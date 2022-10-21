News
‘This Is a Big Deal’: Legal Experts Say New Testimony Means ‘Trump Is the Target’ and DOJ ‘Heading Toward Indictment’
Legal experts weighed in after CNN reported one of Donald Trump’s representatives before the National Records and Archives Administration testified before the federal grand jury investigating the document the FBI recovered from Mar-a-Lago.
“Kash Patel, a top adviser to former President Donald Trump who has been deeply involved in disputes over classified records Trump kept from his presidency, appeared recently before the federal grand jury looking into the handling of documents at Mar-a-Lago,” CNN reported, citing “sources familiar with the matter.”
Patel reportedly spent hours inside the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C.
“He is one of a handful of advisers around Donald Trump after his presidency who could have legal risk related to the Mar-a-Lago situation, according to court records and the sources, though it’s unclear if he is a target of the Justice Department probe,” CNN noted. “He has claimed in media interviews he personally witnessed Trump declassifying records before he left the presidency, and has argued he should be able to release classified information.”
Legal experts said the report was a significant development in the Mar-a-Lago case, which has increasingly been referred to by the acronym MAL.
“Well we know what this is about: testing his story about the MAL docs having been declassified in some secret order. Prosecutors must have had a field day picking that story apart!” tweeted former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann.
Weissman, now a professor at NYU Law and MSNBC legal analyst, was the lead prosecutor on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
“Shows Trump is target and DOJ is heading toward indictment,” Weissmann wrote.
Former Pentagon special counsel Ryan Goodman began a Twitter thread with, “this is a big deal.”
Goodman said he expected federal prosecutors to ask, “Were you acting as an agent of, or in concert with, Donald J. Trump when you described, repeatedly, Trump’s plan to publicly disseminate the documents? You have sometimes suggested you may have had access to MAL documents, that you knew their content. Did you?”
Goodman noted, “if the answer is yes, it will get Trump into a huge new problem for dissemination of national defense info.”
“Patel is the inner, inner circle for Trump when it comes to the MAL investigation,” he noted. “Note the location of that federal grand jury: The District of Columbia. Goes to where DOJ is most likely to bring an indictment (not in Florida).”
Goodman’s thread was noted by Harvard Law’s Laurence Tribe.
“A great thread: Trump’s indictment in D.C. — note the venue — is on its way . . .” Tribe predicted.
Former DOJ spokesperson Matthew Miller also noted the location of the grand jury.
“Safe to say we can retire the notion DOJ was only interested in getting the docs back and nothing more,” Miller wrote.
‘Highly Sensitive Intelligence’: Trump Had Secret Documents on China and Iran’s Missile Program at Mar-a-Lago
Among the many top secret and classified documents Donald Trump unlawfully kept at his Mar-a-Lago residence were “highly sensitive intelligence” about Iran and China, which experts say could put the United States at risk if that information reached the wrong hands.
“The secret documents about Iran and China are considered among the most sensitive the FBI has recovered to date in its investigation of Trump and his aides for possible mishandling of classified information, obstruction and destruction of government records,” The Washington Post reports.
“Unauthorized disclosures of specific information in the documents would pose multiple risks, experts say,” The Post explains. “People aiding U.S. intelligence efforts could be endangered, and collection methods could be compromised. In addition, other countries or U.S. adversaries could retaliate against the United States for actions it has taken in secret.”
READ MORE: ‘This Is a Big Deal’: Legal Experts Say New Testimony Means ‘Trump Is the Target’ and DOJ ‘Heading Toward Indictment’
It could also “expose intelligence-gathering methods that the United States wants to keep hidden from the world.”
The former president, a proven serial liar, has denied any wrongdoing, and has said he can “declassify” anything “even by thinking about it,” which is false.
Trump has a history of sharing classified intelligence with parties considered to be unauthorized, or even enemies of the United States.
Early in his time in the White House, the day after he fired FBI Director Jim Comey, he shared classified information with top Russian officials, Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. inside the Oval Office, with no other Americans present.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Uvalde School Officials Approve Terms of Superintendent’s Retirement Without Publicly Disclosing Them
By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune
"Uvalde school officials approve terms of superintendent's retirement without publicly disclosing them" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
UVALDE — The Uvalde school board approved the terms of Superintendent Hal Harrell’s retirement Wednesday, but did not disclose any details of his exit as leader of a school district still reeling from the worst school shooting in Texas history.
When voting on the retirement terms, trustees referred to discussions that happened behind closed doors during an executive session that lasted hours. Trustees then quickly announced that Gary Patterson would be the interim superintendent. But trustees did not say when Harrell’s departure would take effect or when Patterson would begin as his interim replacement.
The votes capped a meeting that got heated when residents and families of Robb Elementary shooting victims were not allowed to make public comments about school safety and other matters. On May 24, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at the elementary school.
For months, some family members of shooting victims called for Harrell’s resignation, arguing that he, and many other school officials, should be held responsible for failing to prepare for a school shooting. A Texas House committee investigation into the shooting provided a damning portrayal of a school district that had strayed from strict adherence to its safety plan and a police response that disregarded its own active shooter training.
