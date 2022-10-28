BREAKING NEWS
Speaker Pelosi’s Husband Hospitalized After Being ‘Violently Assaulted’ Inside Their Home by Assailant
The husband of Speaker of House Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, is in the hospital after being “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their home overnight.
“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” the Speaker’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said in a statement.
“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”
“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill added.
UPDATE: Paul Pelosi, Speaker's Husband, 'Severely Beaten' With Hammer: Report
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Pelosi Home 'Specifically Targeted' by Assailant Who Beat Speaker's Husband With Hammer: Reports
The home of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and her husband Paul Pelosi, was “specifically targeted” and not a random attack.
Paul Pelosi, 82, has been hospitalized after being “violently assaulted,” Speaker Pelosi’s spokesperson said. The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. at the time, very early Friday morning. He reportedly suffered “blunt force trauma to his head and body.”
“The attack was not random; the assailant specifically targeted the home,” The Washington Post, citing Associated Press sources, reports. Paul Pelosi was “attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer,” and “suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body.”
Reuters notes that “In January 2021, her home was vandalized with graffiti saying ‘Cancel rent’ and ‘We want everything’ painted on the house and a pig’s head left in front of the garage, according to media reports.”
The FBI is on the scene investigating, KRON4 reports.
The San Francisco Police Dept. will hold a press conference at 12:30 PM ET.
President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have issued statements of support. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy does not appear to have released anything publicly.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Paul Pelosi, Speaker's Husband, 'Severely Beaten' With Hammer: Report
Paul Pelosi, 82, the husband of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer inside the couple’s San Francisco home in the early morning hours.
The 82-year old suffered “blunt force trauma to his head and body,” the Associated Press reports.
There is no known motive for the attack, but the assailant is in custody.
The Speaker was not in the home at the time of the assault.
NEW: Pelosi Home 'Specifically Targeted' by Assailant Who Beat Speaker's Husband With Hammer: Reports
“In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress, and members have been violently attacked in recent years,” the AP adds. “Capitol Police, tasked with protecting congressional leaders, said Nancy Pelosi was with her protective detail in Washington at the time her husband was attacked.”
UPDATE: 10:36 AM ET
San Francisco Police Dept. Public Information Officer Sergeant Adam Lobsinger says the SFPD Chief will hold a press conference, time currently unknown.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Another Woman Is About to Make Another Bombshell Herschel Walker Abortion Claim
When The Daily Beast revealed Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker had a “secret son,” it didn’t take long for the media outlet to report there were actually more: Walker has fathered at least four children with four different women.
When The Daily Beast reported that Walker had paid for an abortion for his girlfriend, according to his girlfriend, a get well card, an receipt, and a check – and not just paid for, but urged her to have one – it didn’t take long for more details about that to come out. Walker, who at first denied even knowing who the woman was, ultimately admitted he had written her a $700 check, although he still refuses to admit it was for an abortion. Shortly after the woman, his girlfriend, revealed he is the father of her son and had urged her to get a second abortion, but she refused.
Now The Daily Beast is reporting Wednesday afternoon a woman will step forward to reveal Walker was involved with her abortion — the details will be announced at a 2:30 PM ET news conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred.
READ MORE: Critics Blast Hypocrisy of Attacking Fetterman’s Debate Performance While Supporting Herschel Walker
“Allred announced that she is holding a press conference Wednesday with another woman who says she was in a relationship with Herschel Walker and that he helped her have [an] abortion,” The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger, who broke the other Walker stories, reports.
“The alert from Allred says that the woman will allege that the football legend, who is now running for Senate in Georgia, drove her to the clinic to terminate the pregnancy. The woman plans to remain anonymous and will provide evidence of her romance with Walker, the attorney said.”
Citing Allred’s office, Radar adds the woman will “allege that she had a romantic, intimate relationship with Herschel Walker and that he drove her to an abortion clinic to have an abortion after she became pregnant as a result of her relationship with him.”
Walker is stridently anti-abortion, has said he is one-hundred percent “pro-life,” and opposes all abortion, even without exceptions for rape, incest, and life and health of the mother, CNN reports. In his debate against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, Walker appeared to change his position on stage.
READ MORE: Watch: Herschel Walker Says if Georgia Voters Don’t Elect Him They Won’t Even ‘Have a Chance to Be Redeemed’
“Walker said that he supports Georgia’s law, which bans abortions after about six weeks but makes exceptions for cases of rape or incest, pending a timely police report, and in some cases where the pregnant person’s health is at risk,” CNN says.
NCRM will post the video feed as soon as it become available.
UPDATE – Video from the press conference: Herschel Walker ‘Pressured Me’ to Have an Abortion Claims Second Woman – Says He Is Not ‘Morally Fit’
This is a breaking news and developing story.
