no opposition.
Among Trump’s endorsees is Abbott who is fighting against Democrat Beto O’Rourke for a third term.
“I welcome President Trump back to Texas, though I won’t be able to welcome him personally since I will be out-of-state for a pre-planned fundraising trip to Florida,” Abbott said in a statement.
Trump carried Texas twice, but he is not particularly popular these days. The latest poll from the University of Texas at Austin found that 41% of registered voters had a favorable opinion of Trump, while 50% had an unfavorable opinion.
But Trump remains popular with the GOP base, though, and his endorsement was highly sought-after during the primaries. His last rally in Texas was ahead of the March primary, and it was held in the Houston suburbs. Abbott spoke at that rally.
In addition to Patrick and Paxton, the Saturday rally’s speakers will include U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria; Tom Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under Trump; and Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council.
The speaking list did not include any candidates from the South Texas races that Republicans are targeting. Among them, Trump has endorsed Monica De La Cruz, a Republican running for an open seat that runs from the Rio Grande Valley up to outside San Antonio.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/10/17/trump-south-texas-rally-2022-elections/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
News
Viral Katie Porter Video Reveals Biggest Reason for Inflation: ‘Corporate Profits’
U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) is out with yet another video that has quickly gone viral, this one revealing why every person in America is paying a lot more for nearly everything, or what economists are calling “inflation.”
In less than 24 hours her video has been viewed 2.5 million times.
As Americans are feeling the crunch at the gas pump, the grocery checkout lane, buying clothes or enjoying a night out, it absolutely seems like everything is more expensive.
Economists point to a myriad of reasons, primarily supply chain issues, the COVID pandemic, certainly Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, and other factors. All those are valid and legitimate factors, but not the biggest source, according to Porter and the macroeconomist she spoke with in a congressional hearing.
READ MORE: ‘Threatening to Crash the Economy on Purpose’: GOP Plans to Gut Social Security, Medicare if They Win the House
USA Today last week explained, “more people are spending on goods or services that are not readily available to meet those demands, so producers begin to raise prices.”
And that’s the critical factor in the inflation Americans are currently facing. Producers are raising prices. Not, as Congresswoman Porter explains with her trademark graphs and charts, because they have to, but because they can.
In a nutshell, as CNN reported last year, current inflation levels are caused primarily by corporate greed.
“Grocery stores are excited to charge you higher prices,” CNN Business reported last year in June.
“When grocery stores’ costs rise, stores will ‘mark up the full rate of inflation plus a little bit more,’ said Burt Flickinger, the managing director of retail consultancy Strategic Resource Group. For example, if the price of meat that a store pays to its suppliers goes up 6 cents a pound, the store might raise the price it charges for that same meat by 10 cents.”
It gets worse.
“Inflation is the ‘greatest gift the supermarket sector could get,’ said Flickinger. ‘They have not had these inflation benefits in years.'”
READ MORE: ‘Macabre’: Texas Schools Now Sending DNA Kits to Parents in Wake of Uvalde Shooting Massacre After Abbott Signed Law
“Our business operates the best when inflation is about 3% to 4%,” Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said on an earnings call with analysts, CNN added. “A little bit of inflation is always good in our business.”
“Kroger can pass off costs to consumers when inflation hovers around that mark, McMullen said, and ‘customers don’t overly react to that.'”
They often don’t blame the supermarket, or Big Oil, or Amazon, or any one of a number of places they are spending their money, because they’ve been trained by the media and the Republican Party to blame the President, who doesn’t set the price of anything.
Republicans like U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) who blatantly falsely this summer claimed inflation was at 40%. It’s currently 8.2% in the U.S. It was 8.3% when she posted her video.
Today is the first day back to school for Miami-Dade and prices for school supplies are through the roof. Increased inflation here in Miami is a direct result of poor decisions made in Washington… Parents can’t afford this! pic.twitter.com/EojZWpoJe7
— María Elvira Salazar ?? (@MaElviraSalazar) August 17, 2022
Rep. Porter on Tuesday explained exactly what’s going on.
In a Congressional hearing Rep. Porter discussed the real reasons for the rate of inflation with Mike Konczal, Director of the Roosevelt Institute’s Macroeconomic Analysis team. His bio says he “leads research focused on achieving full employment, building an economy that truly works for everybody, and developing the next generation of economic ideas.”
In Porter’s viral video, she shows that “over half of the increased prices people are paying are coming from increases in corporate profits.”