The board on Wednesday also approved plans for the search for a long-term superintendent, but again only referred to terms disclosed behind closed doors without publicly disclosing them. Officials said details about the search process will be posted on the district’s website in about a week.
At the start of the meeting, some parents and relatives of the victims and survivors of the May 24 shooting wanted to make comments about safety plans, and what role school board member J.J. Suarez would play in the search for a new superintendent. Suarez is a former Uvalde police officer who worked at Southwest Texas Junior College as division chair of allied health and human services when he responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary.
Residents were interrupted by the board’s lawyer and board members saying some of the parents had not previously signed up to make public comments or their comments were not relevant to the agenda items.
Attendees shouted at the lawyer to let people speak. The board abruptly ended the public comment period and went behind closed doors to discuss the details about Harrell’s retirement. After three hours, the board came out to announce Patterson as the interim superintendent. Reporters were cordoned off from audience members and trustees throughout the meeting.
Harrell announced his decision to retire just under two weeks ago. His pending departure is the latest in a series of school officials who have left, often unwillingly, since the shooting.
After the gunman entered the school May 24, hundreds of law enforcement officers from several local, state and federal agencies descended on the campus. Despite the urgent pleas from officers and parents amassed outside, officers inside the school stayed put outside the classrooms where the gunman massacred his 21 victims. Officers waited more than an hour before confronting the gunman, contradicting law enforcement doctrine dictating that officers immediately confront active shooters.
Just prior to Harrell announcing his retirement earlier this month, school officials suspended the entire district police department after protesters held a dayslong protest outside the Uvalde CISD administrative building during which demonstrators called for the removal of all district officers until investigations into the police department’s response to the shooting are complete.
That suspension of the small police force came on the heels of school officials firing a recently hired district police officer after it became public that she was one of the first state troopers to arrive at Robb Elementary on May 24.
In August, the school district fired the head of the police department, Pete Arredondo, who was widely criticized for his response to the shooting. Last month, the Texas Department of Public Safety said it was investigating five of its 91 officers who responded to the shooting.
William Melhado contributed to this story.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/10/19/uvalde-superintendent-retirement-hal-harrell/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy.
Watch: Herschel Walker Falls for Comedy Central Show Prank Calling Him to ‘Report a Crime’
Embattled Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, continuing to insist his honorary “real” police badge gives him “the right to work with the police,” fell for a prank phone call from a Comedy Central show which used the audio in a segment that aired Wednesday night.
“Tooning Out the News,” a Stephen Colbert produced show had its animated anchor, “James Smartwood,” call Walker.
The call is real, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution and The Daily Beast.
Walker has been repeatedly mocked for claiming his badge is “real,” and basically accused the National Sheriffs Association of lying – “that is totally not true” – after being confronted by NBC News quoting them saying the badge “is for the trophy case.”
READ MORE: ‘As a Father, He’s Done Nothing’: Herschel Walker Urged the Mother of His Child to Have a Second Abortion – NYT
Walker has said his badge gives him “the authority to do things” for the police, “to work with them all day,” which The Root called “frightening.”
The prank call begins with the “anchor” saying, “Mr. Walker, hey, this is James Smartwood from Big News. Do you have a second to chat?”
“Basically, what I wanted to do is I wanted to report a crime,” Smartwood, voiced by the show’s creator, R.J. Fried, tells Walker.
“I left my window down in my car last night, someone stole my laptop out of the passenger seat, and so I’m just trying to figure out if there’s any way in your – as someone who’s a law enforcement person – if there’s any way you can take a look at it.”
READ MORE: ‘Everything Has Been a Lie’: Christian Walker Drops Damning New Video Blasting His Father’s ‘Lies’ Over Abortion
“Well,” Walker replies, “I’ll tell you what I’ll do is we’ll report your thing, and all that and stuff. That’ll be great. What we’ll do is, you got a number I can call?”
The show “bleeps” out the phone number and discussion and “anchor” Smartwood asks Walker if he can come by to get fingerprints.
“Is there any chance you can hop in the squad car, you know, flick on the sirens, come down here or, maybe like go undercover or something?”
At this point Walker seems to realize that saying you have authority means you need actual resources.
“Uh, what can you do, can you do anything?” Walker, stumbling, asks, never once suggesting he thinks this might be a prank.
“No,” Smartwood replies. “I mean, I’m not, I’m not actually – I don’t have the authority.”
Walker then promises to call him back, appearing to suggest he’s going to get involved and help out.
“I gave him the wrong number, I don’t want him having my number,” Smartwood tells his animated “guests.”
Watch a short clip or the full segment below or at the link.
BREAKING NOW: James Smartwood calls HERSCHEL WALKER to report a crime after the Georgia Senate candidate claimed to be law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/diUMDSfztA
— Tooning Out The News (@tooningout) October 19, 2022