READ MORE: DOJ Court Filing Reveals Investigators Have More Evidence Against Trump That It Has Not Presented
Profits to corporations, meaning they are making more money off inflation, forcing consumers and other businesses, and even the federal government, to spend more for less.
How much?
Nearly 54 percent. Watch below or at this link.
Bigger corporate profits account for *over half* of the higher prices people are paying. pic.twitter.com/RZr5O0X4oJ
— Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) October 18, 2022
News
‘Shrill, Sophomoric and Sweaty’: Morning Joe Traces Marco Rubio’s Downfall Since Trump Beat Him in 2016
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was shocked by Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) limp performance during his debate against Democratic challenger Val Demings.
The Florida Republican faced off against the Orlando-area congresswoman, who forcefully challenged his record on gun safety and abortion, and the “Morning Joe” host was surprised by how little enthusiasm the senator brought to his performance.
“Marco Rubio most likely will win, it could be a tight race — we’ll see how it goes,” Scarborough said. “Florida has been trending Republican, obviously, strongly in 2020, but Val Demings did a very good job last night. I’ve got to say, and this is where I wish I could ask [NBC News correspondent] Mark Caputo this, but he’s a reporter and can’t really answer it. [I’m] getting a lot of phone calls people seeing the debate saying, this Marco Rubio. Everybody I talked to said something happened to him in 2016, like Donald Trump happened to him, got into his head, and he just never recovered.”
“He seemed off balance last night, he would have pat answers — the Second Amendment right… if you take guns away from people only criminals — just these pat answers you would hear somebody in a middle-school debate make where they were pretending to be in a Senate debate,” he continued. “He seemed shrill, he seemed sophomoric, he seemed sweaty. I just don’t know that he ever recovered from Donald Trump in 2016 beating him as badly as he did in Florida.”
READ MORE: ‘Worst investigation in history’: Morning Joe rips John Durham as his probe goes down in flames
“Marco Rubio once seen as future of the Republican Party,” Scarborough added. “A Time Magazine cover talking about him being the future of the Republican Party, and what I saw last night was just a shadow of that guy.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
‘Full on Freaked Out’: Fox News Leaders Furious Over Who Leaked Kanye West Rant From Unaired Footage – Report
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Fox News was thrown into turmoil by the leak of unaired footage of their interview of Trump-loving rapper Kanye West — and they are desperate to find the leaker.
“Fox News executives are ‘full-on freaked out’ about the leak of never-aired clips of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Kayne West, Confider has learned, and the network is closing in on the ‘mole’ who was the source of the embarrassing breach,” reported Lachlan Cartwright and Andrew Kirell. “A few weeks ago Carlson interviewed West, who now goes by the mononym Ye, and touted him as a brave truth-teller dismissed by liberal elites for his increasingly far-right beliefs and stunts like wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt to Paris Fashion Week.”
“Fox may be closing in on the leaker, but it’s now almost a week since Vice published the videos. This is a notable detail because in 2012, the last time the network dealt with a major video breach, it found and escorted the leaker — Bill O’Reilly’s then-associate producer Joe Muto — out of the building in less than 24 hours,” the report noted. “‘This new leaker learned from my mistakes,’ Muto told Confider. ‘The main reason I got caught is that I wasn’t covering my digital trail particularly well. They’re obviously doing a better job than I did if they haven’t been found yet.'”
As The Washington Post noted last week, Carlson broadcast a highly excerpted version of this interview, telling his audience, “Is West crazy? You can judge for yourself as you watch what we’re about to show you.”
“Even in what Carlson showed, there were questionable comments,” noted the Post‘s Philip Bump. “What was excluded, according to the footage from Vice, was more disconcerting. Ye claimed that he’d rather his kids learn about Hanukkah than Kwanzaa since ‘at least it would come with some financial engineering.’ His assertion that ‘professional actors’ had been ‘placed into my house to sexualize my kids.’ He said he trusted Latinos more than ‘certain other businessmen’ — a vague descriptor he used to ‘be safe.’ Ye also told Carlson that he had ‘visions that God gives me, just over and over, on community building and how to build these free energy, kinetic, fully kinetic energy communities.'”
This was leaked shortly after West took to Twitter to proclaim he was going “death con 3” on Jewish people, which led to his ban from the platform.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Evan McMullin flattens Mike Lee in Utah Senate debate over his involvement in Trump’s J6 coup attempt
West has subsequently announced a move to buy the struggling right-wing Twitter alternative Parler, which would ironically make him a direct competitor to Trump, who already commands the other right-wing Twitter alternative Truth Social.
Image via Shutterstock
